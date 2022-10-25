Garmin Approach S62 GPS Watch Review
Our verdict on the feature-packed Garmin Approach S62 GPS watch having tested it on the golf course
The Garmin Approach S62 GPS Watch is undoubtedly one for the gadget lover who wants the very latest features and the ability to track shots all in one place and use it off the course too. It’s expensive, but is unquestionably one of the most comprehensive, cutting-edge GPS watches around.
Lots of unique and useful functionality
Ability to track shots
Versatile styling and off-course features broadens appeal
The hole map graphics look somewhat dated
Differences in what appeared between the app and watch
Garmin Approach S62 GPS Watch Review
A scroll through the feature list on the Garmin Approach S62 would suggest this promises to be the ultimate golf GPS watch comparable to the TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 Golf Edition, offering a host of exciting functionality at a slightly more affordable price point.
We tested it over multiple rounds and have to say it was an enjoyable and relatively seamless experience. It's easy and intuitive to get the watch set up and the touch screen works well alongside the side buttons to navigate through the various options. The color touchscreen display is 17 per cent larger than on the previous Approach S60, which makes it easier to navigate and see hole details more clearly on the color maps.
You can even swipe around the edge of the screen to change holes quickly if you need to and access distances to hazards as well as the crucial front, middle and back yardages. There's also the option to account for elevation changes and manually move the pin position for more accurate distances, something many of the best golf watches offer.
The hole maps are a little basic and dimmer than we'd have hoped, but we were still able to see clearly what lay ahead and move the pointer to areas of interest. If you enable shot tracking, you can tell the watch what club you hit after each shot and after five rounds of doing this the Virtual Caddie feature becomes available, suggesting clubs to hit for upcoming shots.
While not permitted in tournament play, it's a nice feature to have recommendations on clubs from a device that knows how far you actually hit each club rather than what you think, as long as you make sure not to include poor strikes, chips out from trees or shots into a strong wind when inputting your shots. Once paired with your phone, the watch can also take into account the wind conditions in real time when suggesting a club, which is next-level functionality that not many other golf watches offer.
We weren't too fussed about the shot tracking element, but did find the Pin Pointer feature, whereby an arrow with point to the direction of the centre of the green, useful on blind shots and efforts from the trees when the green wasn't visible.
The GPS distances seemed to stack up well against our laser and other leading GPS devices we were testing at the time, although the hole maps on the accompanying Garmin Golf app hadn’t incorporated course changes from a few years ago even though the watch did.
The aesthetics are slick and stylish to the point that it would look at home off the course too, plus there are lots of fitness tracking options should you want to use it more as a sports watch rather than just a golf GPS as well as the ability to receive email and text notifications. Overall this is unquestionably one of the best Garmin golf watches (opens in new tab) out right now but if you want to spend a little less we have also created a guide on the best value golf watches (opens in new tab) as well.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 87 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 3.3.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Titleist TSR3, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSR3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: TaylorMade P770, 4-7 iron, TaylorMade P7MC 8-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54° and a Titleist Vokey SM9 60° lob wedge
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2021 Titleist Pro V1x