We take a look at the gear Tyrrell Hatton currently puts in his bag.

Tyrrell Hatton What’s In The Bag?

Over the past few years Englishman Tyrrell Hatton has racked up some huge victories on both the European and PGA Tours and as such has become a regular fixture of the top 20 in the world golf rankings, reaching a career-high of 5th in January 2021.

In this video he talks us through his equipment setup and we have listed the clubs below as well.

He is a Ping staffer and currently carries nearly a full bag of the brand’s equipment.

He had been playing a Ping G410 driver in 2020 with nine degrees of loft along with a G410 7-wood. He then also had a TaylorMade SIM Max three-wood.

These were replaced towards the end of the year, when he won the BMW PGA Championship using the brand new G425 woods.

His driver is the Ping G425 LST model (Low Spin Technology) which has 10.5 degrees of loft but he has it in the big minus setting which lofts it down to around 9.5 degrees.

He then uses two Ping G425 woods, one of which is a LST three-wood and the other is a Max seven-wood which Hatton describes as probably his favourite club in the bag.

His irons are Ping i210’s and they go from four-iron down to pitching wedge. He also occasionally carries a utility iron but this tends to be reserved for links courses.

The Englishman used to have Project X shafts in his irons however he has now gone for Nippon Modus3 Tour 120 X shafts instead.

He is carrying a Ping Glide 3.0 50° wedge and then his 54 and 60 degree wedges are Titleist Vokey SM8‘s.

Hatton’s final club in the bag is a Ping Vault Oslo putter which has been in the bag for a number of years now.

Hatton is a Titleist golf ball loyalist, using the Pro V1x.

Previously a user of FootJoy shoes, Hatton wears adidas Codechaos shoes as well as adidas apparel.

Speaking about his shoes he said they are; “extremely comfortable and I’ve absolutely loved wearing them. It’s been the best golf shoe I’ve ever worn to be honest.”

Tyrrell Hatton What’s In The Bag?

*Note – this club comes in and out of the bag.

Driver: Ping G425 LST, 9.5°, with Mitsubishi Diamana RF 60 TX shaft

3 wood: Ping G425 LST, 14°, with Mitsubishi Diamana DF 70 TX

7 wood: Ping G425 Max, 19.5° with Mitsubishi Diamana DF 80 TX shaft

*Utility Iron: Ping G410 Crossover, 20.5°

Irons (4-PW): Ping i210, with Nippon Modus3 Tour 120 X shafts

Wedges: Ping Glide 3.0 50°, Titleist Vokey SM8 54° and 60°with Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Putter: Ping Vault Oslo

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Shoes and Apparel: Adidas