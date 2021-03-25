We take a look at some of the best men's golf shirts currently on the market.

Best Men’s Golf Shirts

Importantly the best men’s golf shirts find a way to be comfortable, light, and also look great on the fairways too.

Gone are the days where we would have to wear heavy, cumbersome and uninspiring golf attire because most brands now make modern, cutting-edge designs to help us purely focus on our games whilst looking good. New technology has risen to the fore in terms of moisture wicking, comfort and also making sure the swing is unhampered by the shirt.

This is where the selections below come in. From FootJoy to TravisMathew we have taken a look at some of our favourite, and some of the best men’s golf shirts that will seek to achieve everything we mentioned above without breaking the bank.

Alternatively check out some of our other guides on golf clothing – such as the best women’s golf shirts, best golf tops, or the best golf trousers.

Best Men’s Golf Shirts – Men’s Golf Clothing

FootJoy Camo Floral Print Polo Shirt

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 4 (Black, Red, Blue, Navy)

FootJoy continues to innovate and create apparel and shoes designed to help players get the most from their games, regardless of the conditions, and in the new collections, FootJoy has attempted to inject an element of sunshine and positivity into golf and its apparel. Chief among which is this Camo Floral Print design.

The polo, we are sure you agree, has a unique and trendy design that is sure to get people talking, but it is not just about the look. It has been created with ProDry stretch fabric, which is an exclusive FootJoy creation designed to keep you cool and dry for the duration of your round of golf and beyond. The polyester and spandex blend gives a comfortable and lightweight feel that doesn’t hinder movement between or during shots, and you don’t have to fret about the sun either because it provides SPF 30 UV protection as well.

UK Buy Now at The Golf Shop Online for £49.50

Under Armour Iso Chill Polo Shirt

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: Lots of different designs and colours

With the Baltimore-based Under Armour brand, style and performance combine in the best way, with the latest iteration of the immensely popular Iso-Chill polo being a case in point. It continues to refine the Iso-Chill polo design year after year, with the 2021 creation offering top-notch usability. This is largely thanks to the lightweight fabric’s nylon fibres that disperse heat, making it cool to the touch right from when you first put it on. The material also wicks sweat, dries quickly, and has built-in UPF 50+ sun protection to boot.

In terms of comfort the 4-way stretch allows the player to move seamlessly and there is also a unique sleeve construction too. Importantly the Iso Chill range has a number of designs and looks too so you can find the one for you.

US Buy Now at Under Armour for $75

UK Buy Now at Under Armour for £55

adidas Go-To Polo Shirt

Sizes: XS-2XL

Colours: 6 (White, Bliss, Navy, Green, Sky, Wild Sepia)

Adidas is a brand that regularly pushes the limit on technology and innovation when it comes to its products and one particular avenue the brand has gone down of late is sustainability. One such initiative is PRIMEGREEN which is high-performance apparel made from recycled ingredients, with the aim of ending plastic waste. This is where this polo comes in as it is made from 89% recycled content.

It also looks good and has versatility as a huge plus point too because it is the kind of polo that can be used absolutely anywhere, without compromising on performance when the time comes to hit golf shots.

US Buy Now at adidas for $75

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £45

Nike Dry Vapor Stripe Graphic Polo Shirt

Sizes: XS-4XL

Colours: 3 (White, Pink, Grey)

A shirt worn by several Nike staff players out in the professional world of golf, this striped polo is one of the best Nike golf shirts on the market. Not only does it perform well and look great, but the versatility means it is a shirt for lots of social situations. As the name would suggest, it helps keep you dry with the Dri-FIT technology wicking sweat away and the back of the collar is perforated for breathability which is a nice touch.

UK Buy Now at Nike for £49.95

Puma Cloudspun Gamma Polo Shirt

Sizes: S-3XL

Colours: 2 (White, Pink)

Puma continues to build on the immensely successful Cloudspun line of polo shirts with the new Gamma. Available in a couple of colours, it has a unique and modern design made from the ultra-soft Cloudspun circular knit fabric. Not only that but it is moisture wicking and has 4-way stretch for enhanced mobility.

It is such a good design that Rickie Fowler has worn it out on Tour as has Bryson DeChambeau who is not the type of player to take his golfing attire for granted.

For more apparel inspiration, be sure to have a read of our best golf jumpers guide.

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £44.99

Callaway All Over Mini Printed Floral Polo Shirt

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 1 (Caviar)

If you want to stand out from the crowd at your local club then look no further than this floral polo shirt from Callaway. Perfect for those hot days on the course, it is packed with technology too such as Callaway’s Swing Tech which provides the wearer with noticeably less restriction and extra stretch to fully maximise your range of motion on each and every swing. It is also made with Opti-Dri fabric which allows moisture to be transferred away from the skin and is also highly breathable which ensures you remain dry and comfortable and able to concentrate on your game.

