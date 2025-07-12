Don't Tell Amazon But These Prime Day Golf Deals Are Still Live - The Sale Is Over But Here Are My 27 Favorite Golf Deals Right Now

The four days of Amazon Prime Day in 2025 have finished I'm afraid. We saw the event be bigger in scope than previous years and we did our best to try and cover the four days, and all the good golf deals with honesty and insight. As you would expect, we saw the vast majority of the deals expire overnight but I am pleased to report that there are way more deals still live than I was expecting, and in a couple of cases, the deal now is actually better than what we saw during Prime Day.

For example the Under Armour Drive Fade Golf Shoes are now under $100 when they were at roughly the $110 mark, whilst the SkyTrak+ Launch Monitor now has $1000 off as opposed to the $700 during the sale. It is really great to see Amazon continuing to offer these deals, and to help you narrow your search I have collated all of my favorite deals right now so you can still get the golf gear you want, at good prices.

Speaking of which you can browse the rest of the remaining golf deals on Amazon with the link below if you are in the market for a bargain...

Clubs

TaylorMade Qi10 Driver: was $449.99 now $399.99 at Amazon The Qi10 driver may have been replaced by the Qi35 but it remains an outstanding line of clubs, especially the drivers. This model, with $50 off, is the standard head which in theory suits the broadest range of players. It combines the best bits of both the Max and LS models for me to create an exceptional all round performer. Read our full TaylorMade Qi10 Driver Review

TaylorMade Qi10 Fairway Wood: was $299.99 now $264.99 at Amazon The TaylorMade Qi10 fairway is the perfect all-rounder, combining forgiveness and power to create a multi-use fairway wood that performs well from the tee and the fairway. One for golfers of all skill levels. There are several models on offer at the moment as well, with as much as 12% off. What's better is that there are different loft and shaft configurations, so you can choose a build to suit your needs! Read our full TaylorMade Qi10 Fairway Wood Review

PXG 0311 Black Ops Irons: was $1,043 now $892.44 at Amazon This is an astonishingly good deal for a set of irons that only came out last year. The 0311 Black Ops irons are aimed at the mid-to-higher handicappers looking a true performance iron for taking their golf game to the next level. With this in mind, PXG have all boxes ticked in terms of head size, and forgiveness, and they certainly pack a punch distance-wise. Premium looks and a lovely soft feedback when struck make this a really well-rounded set of irons that little bit more appealing, especially with roughly $150 knocked off the price. Read our full PXG 0311 Black Ops Irons Review

Balls

Mizuno Pro X Golf Ball (Buy 2 dozen, get 1 free): was $143.97 now $95.98 at PGA TOUR Superstore At PGA TOUR Superstore you can get this outstanding golf ball in a 3 dozen for the price of 2 deal. This ultimately means you are getting 36 golf balls for $95.98 which works out at around $2.66 per ball, whereas at full price it would cost $3.99 per ball. It's an awesome deal I cannot recommend enough. To see the discount simply 3 dozen to your cart and the discount will come off automatically.

Shoes

Under Armour Drive Fade Golf Shoes: was $130 now $98 at Amazon Dan voted these as his best value pick of 2025 and its not hard to see why given this discount. The reason is they offer excellent performance, slick looks and a price tag that means you won't have to break the bank for a proper pair of golf shoes. Sure, it's not the softest or best-looking shoe on the market, but the right tradeoffs have been made to offer a competitively priced shoe that performs well. Read our full Under Armour Drive Fade Golf Shoe Review

Ecco Biom H4 Golf Shoes: was $219.95 now $103.91 at Amazon If you are an Ecco fan then do I have the deal for you. You can get the Biom H4 shoe right now with as much as 55% off in select colors and sizes. Again it may be a couple of years old but I can personally attest the performance is still good here because the H4 is a comfortable, 100% waterproof, and stylish shoe. I also think the grip and stability was solid given it is a spikeless design. Read our full Ecco Biom H4 2023 Golf Shoes Review

