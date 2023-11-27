We've Discovered Viktor Hovland’s Shoe For Under $100 In A PGA TOUR Superstore Discount!

By combining their already reduced price with a Cyber Monday discount code, you can get an $80 reduction!

(Image credit: Future)
Joe Ferguson
By Joe Ferguson
published

We’re searching hard for deals for you today, we promise! And we may just have come up with a beauty on PGA TOUR Superstore…

Viktor Hovland’s shoe the Puma Ignite Articulate Golf Shoe is reduced from $179.99 down to $119.99, but that isn’t where the discount ends. If you add in the code CYBER20 at checkout, you will receive a further 20% off the discount price, taking them down to an amazing $99.83!

Puma Ignite Articulate Golf Shoe I Under $100 at PGA TOUR Superstore

Puma Ignite Articulate Golf Shoe I Under $100 at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $179.99 Now $99.83

A spiked shoe to compete with the very best While the improvements on last year's model are minimal, the Articulate provides excellent traction, all-round support and a sharp look to see you through all conditions out on course.

View Deal

The Puma Ignite Articulate Golf Shoes on a green background

(Image credit: Future)

In his full Golf Monthly review, shoe expert Dan Parker loved the comprehensive grip from the new outsole and the 360° support these shoes provide. He gave them a whopping 4 and a half stars out of five and said they were comparable to any of the other best shoes on the market.

Viktor Hovland clearly loves them too! Having worn them this year in his best season to date, tying up the FedEx Cup, having an incredible Ryder Cup, and achieving a career high world ranking.

Viktor Hovland crouching behind a putt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With the Ignite Foam - Puma's proprietary midsole technology - this shoe performs to provide good underfoot cushioning and energy return. While the overall style and silhouette is very similar to other Puma shoes that have been released over the last few years, it is still a fantastic-looking shoe.

The outsole is comprehensive and probably the stand out feature on the Articulate. It features a brand new traction pattern that features eight Tornado cleats per shoe as well as some plastic nubs surrounding them for added traction. This is an outrageous deal for such a high quality shoe and most certainly not one to be missed!

Staff Writer

 

Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade.  He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice. 

Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.

Joe's current What's In The Bag? 

Driver: Ping G430 LST 9° 

Fairway wood: Taylormade M2 Tour 2017, 13.5°  

Irons: Callaway Apex CB 24'  3-11

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 Raw 54M and 60T

Putter: Odyssey Toe Up #9

Ball: 2023 Titleist Pro V1x 

