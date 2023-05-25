Callaway Chev Dry 14 Waterproof Cart Bag Review

One of the lightest cart bags money can buy, but did Callaway's latest model stack to our testing?

Golf Monthly Verdict

A super-lightweight cart bag that will handle all weather conditions with ease. The well-proportioned pockets will leave you plenty of room for storage with the quality of some materials the only concernt with this cart bag.

Reasons to buy
  • +

    Lightweight, waterproof fabrics

  • +

    Well proportioned pockets

Reasons to avoid
  • -

    Some materials lack a premium feel

Callaway Chev Dry 14 Waterproof Cart Bag Review

Generally speaking, the best cart bags in golf are quite heavy. However, at just 1.8kg (just under 4lbs) the 2023 Callaway Chev Dry 14 waterproof cart bag is easily one of the most lightweight golf bags I have ever tested. This sort of weight would be considered light for a stand bag, let alone a larger cart bag, so I was really impressed with this design from Callaway. If you're someone who is fed up with lugging a heavy cart bag in and out of your car, the Chev Dry 14 could be your solution to woes. 

Despite the lightweight design, there is still plenty of space in this bag. Two large apparel pockets down the side are accompanied by four other pockets that will have you covered on balls, tees and any other accessories you carry with you. One of these four pockets is a valuables pocket that is nicely lined to stop your phone screen from scratching while two front pockets are ideal for golf balls and tees. 

A detailed view of the pockets on the Callaway chev dry 14 waterproof cart bag

The proportioned pockets are all covered by seam-sealed zips. 

I first tested that bag on a very damp day on the golf course and was happy to see the waterproof materials working as advertised. Nothing in my bag got wet and the seam-sealed zips on every pocket. The bag comes included with a rain cover and all of the pockets are backlined with more waterproof materials so no water can sneak in through the back of the bag to dampen its contents. This is one of a number of classy touches designed onto this bag. 

It uses a classic 14-way divider as most cart bags do, but it also features a designated, larger putter well that will support larger putter grips. This is a nice touch and good attention to detail from the designers at Callaway. My only gripe would be that some of the materials feel less than premium in some places. The lightweight nature of the waterproof materials means they are a bit scratchy to the touch while the materials covering the 14-way divider don't scream premium either. This could be frustrating considering the RRP of £199 but I can appreciate this is likely where Callaway was trying to save some weight from the bag. For me, the materials on the Callaway ORG 14 Hyper Dry cart bag or Motocaddy Protekta cart bag feel more premium. 

Overall I really enjoyed using the Callaway Chev Dry 14. The well-proportioned pockets and superbly lightweight nature of the bag make it so easy and stress-free to use while the fully waterproof materials will give you the ultimate peace of mind whatever conditions you play in. 

