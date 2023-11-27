7 Christmas Stocking Fillers Under $25 For The Golfer In Your Life
As Cyber Monday continues to pump out deals, now is the ideal time to grab a bargain Christmas gift for any golfer in your life
Golf can be an expensive sport, so choosing the best gifts for golfers can be tricky, especially if you don't know what to look for and where to look for it. However, there is no need to panic as we are here to help.
Currently, there are a number of excellent Cyber Monday golf deals available on various sites and, on these sites, we have found a wealth of gifts under $25 that will make for a perfect Christmas present for any golfer in your life.
Whether you're looking for clothing, training aids or the best golf balls for beginners, we've got you covered and you won't need to break the bank. So, without further ado, here are seven of the best deals we've found for under $25.
adidas Reversible Golf Belt | 25% off at Amazon
Was $22 Now $16.50
Every golfer needs a belt, whether it's for pants or shorts. This offering from adidas features clamp closure for easy adjustability, it's reversible and, as with most adidas products, it is made with recycled content as part of their ambition to end plastic waste.
Under Armour Men's Tech Golf Polo | 51% off at Amazon
Was $39.99 Now $19.63
Under Armour men's Tech polos are loose, light and help keep you cool. Basically, they're built to be everything you need. Featuring a loose, fuller cut for complete comfort and textured, breathable soft fabric that wicks sweat and is quick drying, this is a bargain for any golfer.
Callaway Supersoft Golf Balls (One Dozen)
Now $22.99
The Callaway Supersoft is a fantastic performing ball and unbelievable value. A definite recommendation if you don't want to spend more money on premium golf balls. This ball performed great in our testing and earned a four and a half star rating.
Read our full Callaway Supersoft Golf Ball Review
Callaway Warbird Golf Balls (One Dozen)
Now $19.97
The Callaway Warbird is a decent distance ball that can certainly offer yardage gains. For some, it won't offer quite enough spin and control around the greens but, for those who want every bit of help getting more distance, this won't be too much of a concern. The price also represents very good value for money.
Read our full Callaway Warbird Golf Ball Review
IJEKER Golf Smart Ball Training Aid | 30% off at Amazon
Was $16.99 Now $11.90
The basic premise is that the ball sits between your forearms as you make your backswing, during which you try to maintain a constant pressure on the ball from both arms. This stops any separation or disconnection which, in turn, leads to more consistent ball striking.
FootJoy WeatherSof Golf Gloves (2-Pack)
Now $21.95
FootJoy make some of the best golf gloves on the market, with the WeatherSof Golf Gloves now under $25 in this excellent offer. Featuring Advanced Performance Leather, they are extremely durable and offer great value!
Callaway Premium Golf Club Brush
Now $16.25
You may wonder why we have included a boring brush in this list, but it is one of the handiest items when it comes to golf, especially as it's crucial you keep your golf clubs clean when out on the course. If you don't keep your clubs clean, then the grooves, which help spin the golf ball, aren't going to be effective, therefore a brush is one of the underrated items to gift your golf fanatic friends this Christmas.
Dave is a distinctly average golfer with (fading) aspirations to be so much more than that. An avid collector of vintage Ping putters and the world's biggest Payne Stewart fan, in 2021 Dave turned his front garden into a giant putting green to work on the weakest area of his game, but sadly to date he has seen little improvement. In addition to his work reviewing golf gear and writing features for Golf Monthly and T3, Dave is the founder of the Bang Average Golf website.
Dave’s lowest round is a one over par 73 around Kirkby Valley Golf Club in 2018, which included a bogey on the 18th to ruin the one and only chance he’ll ever have of shooting an even par or better score. That errant tee shot on 18 does not still haunt him to this day though, in fact he hardly ever thinks about it. No, honestly, he doesn’t. Not at all. Never.
Dave splits most of his golf between Hurlston Hall Golf Club in Ormskirk, Lancs, and Berrington Hall Golf Club in St Helens and has a handicap that fluctuates between 9 and 12, largely depending on how poor his putting is.
Dave’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Wilson Staff Dynapower Titanium, 9.5°
3 wood: Wilson Staff Dynapower, 15°
7 wood: Callaway Mavrik Max, 21°
Hybrid: Srixon ZX 2 hybrid, 16°
Irons: Wilson Staff Dynapower, 6-PW
Wedges: Cleveland CBX ZipCore (graphite), 44°, 48°, 52°, 56°
Putter: TaylorMade Spider EX Ghost White
Ball: OnCore Vero X2