UK Buy Now at Golf Support for £50

Ping Frequency Polo Shirt

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 2 (Navy, Silver)

Ping has always been a brand to reference it’s prestigious and significant history and in 2021 it has done the same in its apparel with the new Frequency Polo. The shirt features an inspired design based on the impact sound of the original Ping 1-A putter through its premium jacquard pattern of this unique sound wave. It clearly shows Ping has attempted to offer something unique and outside the box, whilst also delivering on performance elements the golfer finds important.

For example the polo sits in Ping’s Sensor Platform with Sensor Cool technology, which seeks to avoid discomfort by drawing perspiration away from the body keeping you dry.

UK Buy Now at The Golf Shop Online for £49.95

Galvin Green Marcus Polo Shirt

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 2 (White, Grey)

The new Marcus polo from Galvin Green is an easy inclusion on our list of the best golf polos. It makes use of the acclaimed Ventil8+ technology to offer lightweight comfort with exceptional moisture managing capabilities. We think it also looks great too thanks to the contrast shoulder panels and the stripe detailing on the sleeves, both of which give a unique and stylish look.

The fabrics used are light, soft, comfortable and enable you to perform to your best ability round after round. To make sure you’re protected from the summer heat, this item is also rated with a UV Protection level of 20+.

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £69

Under Armour Playoff Polo 2.0 Shirt

Sizes: SM-3XL

Colours: Several different designs to choose from

Another excellent Under Armour product and one of our favourite men’s golf shirts. The soft anti-pick, anti-pill fabric is extremely breathable & lightweight, the moisture management is fantastic, the anti-odour technology prevents the growth of odour-causing microbes so you can smell fresh constantly, and finally the variety and choice of aesthetic design is mind-boggling.

US Buy Now at Under Armour for $65

UK Buy Now at Under Armour for £45

Mizuno Quick Dry Mirage Polo Shirt

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 4 (Bluebell, Navy, White, Mint)

Mizuno’s premium polo, the Mirage has a dynamic pattern created by Mizuno’s sublimated printing process which creates a two-tone style that looks awesome.

It features a soft to the touch move-tech fabric which ensures comfort in any position, and the quick-dry technology absorbs and transfers moisture away from the body nicely.

UK Buy Now at Golf Support for £59.95

Original Penguin Floral Conversational Polo Shirt

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 1 (Navy)

Original Penguin may be a relatively unknown golf apparel brand compared to some others, but it has been making outstandingly cool and high-quality golf shirts in particular for decades now. The brand has always sought to create products that look great everywhere and this floral design is a case in point.

It is inspired by the famous Azalea flower of Augusta National where the pink flowers combine with fun prints of golf balls, bags and golf carts to give a very unique and yet stylish aesthetic.

Another important thing to mention is the shirt’s material also has an eye on the environment too because it is part of Penguin’s Re-Originals collection, made from a combination of polyester, elastane, and recycled polyester, all with the objective of producing more sustainable products from recyclable materials.

UK Buy Now at Golf Support for £59.99

G/FORE Liberty Stripe Polo Shirt

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 2 (Twilight, Snow)

G/FORE tend to produce outlandish gear with far-out designs but the brand has shown restraint with this liberty polo. We think it looks great in both the snow and twilight designs, importantly working with a variety of trousers and shorts. It is made from a breathable tech pique fabric for those extremely warm days and it is stretchy enough for the most rapid of golf swings.

UK Buy Now at Golf Poser for £95

Peter Millar Crown Sport Night Performance Jersey Polo Shirt

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 1 (Cottage Blue)

This polo offers sharp style and technical performance that make it a staple in any wardrobe. It’s constructed using a lightweight, easy-care jersey fabric that wicks moisture and stretches four ways for optimal mobility on and off the course. Innovative UPF 50+ sun protection delivers added coverage for long days spent outside.

US Buy Now at Peter Millar for $98

Puma MATTR Polo Shirt

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: A couple of different designs

Puma is a brand always at the forefront of golf fashion, seeking to push the game and its style forwards and to new different places. The new MATTR polo gives visual evidence of that. Not only does the new MATTR polo come in this striped design poctured above, but also a Leucadia model that is sure to stand out at your club.

In terms of performance, Puma has implemented a new MATTR (Materials, Technology & Research) performance fabric designed for the highest level of comfort no matter the climate condition. It is a moisture-wicking, fast-drying fabric that has a breathable, stretchy and lightweight feel to it so you can play your best.

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £40

Kjus Motion Printed Polo Shirt

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 5

This high-performance polo has it all: stretchy, fast drying, moisture absorbing and an attractive print design. With a comfort fit, y-tech cut and no top shoulder seam, you’ll experience maximum comfort through all movement. It also has UPF 50+ protection from the sun’s harmful rays and an antibacterial finish.

adidas Adicross Desert Print Polo Shirt

Sizes: XS-2XL

Colours: 4 (Black, Green, Aluminium, Grey)

A shirt model you might find being worn out on Tour, the adicross Desert Print Polo is uniquely designed and inspired by the desert landscape. Like the other adidas selection above, it is also versatile enough to be used in most scenarios, and yet it also performs as it should on the fairways too.

