Puma Alphacat Nitro Golf Shoes Review

Puma are known for producing some of the best golf shoes (opens in new tab) on the market, with the brand's latest offering falling under the spikeless golf shoe category, something which Puma have excelled in over the past decade!

Having tested the Alphacat Nitros over a number of rounds, it's safe to say that Puma has done it again, with this model easily up there with the best spikeless golf shoes (opens in new tab) on the market. This comes down to a number of factors, with the most notable being the simplistic looks making way for fantastic comfort, excellent breathability and grip that could even rival some of the best spiked golf shoes (opens in new tab).

Out of the box and onto my feet, I instantly noticed the new 'Advanced Nitrogen-Injected Foam', which cushioned my feet perfectly. What's more, they were extremely lightweight and, because of the foam, there was no foot fatigue as I walked along different undulations out on the golf course.

The Puma Alphacat Nitro's are very understated when it comes to the looks department (Image credit: Future)

The main standout of the Alphacat Nitro though, along with the comfort, is the grip. Having tested these in a range of weather conditions, there have been no issues with slipping or losing balance, something which is rather amazing considering these are a spikeless model.

Where does this traction come from? Well, the Alpha Traction sole design is cleverly constructed with different shaped rubber grips that provide the grip in the areas you use most throughout the swing. Also, because these are spikeless shoes which, arguably, are more suited to summer, there are a number of different colorways available for those who want to pair them with either shorts or trousers.

When out on the course, these could make a case of featuring as one of the most breathable golf shoes (opens in new tab) on the market, as they kept my feet relatively cool throughout the round. However, it was the comfort that was the notable factor as Puma have included a Nitro Midsole and also focused on the cushioning aspect that allowed easy weight transfer and padding throughout. I would even say these are up there with some of the most comfortable golf shoes (opens in new tab) money can buy.

The sole of the Alphacat Nitro is cleverly designed to perform well in all conditions (Image credit: Future)

Aesthetically, for some, they may not be the most eye-catching design but I think this is a good thing, because they will appeal to a number of players who aren't after flamboyant colors and aesthetics. The only slight issue is that the midsole does pick up dirt quite easily, which can obviously be wiped away after your round has finished.

So, if you are after a golf shoe which provides full waterproof protection and is cleverly designed to be lightweight and as grippy as possible, you really can't go wrong with the Alphacat Nitro. Certainly, the different colorways and minimalist look will appeal, as will the comfort and grip.