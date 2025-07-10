Forget Amazon Prime Day - I've Found 21 Unmissable Golf Deals Over On PGA TOUR Superstore

It's all systems go here at Golf Monthly HQ as we enter day three of the four day Amazon Prime Day sales. There have been hundreds of discounts available on the golf front, the best of which have been documented in our Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals Live hub.

However, when many people are zigging (shopping solely on Amazon), I've decided to zag and have a search at what other golf brands are doing to try and catch a bit of the Prime Day contingent.

Our friends at PGA TOUR Superstore have introduced their own 20% off sale (use the code 'SAVE20' at checkout!) in addition to their already mammoth sale section on their website. I've gone searched through the entire site, jotting down deals I've seen in which we've reviewed the product and would recommend it to our readers. After I jotted them down on my trusty notepad I counted 21 - coincidentally my favorite number.

Have a look at what I've found below, but if none tickle your fancy be sure to check out the buying advice section of the website to scratch any golf equipment itch you might have.

Mizuno Pro X Golf Ball (Buy 2 dozen, get 1 free): was $143.97 now $95.98 at PGA TOUR Superstore At PGA TOUR Superstore you can get this outstanding golf ball in a 3 dozen for the price of 2 deal. This ultimately means you are getting 36 golf balls for $95.98 which works out at around $2.66 per ball, whereas at full price it would cost $3.99 per ball. It's an awesome deal I cannot recommend enough. To see the discount simply 3 dozen to your cart and the discount will come off automatically.