It has a breathable build with the soft mesh fabric allowing you to have a completely unhampered swing all day.

US Buy Now at adidas for $80

UK Buy Now at adidas for £45

FootJoy Lisle Daisy Print Polo Shirt

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 4 (Red, Blue, Black, Lagoon)

FootJoy has implemented several new designs this year that are sure to help you stand out from the crowd. Take this daisy print polo for example. It may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but we think it looks great. It is unique whilst managing to retain some style, and the overall performance on offer is top-notch because of the ProDry Lightweight fabric, moisture management, and SPF 30 UV protection.

UK Buy Now at The Golf Shop Online for £44.50

TravisMathew Solar Power Polo Shirt

Sizes: S-3XL

Colours: 1 (White)

A simple but modern looking aesthetic, this Solar Power polo is made from Prestige technical fabric which is designed to perform in extreme conditions, and yet still remain versatile enough to use as a daily shirt. It is lightweight, stretchy, quick-drying and also wrinkle resistant too so you spend less time ironing which is always a bonus. We like this Solar Power shirt so much we also included it in our guide on the best designer golf clothing too, which is praise indeed.

US Buy Now at Amazon for $89.95

UK Buy Now at Golf Poser for £75

Glenmuir Marcus Polo Shirt

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 1

We love the look of this brand new Marcus polo from Glenmuir. Cool designs like this are all the rage now and we are all for it provided those shirts also perform well too. No need to worry about that here with the 88%-12% performance polyester and elastane blend giving a comfortable fit and soft feel.

Nike Dri-Fit Vapor Striped Polo Shirt

Sizes: XS-4XL

Colours: 4 (White, Grey, Crimson Tint, Tropical Twist)

Nike often think outside the box when it comes to apparel but not here. The company has kept things simple and we love it. It’s understated aesthetic means it works in most social situations, and its highly breathable knit construction, and Dri-FIT technology makes it an excellent performer on the golf course too.

UK Buy Now at Nike for £49.95

Ocean Tee Oceanic Polo Shirt

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 3 (Black, Grey, Aqua)

New in 2021 from Ocean Tee is the Oceanic polo shirt which seeks to continue pushing the boundaries on environmentally sustainable apparel. The new design is made from a unique blend of Tencel and Refibra fibres that combines wood pulp and repurposed cotton. This fabric is naturally breathable and temperature-regulating to keep you cool over that downhill four-footer whilst is also comes in three colours and a sleeveless verson for women too.

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £49.99

Ping Romy Polo Shirt

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 3 (Silver, Snorkel Blue, Marine Blue)

Much like the Frequency polo above from Ping, the Romy seeks to stand out on the golf course. Made with 100% polyester has Ping’s Sensorcool technology built in which aims to give excellent moisture management, sufficient stretch for ease of movement, and a crease resistant look. We love the geometric design and the colours are perfect for those summer days spent at the golf course.

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £49.99

Ellesse Sazia Blade Polo Shirt

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 2 (Blue, Red)

This sporty baseball inspired top from Ellesse has excellent versatility because it can be used on and off the golf course. It can be worn all day too thanks to a combination of the anti-bacterial fabric and moisture-wicking capabilities, which keep you fresh and energised throughout the days play.

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £44.99

Stromberg Yips Colour Block Polo Shirt

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 2 (White/Blue, White/Anthracite)

Head to the first tee with confidence in this bold colour block polo shirt from Stromberg. With an anti-bacterial fabric, a wicking moisture management system and an SPF of 50, you can really just get down and focus on your game.

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £29.99

Callaway Premium Tour Players Polo Shirt

Featuring the tour look, this polo has Callaway and Odyssey branding to go along with a quality aesthetic. It is also breathable, lightweight and has Opti Dri technology which acts to wick moisture from your skin and evaporate it so you can remain dry and comfortable.

UK Buy Now at Golf Support for £32.99

Inesis Short Sleeve Polo Shirt

Sizes: S-4XL

Colours: 11

If you want good value, look no further here. Inesis has created a soft and flexible pique shirt to allow the golfer to play in comfort whilst the understated look of it means it can be used on and off the course which further adds to the incredible value on offer. Oh and there are 11 colours to choose from so there is something to suit everyone.

UK Buy Now at Decathlon for £7.99

Galvin Green Marty Polo Shirt

Sizes: S-3XL

Colours: 9

This premium quality short sleeve polo shirt is perfect for playing golf and indeed works nicely off it too because of its performance and understated design. Ventil8 Plus Technology in the fabric offers high levels of breathability and excellent moisture management to keep you dry and content wherever you wear the shirt.

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £60

