We run through the best TaylorMade golf bags currently on the market – Stand and Cart bags designed for a range of on-course requirements

Best TaylorMade Golf Bags

TaylorMade has been one of the leading golf equipment manufacturers over the past four decades, known for quality and innovation of design in all areas of the game. The brand is not just focused on clubs though because TaylorMade also makes some of the best golf bags in the business too.

The golf bag is an essential item of equipment and finding the right one could help you make the difference when it comes to organising and planning your game. You need a bag that will protect your equipment, provide the right level of storage with easy access to clubs and accessories, and one that delivers the best possible ergonomic fit for you. Get all these things right and you can reduce on-course stress and direct all your energies to what’s important: playing the best possible game you can.

TaylorMade produces models that can deliver on all of these fronts and to sweeten the appeal, a couple of the models below are also used by some of the world’s best players too – like Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa.

What then are the best TaylorMade Golf Bags? We’ve reviewed and tested them and have selected our favourites below to help you make the right choice when selecting your next bag.

TaylorMade FlexTech Crossover Stand Bag

+ 14-way divider for easy club organisation

+ Can be used as a carry or cart bag

– Might be a bit heavy to use if you carry all the time

TaylorMade’s FlexTech range of bags features four models and this FlexTech Crossover model’s USP is that it works as well on a trolley as it does on your back.

The 14-way divider certainly splits opinion, but when we tested it at Essendon Golf Course earlier this year we loved how the divider stopped our shafts banging together and made club organisation altogether easier when on the course. It also has more pockets than you’d know what to do with, which is ideal if you carry a lot on the course with you.

Don’t be put off by the size and space of this bag however as, when using the FlexTech Crossover as a carry bag, we found it comfortable and the self-adjusting carry strap does a good job of distributing the weight evenly.

For use on a trolley, the FlexTech Crossover has a base that fits universally on electric and push trolleys alike as well as legs that are neatly tucked away.

If you purely carry when on the golf course, there are definitely lighter bags that feature similar storage and oragnsiation. But, if you are after a well built and stylish bag that is as comfortable on a trolley as it is on your back, the TaylorMade FlexTech Crossover is a stand out option.

TaylorMade FlexTech Stand Bag

+ Cleverly placed, useful pockets

+ Innovative Strap Pass system is unique to this bag

– Not fully waterproof

With a slightly smaller overall footprint than the FlexTech Crossover (above), the FlexTech stand bag offers much of the same great storage, just with a more common 5-way top rather than the 14-way top of the Crossover model

It comes with an impressive 11 pockets and every pocket feels like it was placed there for a reason by TaylorMade, not just shoved on at the last minute to make up the numbers. We especially liked the large water bottle pocket and the small side pocket toward the bottom of the bag which we found useful for putting small, looser items in.

It shares the same Strap Slider System as all the FlexTech bags in the range which evenly distributes the weight of the bag on its own once you have the bag straps at your desired length.

The only discernible drawback to this bag is the fact it isn’t fully waterproof, but this is a minor detail in an altogether complete package from TaylorMade.

TaylorMade FlexTech Waterproof Stand Bag

+ Comfortable self adjusting strap system

+ Good level of waterproofing

– Lightweight rather than super robust

Another great option in the FlexTech series if you want a fully waterproof stand bag.

Some of the only drawbacks of the other bags in the FlexTech range are that they aren’t waterproof and this bag solves all of those problems and is ideal for the golfer who plays in all weather conditions. The fabric is waterproof and the pockets are seam sealed to keep the rain out.

The FlexTech stand system is smooth to operate and, working together with a collapsible base, the bag sits neatly even on undulating terrain.

Clubs are protected by a 5-way top and two full length dividers. They’re also well separated meaning you won’t have to deal with any wrestling to get clubs out.

The styling is cool and understated and, overall, there’s little to fault in one of the best golf stand bags and best waterproof golf bags money can buy.

TaylorMade Custom FlexTech Lite Stand Bag

+ Super lightweight carry bag

+ Self adjusting, self-slider strap system

– Minimal design means less storage space

The Custom FlexTech Lite is TaylorMade’s lightest, full-size carry bag. It’s a stylish and sleek design which is ideal for those who like to carry and travel with minimal kit.

The 4-way top and internal boxed dividers make club separation straightforward and there’s easy access to your sticks, while the good-sized grip handle allows the bag to be manoeuvred into and out of cars or lockers.

We like the collapsible base system which allows for smooth club removal – You won’t find yourself wrestling for a wedge at a crucial point in your round!

Although lightweight and minimal in design, there is decent storage for a bag of this size. There are eight pockets including a full-side apparel pocket, seam-sealed, suede-lined valuables pocket and easy access water bottle pocket.

The stand feels solid and, most importantly for a bag like this – it fits nicely on the back and is very comfy to carry. The self adjusting strap system is highly effective and you’ll find the clubs stay super stable when you’re walking.

TaylorMade Pro Cart 8.0 Bag

+ Solid and stable cart bag

+ Key Lock base keeps bag firmly on trolley

– Not fully waterproof

A model that featured in our list of the best golf push cart bags, the TaylorMade Pro Cart 8.0 is a high-performance bag that delivers on a number of levels.

