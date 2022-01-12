PRGR Portable Launch Monitor Review

Launch monitors are becoming much more affordable now and I was thrilled to be able to try one of the cheapest and best portable launch monitors on the market, the PRGR Portable Launch Monitor.

This is the newest version of the launch monitor which uses a higher quality, dual doppler radar sensor and a new launch algorithms which aims to increase overall consistency and precision on the data. Place the device down behind the ball and hit away.

Before I get into how accurate the PRGR launch monitor is on the range and on the course, I've got to commend how truly portable this device is. It fits easily in the palm of your hand and, even better, in your pocket. This makes it fantastic for storing in a golf bag but I found it most useful to carry in my pocket when it used it out on course to gather data. Few launch monitors are as lightweight, as portable or as well sized as the PRGR.

What Does The PRGR Launch Monitor Measure?

For such a small - and well priced - launch monitor, the PRGR gathers a decent amount of data. The device gives you data on swing speed, ball speed, carry distance, total distance and smash factor. For me, this just the right amount - not too much to overwhelm and not so little it's pointless. Sure there are more comprehensive devices out there, but not at this price point.



(Image credit: Dan Parker)

While there is no connectivity to an app or other device to record all your data, the device will log your last 500 shots allowing to go back and record the data manually if you want to note it down.

I recently got a new set of irons and wedges and used the PRGR for regular sessions at the range to gain a clear understanding of how far I hit each of my new clubs. Using my Arccos data, I was pleased that I was hitting each iron on course within the same sort of range the PRGR monitor was telling me. For golfers who have new clubs or have never properly recorded their yardages, the PRGR is a great tool to help accurately gather this sort of information.

How Accurate Is The PRGR Launch Monitor?

This is the million dollar question and I'm sure many of you reading are cautious about the accuracy of a 'cheap' launch monitor. While I am yet to be able to compare it to the $20,000 GC Quad or Trackman launch monitors (I'm hoping to do so soon and I'll update my findings), I'm pleased to report the device is impressively accurate.

What you really want from a launch monitor is consistency and, on the whole, the PRGR delivers that. Club head speed is a key metric golfers will use this device for and most of the time it delivered consistent readings. One issue I did have was the occasional club head speed reading go a bit out of whack. While I'd love to be swinging my 7-iron at 108mph, this obviously isn't the case. This happened probably once every 10 shots which got a little frustrating, but you can just discount it when you suddenly see it jump.

(Image credit: Dan Parker)

Carry yardage was a more consistent metric. This is probably the most pleasing part about the PRGR as it's likely the main reason you'd want to pick one of these up for yourself.

A quick scout through YouTube has plenty of content creators comparing the device up against more expensive counterparts and carry yardage can tend to fluctuate between devices. This due to the fact that the devices use different algorithms to work out distance. I'd argue there would be differences between the outputs of most launch monitors if you lined them all up at once, no matter the price point.

Importantly when testing the PRGR, at no point did I find the readouts on carry distance to be outrageously over or under where they should be, unlike with the occasional mad club head speed reading.

(Image credit: Dan Parker)

One final note is that the device also picked up the majority of my shots, with the occasional shin-high thin or high flop shot not being picked up fully.

The PRGR can also be set up to used for different sports too. So if you're looking to decipher how fast you can serve a tennis ball or how fast you can pitch a baseball, this device will support that.

I am truly impressed by this piece of equipment and think it would help a wide range of golfers quickly understand a lot more about their swing, club speeds and distances. At this price it's one of the most compelling golf gadgets in recent memory and will open up the launch monitor to many more golfers.