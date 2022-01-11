FootJoy Fuel Golf Shoe Review
Does the FootJoy Fuel golf shoe offer athletic, spikeless performance?
FootJoy has raised the bar with a sporty, athletic design that offers superb on course performance. The Fuel is one of the brand’s most versatile options that looks great both on and off the course.
-
+
Clean, modern styling with an athletic look
-
+
Plenty of traction and waterproof protection
-
-
Shoe upper could have had more padding for added comfort
By Neil Tappin published
If you are in the market for a new spikeless, sporty-looking golf shoe in 2022, FootJoy is hoping to grab your attention with its new FootJoy Fuel golf shoe design. Bolder in terms of aesthetics than you will find elsewhere in the range, the FootJoy FUEL golf shoe aims to combine those modern, athletic looks with the high level golf-specific performance you’d expect from one of the best golf shoes of 2022.
So let’s start with the looks. Over the years FootJoy has used its athletic offerings to create more standout aesthetics. As you’d expect, some of these - like the FJ Freestyle model - have had a polarising effect. This year’s design however, we think will have a far more universal appeal. The outline of the shoe is sleek and unfussy. There are bursts of colour that add some excitement to the product without dominating the aesthetic - the gallery of images below shows what you can expect.
The synthetic upper might not have the refined look of the premium leather alternatives like the Premiere Series but the benefit is how hard wearing it is. We tested the white, blue and grey colourway and thought it was an incredibly versatile option that could be worn with trousers and shorts, in all seasons. There is a large FJ logo in the back heel section which is recessive enough to work well with the overall aesthetic.
Is the FootJoy Fuel shoe waterproof?
Yes… But then you would certainly hope so for a shoe that comes in at around the £150 mark. We wore them on a very wet, muddy January day in the UK (admittedly not the ideal testing ground for a shoe like this) and had absolutely no problems with water getting into the shoe. The synthetic uppers wiped clean after the round and apart from some mud on the laces were pretty much as good as new. The gallery of images below shows the other colourways in the FJ Fuel range.
Another area that really impressed was the traction on offer from the spikeless sole. FJ has taken some of the design elements from the superb Pro/SL model and added them here. The result is a premium level of stability during the swing and traction as you walk. We think this is a stand-out feature from a shoe that can be worn just as easily off course.
Despite the golf specific performance, the Fuel also offers excellent comfort. These have clearly been made to be worn during long days both on and off the course - we wore them straight out of the box and had no problems. Our only slight gripe was over the lack of cushioning on the inside of the upper. This is a minor point in a shoe that offers otherwise excellent comfort levels.
Is FootJoy Fuel available in women's and juniors?
Yes. There are two women’s specific colourways and the white, grey and pink option is also available in a BOA lacing option as well. We think the pink version is a strong contender for one of the best women's golf shoes of 2022. There is a Juniors Fuel design as well. This one is available in white, black and lime - it also has a slightly less expensive suggested retail price (£64.99). The gallery of images below shows the colour options for women and juniors.
The FootJoy Fuel is clearly set to be one of the top performing, best spikeless golf shoes of 2022. The brand has nailed the aesthetics and by combining high levels of golf-specific traction with impressive comfort, we think FootJoy has produced an athletic design with universal appeal.
Neil has worked for Golf Monthly for over 15-years. Originally working with the best coaches in the UK to produce instruction content, he is now the brand's Digital Editor and covers everything from Tour player interviews to gear reviews. Neil is currently a 2-handicap golfer who has played the game for as long as he can remember. In his role at Golf Monthly, he has covered equipment launches that date back well over a decade. He clearly remembers the launch of the Callaway and Nike square drivers as well as the white TaylorMade driver families, such as the RocketBallz! He has also conducted 'What's In The Bag' interviews with many of the game's best players like Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm. Over the years, Neil has tested a vast array of products in each category and at drastically different price-points.
Neil is currently playing: Driver: Titleist TSi3 Fairway Wood: Titleist TSi2 Hybrid: Titleist TS3 Irons (4-9): Mizuno JPX 919 Forged Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 46˚, 50˚, 54˚, 60˚ Putter: Odyssey Triple Track Ten Ball: Titleist Pro V1X
