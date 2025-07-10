Forget Amazon Prime Day - I've Found 21 Unmissable Golf Deals Over On PGA TOUR Superstore
It's Amazon Prime Day week which means they're getting all the headline, but discounts can still be found elsewhere if you're brave enough to look...
It's all systems go here at Golf Monthly HQ as we enter day three of the four day Amazon Prime Day sales. There have been hundreds of discounts available on the golf front, the best of which have been documented in our Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals Live hub.
However, when many people are zigging (shopping solely on Amazon), I've decided to zag and have a search at what other golf brands are doing to try and catch a bit of the Prime Day contingent.
Our friends at PGA TOUR Superstore have introduced their own 20% off sale (use the code 'SAVE20' at checkout!) in addition to their already mammoth sale section on their website. I've gone searched through the entire site, jotting down deals I've seen in which we've reviewed the product and would recommend it to our readers. After I jotted them down on my trusty notepad I counted 21 - coincidentally my favorite number.
Have a look at what I've found below, but if none tickle your fancy be sure to check out the buying advice section of the website to scratch any golf equipment itch you might have.
Despite the release of the Qi35 driver in 2025, many tour pros like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Nelly Korda still have thr Qi10 in their bags today. Long, forgiving and pretty on the eye, the Qi10 is one of the most well-rounded drivers released in recent years.
Read our full TaylorMade Qi10 Driver Review
The Ping G430 Max looks, feels and plays like a premium driver. It's one of the most impressive families of drivers that have been released in the last few years, all of which are on sale at PGA TOUR Superstore alongside the uber-impressive G430 Max 10k which comes in a slightly higher price.
Read our full Ping G430 Max Driver Review
It's extremely rare we see such a good discount available on a 2025 driver release, but here we have it with the impressive E725 from Tour Edge - a driver that can compare with anything on the market in terms of forgiveness. Be sure to use the code SAVE20 at discount to activate the discount!
Read our full Tour Edge Exotics E725 Driver Review
Arguably the best fairway wood of 2024, the Ai Smoke performs as well as it looks by offering high levels of forgiveness while producing a high, powerful ball flight that will please any golfer.
Read our full Callaway Paradym AI Smoke Max Fairway Wood Review
A worthy entry into our Editor's Choice Awards list in 2023, the G430 hybrid really does it all. It’s forgiving and produces consistent ball flights even out of more tricky lies, suiting a wide range of abilities as a result.
Read our full Ping G430 Hybrid Review
An excellent budget option for those who don't want to spend too much on an upgrade in the hybrid position is the Dynapower from Wilson. It's particularly good for the mid-to-high handicapper thanks to the forgiveness and high launch on offer as well as being very versatile from the rough.
Read our full Wilson Dynapower Hybrid Review
Another club that received Editor's Choice accolades in years past are the Stealth irons from TaylorMade. They're a great option for players looking for a solid set of game improvement irons thanks to the extra forgiveness at play. The premium, elegant look on the shelf also enhances things.
Read our full TaylorMade Stealth Irons Review
If you're a high handicapper or a relative rookie to the game of golf who struggles with their irons, the Launcher XL Halo irons from Cleveland could help you. They're one of the most forgiving, easy to use iron sets that money can buy, thanks in part to the lightweight feel helps maximize speed while maintaining control of the clubface.
Read our full Cleveland Launcher XL Halo Irons
Released in 2023, we were blown away by the performance of the ZX5 Mk II irons back then and remain so to this day, so it's no surprise to see how popular they've been in that time. These are very powerful irons that should give most golfers a boost in distance as well as the satisfying feel at impact.
Read our full Srixon ZX5 MK II Irons Review
Full face wedges aren't for everyone, but they can really benefit those who struggle with tricky chips around the green. The RTX wedge from Cleveland is a well rounded option that delivers excellent forgiveness and control on full shots and around the green. In particular, golfers who rely on playing flop shots or other similarly delicate chips will love the lob wedge, especially now with the healthy $60 off the price.
