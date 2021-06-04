Make sure you know when the 2021 Prime Day deals start on Amazon.
Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals 2021
Amazon Prime Day for 2021 is fast approaching and being as prepared as possible for the big day is vitally important if you want to pick yourself up a good deal.
When Is Amazon Prime Day 2021?
Amazon Prime Day for 2021 takes place on the 21st and 22nd of June, on the Monday and Tuesday right after the US Open at Torrey Pines.
Why is this important? Well every year Amazon produces loads of good deals on golf clubs, bags, balls and just about every other piece of golf equipment you can think of. It is the perfect time to grab a bargain, top up your golf balls, and fill any gaps in your golfing setup.
Alternatively, more than two million deals will go live so if you don’t need any golf gear, then there will inevitably be lots of alcohol deals available, or golf toys for the kids. Whatever you need, Amazon will have you covered.
You’ll need an Amazon Prime membership to take part in the biggest shopping event of the year (so far), but if you don’t want to subscribe, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime instead. You can cancel at any time within the 30 days.
Also with Amazon Prime you get access to lots of lightning deals before anyone else, and there are other perks too such as free premium delivery, and free same-day delivery.
Oh and you also get access to Prime Video and Amazon Music too.
There are already a few deals in the golf section on Amazon already and below are some of them.
Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals US
Srixon Z SRX Stand Bag
$199.99 $153.38 (save 23%)
If you need a new lightweight stand bag then look no further. This Srixon model has a 6-way top, five spacious pockets, comfortable straps and a convenient hip pad, and the grey and blue colour looks great. What more could you ask for?
Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals UK
Garmin Approach S10 Watch
£139.99 £118.76 (save 15%)
We have been fans of Garmin watches for a very long time now and the S10 is one of the most popular. Given the combination of performance, simplicity, ease of use, and value, it is not hard to see why.
This black version looks great and with over 41,000 course programmed into it, you will never go without a yardage again.
Srixon AD333 Balls (one dozen)
£24.99 £18.29 (save 27%)
Unbelievably the AD333 is in its ninth generation now as Srixon has continued to build and perfect the golf ball that performs for a wide range of abilities. Whenever you can get a dozen golf balls of a model this good is a great day.
MacGregor MacTec X Hybrid
£99 £69 (save 30%)
Given how much bang for your buck you get with this hybrid, 30% is an amazing deal. When we tested it we found it had a very confidence inspiring head and you can also adjust the loft and therefore ball flight too, which is something traditionally only available on the most expensive of golf clubs.
For more deals or buying advice be sure to check the Golf Monthly website.