Ecco LT1 Golf Shoes: was $224.95 now $120.02 at Amazon Another classy, well designed and premium golf shoe offering from Ecco. While it's probably not a shoe for those looking for maximum support through the swing, its nonetheless an incredibly comfortable, premium and classy design that the brand has now become well known for. The laced finish currently has as much as 47% off at the moment with the biggest discounts coming in the blue and white finish pictured here, but there are colors, sizes and discounts available. Read our full Ecco LT1 Golf Shoe Review

adidas S2G Shoes: was $100 now $69.93 at Amazon A well executed hybrid golf shoe that offers outstanding value for money thanks to its versatility and quality of build. While it's not an out-and-out performance spikeless golf shoe, for the golfer who values style and comfort for on the golf course, at the driving range or anywhere else for that matter, very few golf shoes can match the new S2G SL. Amazingly you can get a pair with as much as 30% off right now in select colors and sizes, which is incredible value. Read our full adidas S2G SL Golf Shoe Review

Tech

Garmin Approach G80: was $499.99 now $399.97 at Amazon Not everyone likes playing with a watch on, so why not leave this trusty little GPS device in your bag for instead, accurate yardages? It also features a neat launch monitor feature that is very useful when warming up, testing a new club or hitting a precise distance via the target practice mode. Read our full Garmin Approach G80 GPS Review

Save $160.02 Voice Caddie T9 Golf Watch: was $349.99 now $189.97 at Amazon The Voice Caddie T9 received top marks from Golf Monthly tester Joel Tadman, who said, "The T9 redefines what the best smartwatches for golf can do. With slope functionality, heat-mapped greens and hole maps with flyovers, it has all the tools presented in a slick, stylish and user-friendly package." The T9 is available in Black or Gray colorway, but the Black has the best discount. Read our full Voice Caddie T9 Golf Watch Review.

Save $70 Voice Caddie T11 Pro Watch: was $349.99 now $279.99 at Amazon The T11 Pro is another top-scoring golf watch from Voice Caddie. Its headline feature is the super OLED touchscreen display, which provides excellent visibility in any lighting conditions. In his review, Dan Parker summed up the T11 Pro, by saying, "It's one of the brightest, most feature-packed GPS golf watches on the market, and it comes with every golf tracking feature under the sun." Dan did note that if you're after a simpler golf watch, then it's best to look away from the T11 Pro, with the Garmin S12 being a good option below. Read our full Voice Caddie 11 Pro Watch Review.

Garmin Approach S12 Watch: was $199.99 now $179.54 at Amazon If you are looking for something very simple that works well from the off, the Garmin Approach S12 ticks the box. The yardages are accurate and well-displayed albeit on a fairly basic, black and white screen. It comes at the lowest price in the Garmin range and you can get even more value right now with a modest 10% off at the moment too. Read our full Garmin Approach S12 GPS Watch Review

SkyTrak+ Launch Monitor and Golf Simulator: was $2,995 now $1,995 at Amazon This model features more data points than any other SkyTrak monitor to date whilst also delivering a wonderfully fun simulator experience with the ability to play upwards of 10,000 courses, enhanced by a brilliant app for optimal performance feedback and information. Interestingly, it has $1000 off at the moment which is an improvement on the $700 discount during Prime Day. Read our full SkyTrak+ Launch Monitor Review

Accessories

Harvey Penick's Little Red Book: was $27 now $14.66 at Amazon Harvey Penick's Little Red Book is one of the best selling golf books of all time. This isn't your typical instructional manual, instead Penick recounts tales from the range that blend storytelling with insights that will improve your game. The Texan was coach and mentor to both Ben Crenshaw and Tom Kite and both men feature here. All told, this is a book about life as much as it golf and one for every golfer's book shelf.

TraderPlus Golf Swing Training Grip Trainer: $9.99 at Amazon There's lots to admire about Scottie Scheffler's golf game, including his consistent practice routine. The Texan diligently begins each range session by swinging with a club fitted with this grip trainer. If the best player in the world insists on monitoring his grip daily, then us mere mortals should follow suit. It might just be the best 10 bucks you ever spend.