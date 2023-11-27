We've Discovered Viktor Hovland’s Shoe For Under $100 In A PGA TOUR Superstore Discount!
By combining their already reduced price with a Cyber Monday discount code, you can get an $80 reduction!
We’re searching hard for deals for you today, we promise! And we may just have come up with a beauty on PGA TOUR Superstore…
- Checkout our Live Cyber Monday Hub for more deals!
Viktor Hovland’s shoe the Puma Ignite Articulate Golf Shoe is reduced from $179.99 down to $119.99, but that isn’t where the discount ends. If you add in the code CYBER20 at checkout, you will receive a further 20% off the discount price, taking them down to an amazing $99.83!
Puma Ignite Articulate Golf Shoe I Under $100 at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $179.99 Now $99.83
A spiked shoe to compete with the very best While the improvements on last year's model are minimal, the Articulate provides excellent traction, all-round support and a sharp look to see you through all conditions out on course.
In his full Golf Monthly review, shoe expert Dan Parker loved the comprehensive grip from the new outsole and the 360° support these shoes provide. He gave them a whopping 4 and a half stars out of five and said they were comparable to any of the other best shoes on the market.
Viktor Hovland clearly loves them too! Having worn them this year in his best season to date, tying up the FedEx Cup, having an incredible Ryder Cup, and achieving a career high world ranking.
With the Ignite Foam - Puma's proprietary midsole technology - this shoe performs to provide good underfoot cushioning and energy return. While the overall style and silhouette is very similar to other Puma shoes that have been released over the last few years, it is still a fantastic-looking shoe.
The outsole is comprehensive and probably the stand out feature on the Articulate. It features a brand new traction pattern that features eight Tornado cleats per shoe as well as some plastic nubs surrounding them for added traction. This is an outrageous deal for such a high quality shoe and most certainly not one to be missed!
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Ping G430 LST 9°
Fairway wood: Taylormade M2 Tour 2017, 13.5°
Irons: Callaway Apex CB 24' 3-11
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 Raw 54M and 60T
Putter: Odyssey Toe Up #9
Ball: 2023 Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Get 40% Off Jordan Spieth’s Under Armour Gear With This Cyber Monday Code…
Sports giants Under Armour are offering a massive 40% discount on everything on their site with this special Cyber Monday code…
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Why This Week Shows The Sorry (And Confusing) State Of Men's Professional Golf Right Now
There's three huge events in the men's game this week, but one is going to take the lion's share of viewers and interest
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Get 40% Off Jordan Spieth’s Under Armour Gear With This Cyber Monday Code…
Sports giants Under Armour are offering a massive 40% discount on everything on their site with this special Cyber Monday code…
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
This Budget Bushnell Watch Hits Record Low Price On Cyber Monday
The Bushnell iON Edge is one of the best bargain GPS Golf Watches around and it's available at a best ever price this Cyber Monday
By David Usher Published
-
Act Fast! Steph Curry's Golf Shoe Is Now 40% Off With Free Shipping This Cyber Monday
Huge savings can be made on Steph Curry's golf shoes, but hurry it's while stock lasts
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
Barstool Sports Have A 20% Site-Wide Offer! Grab Some Of Golf YouTube's Most Wanted Merch This Cyber Monday
Not only can you get your hands on some Barstool specific items, but also some Peter Millar apparel!
By Matt Cradock Published
-
If You Are Quick You Can Get One Of Our Favorite Golf Stand Bags With A Whopping Cyber Monday Discount
The Mizuno K1-LO is one of our favorite stand bags and, right now, you can grab it at a fraction of the price with this Cyber Monday deal
By Zach Bougen Published
-
The 'Aston Martin' Of Golf Package Sets Has An Incredible Cyber Monday Discount Right Now
The Callaway Reva package set, dubbed 'the Aston Martin Of golf package sets' is on offer for Cyber Monday and it's a really fantastic deal.
By Zach Bougen Published
-
I Am New To Golf And These Are The 7 Products I Want This Cyber Monday
New to golfing? We've rounded up the 7 must-have buys that every new golfer should invest in this Black Friday, to help give their golf game a boost.
By Beth Mahoney Published
-
7 Things To Buy In The G/FORE Cyber Monday Sale, With As Much As 25% Off
Looking to bag a bargain in the G/Fore Black Friday sale? You'll be pleased to know that there's 25% off of golf apparel and footwear
By Beth Mahoney Published