Read our full Cleveland RTX ZipCore Full Face Wedge Review
A beautiful wedge that, in my opinion, is worth the purchase for this factor alone. It's likely better suited for mid-to-lower handicap players due to the compact head but several high bounce options and a high-spin face mean every golfer is catered for. $40 off the T24 presents us with a great value option in the wedge department.
Read our full Mizuno T24 Review
Quite a few of the best Odyssey putters from previous years are currently on sale at PGA TOUR Superstore, but I've selected the Ai-ONE Rossie as the pick of the bunch. The weapon of choice for two-time major champion Jon Rahm, it's a putter that delivers on looks, performance and forgiveness thanks to the brands ground-breaking A.I. designed face insert.
Read our full Odyssey Ai-ONE Rossie Putter Review
When I think of Titleist, a word that comes to mind is reliable. Few of their products are ovely flashy or eye-catching - instead, they let the quality of their releases do the talking. The Players 4 Carbon is an example of that as a supremely lightweight and stylish carry bag that’s ideal for the golfer who likes to carry in better weathers.
Read our full Titleist Players 4 Carbon Stand Bag Review
At PGA TOUR Superstore you can get this outstanding golf ball in a 3 dozen for the price of 2 deal. This ultimately means you are getting 36 golf balls for $95.98 which works out at around $2.66 per ball, whereas at full price it would cost $3.99 per ball. It's an awesome deal I cannot recommend enough. To see the discount simply 3 dozen to your cart and the discount will come off automatically.
Another bundle golf ball deal for you now, but for this one you only have to buy two boxes rather than three like in the Mizuno deal. The TP5x is one of the best golf balls money can buy, so now is a great time to stock up on the unique MySymbol version of the ball that features a palm tree instead of a number! Any box of a dozen premium balls for less than $50 should be taken advantage of and if the TP5 isn't for you, there are a range of other top tier balls on the site with the same 2 for $95 deal.
Read our full TaylorMade TP5x Golf Ball Review
Stepping away from the premium golf balls to focus on one of the best value golf balls, the Callaway Supersoft is an excellent mid tier option that delivers in performance and value for money. The stars and stripes version also allows you to display some patriotism out on the links. Grab two boxes for $45 and enjoy the money you saved in the bar after your round.
Read our full Callaway Supersoft Golf Ball Review
I don't use the word astonishing often, but it's a fitting word to describe the discount on offer for a device that can be considered one of the best golf launch monitors as well as a contender for the best golf simulator! It'll allow you to have detailed, informative practice sessions as well as fun virtual golf via the simulator with over 10,000 courses to play all from the comfort of your own home.
Read our full Skytrak+ Launch Monitor Review
A really solid, well-rounded rangefinder that deliver a premium experience from a budget-friendly price. We loved the S3 Max during testing thanks to a near-faultless user experience that gave us accurate distances quickly with the minimum of fuss.
Read our full Blue Tees S3 Max Rangefinder Review
I love the new trend of casual golf shoes because it's essentially like getting two pairs of shoes at once considering they can be worn both on and off the course. Stunning looks and incredible versatility is all packaged in a comfy, grippy shoe that will keep sneaker enthusiasts and golfers alike very happy indeed.
Read our full Nike Air Pegasus '89 Golf Shoes Review
It's rare we see such a high-end, premium golf shoe on sale, so when we see it we urge you to act on it! The Premiere Series from Footjoy ooze class, providing a subtle but classy look as well as plenty of on course comfort and traction. They're a little firm feeling under foot but really soften up over time as you use them and mould your feet into the sole accordingly.
Read our full FootJoy Premiere Series Packard Golf Shoe Review
Another great value shoe that offers dynamic fashion possibilities both on and off the golf course. Although we haven't specifically tested the 2025 version of this shoe, having worn the previous iterations from years past even before I started working at Golf Monthly, I can attest they are a damn good golf shoe (and casual trainer!)
Read our full adidas Retrocross Golf Shoe Review