Firstly, it sits solidly and stably on any trolley and that stability is enhanced by the innovative key lock base that holds the bag in position.

A clever design means all eight pockets are easily accessible when the bag is on a trolley or cart and those pockets provide ample storage for apparel and accessories.

The fur-lined valuables pocket is a nice touch and there are dedicated spaces for balls, water bottle and range finder.

The 14-way top makes for good club access while grab handles top and bottom are useful for moving the bag around.

When it comes to lifting, the bag is also pretty lightweight for a cart bag so you won’t find it too cumbersome when moving from car to cart.

TaylorMade Cart Lite Bag

+ Super lightweight for a cart bag

+ Stylish design

– Less storage than some cart bags

The TaylorMade Cart Lite golf bag weighs in at just 2.5kg – that’s as light as some stand bags. As such we also included it in our guide on the best lightweight golf bags.

It’s an impressive design and one that offers a good number of features to commend it.

With a 14-way padded divider, clubs are well protected while the cart-optimised base and solid design mean the bag is stable on most trollies or a cart.

The pockets are all front facing meaning they’re easily accessible at all times when the bag is sitting on a trolley. The cart strap pass through means that remains the case when the bag is on a cart.

Grab handles top and bottom, make manoeuvring this bag straightforward while a comfortable single strap makes for easy carrying when required.

Available in three stylish colours, it’s also a nice-looking bag that will give you confidence on the fairways.

TaylorMade Pro Stand 8.0 Bag

+ 7-way top offers easy club organisation

+ Good amount of storage for a stand bag

– Slightly bulkier than some stand bags

The TaylorMade Pro Stand 8.0 Bag is a versatile piece of equipment. It’s something of a crossover, delivering comfortable carrying as well as good storage options.

With its 7-way, 9-inch top, it offers good club separation and a chance to organize your clubs in such a way as to make them easily visible and accessible. There’ll be no losing your 9-iron under a headcover with this bag.

Grab handles on top and side make it easy to lift and move into and out of cars or lockers, while the 4-point adjustable backpack strap makes for extremely stable and comfortable carrying.

The stand is nice and robust – no feeling it’s going to give way – and the angled base further increases stability when the stand is deployed.

There are seven strategically placed pockets delivering an impressive level of storage. This bag ticks a lot of boxes and will suit players with quite a broad range of requirements.

TaylorMade Deluxe Waterproof Cart Bag

+ Lightweight with excellent waterproofness

+ Fits firmly onto any trolley

– Waterproof fabric slightly flimsy

The TaylorMade Deluxe Waterproof Cart Bag is a premium product. It offers tremendous protection for your clubs and equipment while providing ample storage for waterproofs and other accessories you might need on a challenging day.

Constructed from a lightweight waterproof fabric and with welded seams and sealed zippers, this is a highly waterproof bag that will stand up to the most extreme elements.

It has a 15-way top with integrated, oversized putter well. Combined with three full length dividers, clubs are well separated and easy to organise.

Storage comes in seven sizeable pockets, all easily accessible when the bag is sitting on a trolley or cart.

Thanks to the robust design and key lock base system, the bag remains very stable on most trolleys, but a single shoulder strap and well positioned grab handles mean it’s also easily lifted.

The TaylorMade Deluxe Waterproof Cart Bag performs well on all levels – An excellent lightweight but stable offering that will protect your kit in all weathers.

TaylorMade Tour Staff Bag

+ Ultimate in storage

+ Looks fantastic

– Pretty hefty at 5.1kg

There’s nothing like a Tour bag for the ultimate in equipment management. There’s a reason these bags are used by the world’s best players – They offer the ultimate in protection, storage and accessibility.

This SIM design is one of the best tour golf bags money can buy and has been designed with input from TaylorMade Tour professionals.

It’s as durable and sturdy a golf bag as you will find and there’s storage for all the equipment you could possibly need, with 12 pockets including two apparel pockets, two velour-lined valuables pockets, plus two hard-shell accessories pockets for added protection.

It may be heavier than most, but if you’re strong enough to move it around, or lucky enough to have a caddy – the TaylorMade Tour Staff Bag is tough to beat.

TaylorMade Quiver Stand Bag

+ As light as they come

+ Nice little stand to keep bag up off wet ground

– Streamlined bag means less storage

This bag is idea for those who like to travel light. It’s a slim, pencil-style bag that’s supremely lightweight at just 1.4kg and takes up very little room in the boot of a car or in a locker.

It’s a perfect choice for the player who wants to walk a quick nine holes or to take half a set out. But, it can easily fit a full set of clubs and there’s storage enough for a waterproof jacket plus a decent amount of accessories.

It’s very comfy to carry thanks to the self adjusting strap while the extended grab handle and short, retractable legs make it easy to quickly lift and move around.

There are six pockets providing good storage for a pencil bag and the 5-way top keeps clubs separated nicely.

Overall, it’s a nifty little bag that’s perfect for someone looking for a lightweight, minimal carrying option.