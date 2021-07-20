Our guide to the best Bushnell rangefinders on the market, including the latest laser rangefinders and GPS units

Best Bushnell Golf Rangefinders

When it comes to distance measuring devices in golf, Bushnell is one of the biggest names in the market with a reputation for making high quality products across all categories.

The company pioneered the laser rangefinder using its precision optics used in hunting and now has a very wide product range that even includes GPS speakers.

To help you decide which Bushnell is best suited for you and your game, we’ve listed the best Bushnell Golf rangefinders you can buy, from the best laser rangefinders to the best golf GPS devices.

If you prefer other brands, we have also created guides on the best GolfBuddy rangefinders and the best Garmin golf watches so be sure to check them out as a comparison.

Bushnell Pro XE Laser Rangefinder

+ Arguably the most accurate laser on the market

+ Ideal if you play hilly courses in lots of different conditions

– Extra features may go redundant for many users. Expensive

Laser rangefinders now offer even more features than ever before and none personify this trend better than the Bushnell Pro XE. There are many factors that influence the distance the ball will travel and how far the pin is away from you.

The new Pro XE takes even more of these into account, including temperature and altitude as well as Slope, to give you an unprecedented level of accuracy on compensated yardages. Admittedly these features aren’t legal for competition use, but a button on the side quickly and easily disables them for your monthly medal.

In tournament play, you can benefit from the improved PinSeeker with Visual Jolt feature, on which a red ring now appears through the viewfinder along with a vibrating burst when the flag has been detected from the background. Another unique feature of the Pro XE is the Bite magnetic mount. This allows it to be stuck to almost anything metallic, the most convenient of which being the frame of a buggy.

Bushnell Pro XE Laser Rangefinder Review

Bushnell Tour V5 Shift Laser Golf Rangefinder

+ Rapid, accurate distances

+ Easy to use and switch modes

– Pricey

The Tour V5 Shift comes packed full of technology, such as Bite technology which is a magnetic mount with seven pounds of pulling force ideal for attaching to your cart, and Pinseeker with visual JOLT technology – comprising a red ring that flashes as JOLT vibrates to give the golfer even greater feedback and confidence to know they have locked onto the flag.

Both also have a Fast Focus System and are accurate to within one yard. The difference between the Tour V5 and the Shift is that the Shift comes with a new and improved slope algorithm and Slope-Switch technology which allows the user to turn the slope function on or off.

Bushnell Tour V5 Shift Review

Bushnell Tour V5 Slim Edition Laser Rangefinder

+ Streamlined shape will fit more golfers’ hands better

+ Still packed full of useful features

– No slope mode (a slope version is available)

On the new Tour V5 Shift Slim Edition laser for 2021, the battery housing has moved to the back of the unit and the outer casing has been slimmed down so it fits more snugly into the palm of the hand.

This creates minimum interference when acquiring a target on the golf course and means these lasers can be held steady by all users in all conditions, creating greater confidence in distances when out on the course.

It still features the magnetic Bite feature and vibrating Jolt when the flag has been detected, while the Tour V5 Shift Slim Edition has the improved slope algorithm technology ideal for hilly courses.

Bushnell Tour V5 Slim Laser Rangefinder Review

Bushnell Ion Edge GPS Watch

+ Simple, at-a-glance accurate distances

+ Comfortable to wear

– Basic graphics and functionality

The entry-level Ion Edge offers the golfer long battery life (15+ hours) versus the older Excel model, a new touchscreen display, GreenView with moveable pin placement, Dynamic Green Mapping (front and back distances are shown based on golfer’s line of play), shot distance calculator, and the ability to get up to six hazard distances per hole.

It instantly recognises courses and will find you on any hole on any course anywhere in the world. It features auto-hole advance which automatically changes from one hole to the next, providing front, middle and back distances without touching any buttons for the rest of the round.

This is the perfect option for golfers that want accurate distances at a glance that don’t cost the earth. Users also gain access to the Bushnell Golf GPS app, which includes full colour hole maps and flyovers for extra detail.

