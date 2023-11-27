We've Discovered Viktor Hovland’s Shoe For Under $100 In A PGA TOUR Superstore Discount!

We’re searching hard for deals for you today, we promise! And we may just have come up with a beauty on PGA TOUR Superstore…

Viktor Hovland’s shoe the Puma Ignite Articulate Golf Shoe is reduced from $179.99 down to $119.99, but that isn’t where the discount ends. If you add in the code CYBER20 at checkout, you will receive a further 20% off the discount price, taking them down to an amazing $99.83!

Puma Ignite Articulate Golf Shoe I Under $100 at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $179.99 Now $99.83 A spiked shoe to compete with the very best While the improvements on last year's model are minimal, the Articulate provides excellent traction, all-round support and a sharp look to see you through all conditions out on course.

In his full Golf Monthly review, shoe expert Dan Parker loved the comprehensive grip from the new outsole and the 360° support these shoes provide. He gave them a whopping 4 and a half stars out of five and said they were comparable to any of the other best shoes on the market.

Viktor Hovland clearly loves them too! Having worn them this year in his best season to date, tying up the FedEx Cup, having an incredible Ryder Cup, and achieving a career high world ranking.

With the Ignite Foam - Puma's proprietary midsole technology - this shoe performs to provide good underfoot cushioning and energy return. While the overall style and silhouette is very similar to other Puma shoes that have been released over the last few years, it is still a fantastic-looking shoe.

The outsole is comprehensive and probably the stand out feature on the Articulate. It features a brand new traction pattern that features eight Tornado cleats per shoe as well as some plastic nubs surrounding them for added traction. This is an outrageous deal for such a high quality shoe and most certainly not one to be missed!