Wilson Staff Model Wedge Review

Wilson is an established and respected manufacturer when it comes to producing forged irons, but its wedges don’t get as much attention as they deserve. The Wilson Staff Model draws on much of the same design and manufacturing processes that create their excellent irons like the impressive Staff Model CB.

It’s a pretty traditional looking muscleback wedge at address. The shape is similar to most other clubs of this type, although the angles are just a little sharper than some of its rivals, and there’s a pleasing gentle curve to the leading edge.

It sits nicely as you open and manipulate the face, and the satin silver finish doesn’t produce glare in sunlight.

The head is made of forged 8620 carbon steel and it delivers a very soft feel that inspires confidence and is exactly what many golfers want around the greens. It’s quite a consistent sensation across most of the face so mis-hits still feel pretty nice.

The face is precision milled and has machine-engraved score lines, but the grooves don’t look and feel as sharp as some other wedges and the face doesn’t feel as rough.

This initial conclusion seems to be backed up by the numbers as the backspin was a little lower than others on 50-yard and full wedge shots than the other best wedges on the market.

It’s available at 2° loft intervals from 48°-60°, but there aren’t the multitude of bounce and grind options you have from some other manufacturers, although Wilson has recently launched the Tour Grind option which bolsters the versatility on offer.

The samples we tested provided lots of forgiveness through the turf, but it would be good to have a bit more versatility available with each wedge so you can really hone the set-up to your specific needs and hit different shots. The Tour Grind offers this to a degree, but more options would have been nice.