Bushnell Tour V5 Laser Golf Rangefinder

+ Excellent optics and range

+ Easy to toggle between modes

– More affordable models out there

Bushnell are a brand synonymous with the best golf laser rangefinders and the Tour V5 and V5 Shift continue that trend. Both come packed full of technology such as Bite technology which is a magnetic mount and Pinseeker with visual JOLT technology which is a red ring that flashes as JOLT vibrates to give the golfer even greater feedback and confidence to know they have locked onto the flag.

In terms of ease of use, it couldn’t be simpler. Just point, shoot, and the flag is picked out quickly thanks to the crystal clear display and adjustable Fast Focus System toggle. You can also change from metres to yards in a flash with the button on the side too.

The difference between the Tour V5 and the Shift is that the Shift comes with a new and improved slope algorithm and Slope-Switch technology which allows the user to turn the slope function on or off.

Both are waterproof which is an excellent feature and they also come with a sturdy carry case as well.

Bushnell Tour V5 Shift Review

Bushnell Hybrid Rangefinder

+ Grippy sections make it easy to hold securely in the wind

+ Addition of GPS enhances user experience

– Dated, somewhat clunky design

The Bushnell Hybrid combines laser and GPS yardages together. Exact distances to the pin are provided through the Hybrid’s laser function powered by a CR2 battery, while a GPS display on the side, powered by a USB rechargeable lithium ion battery, delivers front, middle and back yardages to help when golfers have blind shots or need quicker, more general information.

The Hybrid also boasts PinSeeker with Jolt Technology, providing short, vibrating bursts to isolate the target and lock onto the flag.

Bushnell Hybrid Rangefinder Review

Bushnell Phantom 2 GPS

+ Larger screen than predecessor

+ Good value for money

– Not as much detail compared to other handhelds

The original Phantom was a very popular model because of how simple it was to use and now Bushnell has gone a step further with the Phantom 2. It comes preloaded with 38,000 courses and up to six hazard yardages per hole.

One of the most significant new features is Dynamic Green Mapping, which provides front, centre and back distance measurements no matter which direction the user approaches the green.

The screen is slightly larger than its predecessor and because the text is 40 per cent larger, it’s easier to read, and should give users no problems even in bright sunlight.

The upgrade also sees the addition of a Bite magnetic cart mount and new Bite cradle, so it stays securely fixed.

Bushnell Wingman GPS Speaker

+ Built in GPS that calls out yardages to the green as you play

+ Great sound quality

– GPS only offers front, middle and back yardages

As a speaker, the Bushnell Wingman excels in its own right and provides a powerful sound that you can still hear when you are a decent distance away from your golf trolley or buggy.

The Wingman speaker comes with Bushnell’s Bite technology which allows the device to be magnetically secured to any appropriate surface – we found it best attached to one of the metal pillars of a buggy. Don’t worry about the Wingman ever falling off a magnetic surface either as Bushnell’s Bite technology is incredibly strong with its seven pounds of pulling force.

The feature that makes the Wingman one of the very best golf speakers is its GPS feature that provides accurate yardages on the golf course.

A small detachable remote is easily carried in your pocket and – with one press of the button – the speaker will tell you front, back and middle yardages to the green you’re about to approach – it really is like having a caddie there with you!

A powerful speaker with a great GPS function, it is hard to look past the Bushnell Wingman as the best golf speaker.

Bushnell Wingman GPS Speaker Review

Bushnell Excel GPS Watch

+ Simple but accurate distances

+ Provides access to Bushnell app for hole flyovers

– Lacks features some golfers desire

Also included in our best golf GPS watches guide, with the Excel you’ll find a watch that pairs via Bluetooth to the Bushnell Golf App to allow you to book tee times, view 3D course flyovers and receive notifications. It also has improved battery life – lasting three plus rounds before needing a charge. Additional features include a colour display with auto brightness adjustment, pedometer, odometer and the ability to get up to four hazard distances per hole.

Bushnell Excel GPS Review