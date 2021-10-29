Best Black Friday Golf Club Deals
Do you golf clubs need upgrading? We list the biggest savings on offer right now...
Looking to upgrade your golf set heading into the winter period?
Now is the perfect time as plenty of top-performing products are on sale right now, including the Callaway Mavrik, TaylorMade SIM, Cobra Speedzone and much more!
Ahead of Black Friday we list the pick of the deals right now, with massive savings on offer across all product categories from driver through to putter...
US Deals
Callaway Mavrik Driver | WAS $499.99 | NOW $299.99 | SAVE $200 at Rock Bottom Golf Save a massive $200 on the Mavrik, one of the best drivers of 2020. Well worth a buy if your big stick is 5+ years old, or you just want to try something new.
Cobra King Speedzone Driver | WAS $449.99 | NOW $279.99 | SAVE $170 at Rock Bottom Golf Cobra has taken it up a level in the driver market over recent years and the Speedzone is one of the company's best. Pick it up for just $279.99 right now, well below the original RRP.
Honma TW XP-1 Driver | WAS $599.99 | NOW $249.99| Save $350 at Rock Bottom Golf Better than half price! An almighty saving on the XP-1 from Honma, designed for slower swingers to hit long, towering drives.
Mizuno ST-200 Driver | WAS $399.99 | NOW $249.99 | SAVE $150 Another company that has upped its game in the driver market is Mizuno, and the brilliant ST-200 is also a fantastic price right now.
Srixon Z585 Driver | WAS $399.99 | NOW $199.99 | SAVE $200 at Rock Bottom Golf Half price! Save a massive $200 on the Z585 driver from Srixon - yet another superb performer.
Wilson Staff D7 Driver 13 degrees | WAS $299.96 | NOW $224.97 | SAVE $69.99 at Rock Bottom Golf The Wilson D7 is designed to help you get the ball in the air and at 13 degrees that's exactly what it'll do. Perfect for a beginner or higher index player.
Callaway Mavrik Fairway Wood | WAS $299.99 | NOW $199.99| SAVE $100 at Rock Bottom Golf Callaway's Mavrik fairway wood was a real hit in 2020 and it's still a rocket now. Pick it up for $100 off with Rock Bottom Golf.
Callaway Steelhead XR Fairway Wood | WAS $199.99 | NOW $149.99 | SAVE $50 at Rock Bottom Golf The brilliant Steelhead XR creates a high ball speed from the Next-Generation Face Cup Technology and can be yours for under $150.
Cobra King Speedzone Fairway | WAS $279.99 | NOW $189.99 | SAVE $90 at Rock Bottom Golf The brilliant Speedzone fairway can be yours for under $190. Featuring the brand's iconic rails and a CNC Milled face, the Speedzone is a superb fairway wood.
Cleveland Launcher HB Turbo Irons | WERE $914.24 | NOW $719.99 | SAVE $194.25 at Rock Bottom Golf Looking for a more forgiving iron set? You'll love the HB Turbos, some of the most forgiving irons on the market.
TaylorMade Spider Tour Black Putter | WAS $299.99 | NOW $199.99 | SAVE $100 at Rock Bottom Golf The flat stick made famous by Dustin Johnson - this is his favourite. Pick it up in either 34 or 35 inches and save a tidy $100.
UK Deals
TaylorMade SIM Max Driver | WAS £449 | NOW £299 | SAVE £150 at Scottsdale Golf Save a huge £150 on the SIM Max, easily one of the best drivers of 2020 and one that is still being played out on Tour.
Honma TW XP-1 Driver | WAS £599 | £279 | SAVE £320 at Scottsdale Golf Save a ridiculous £320 (!) on the XP-1 from Honma. If you're a mid-handicapper or a slow swinger then you'll see some great performance for the price.
Callaway Mavrik Driver | WAS £469.99 | NOW £349.99 | SAVE £120 at Scottsdale Golf Save £120 on Callaway's Mavrik, one of 2020's best models. It features some serious tech including Jailbreak technology and an AI-designed Flash Face.
Cobra King Speedzone Driver | WAS £349 | NOW £279 | SAVE £70 at Scottsdale Golf A modest £70 saving on another of 2020's best drivers here. Pick up the Speedzone for less than £280, available in a number of different lofts and two shaft options.
PXG 0341X Gen 2 Fairway Wood | WAS £450 | NOW £169.99 | SAVE £280.01 at Scottsdale Golf PXG is known for its premium-priced clubs but here is a real bargain! Save over £280 on the 0341X Gen 2 fairway, available in a couple of different options.
PXG 0317X Gen 2 Hybrid | WAS £390 | NOW £139.99 | SAVE £250.01 at Scottsdale Golf Another huge saving on PXG. Pick up the 0317X Gen 2 hybrid in your choice of loft, shaft and grip for under £140!
Titleist U500 and U510 Utility Irons | WERE £249 | NOW £199 | SAVE £50 at Scottsdale Golf Both the U500 and U510 utility irons can be picked up for less than £200 right now, down £50 from the usual £249 price tag. A great deal on what are two of the best golf utility irons on the market.
TaylorMade P790 Irons | WERE £1079 | NOW £799 | SAVE £280 at Scottsdale Golf The original P790 irons from 2017 are some of the best ever made, and this offer (including 12 TaylorMade TP5 balls) is brilliant. You can also pick them up in the beautiful stealth black finish for just £100 more.
Cobra Speedzone Irons 5-SW or 5-GW | WERE £819 | NOW £499 | SAVE £320 at Scottsdale Golf Save a massive £320 on the Speedzones from Cobra, one of the best higher-handicap irons of the previous generation. They'll help you launch your irons higher and hit them further, with plenty of forgiveness on those off-centre strikes.
TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 Wedge | WAS £159 | NOW £109.99 | SAVE £49.01 at Scottsdale Golf Need new wedges? Save over £49 on TaylorMade's MG2 and get a free dozen TP5 practice balls.
Didn't find what you're looking for?
Check out our best Black Friday golf deals or head to our golf buyer's guide section for all of the best deals as well as leading insight on equipment.
Elliott Heath is a Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. Elliott graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently looks after the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our social media pages. He is obsessed with the game and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey with a handicap index of 2. He once made an albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa and has made one hole-in-one.
-
-
Study Reveals Positive Effects Of CBD In Golf Performance
The test found that users actually increased their driving distance and lowered their scores.
By Matt Cradock •
-
Clean Flight Golf Ball Washer
A clean golf ball is essential to distance and accuracy, so we find out if this device makes achieving it easier
By Joel Tadman •
-
Best Black Friday Amazon Golf Deals
Lots of savings to be had ahead of Black Friday 2021, check out the best Black Friday Amazon golf deals spotted so far...
By Elliott Heath •
-
Best Titleist Black Friday Deals
We route around the internet to find you the best golf deals on Titleist gear
By Sam Tremlett •
-
Best Black Friday Callaway Deals
Best Black Friday Callaway Deals
By Matt Cradock •
-
Best Black Friday TaylorMade Deals
Check out these cracking TaylorMade Black Friday deals
By Matt Cradock •
-
Best Black Friday American Golf Deals
Check out these superb American Golf Black Friday deals here...
By Matt Cradock •
-
Best Black Friday Golf Set Deals
A golf set is one of the best and cheapest ways to introduce someone new to the game. Here, we check out the best deals available online.
By Matt Cradock •
-
Black Friday Golf Deals 2021
Black Friday is the busiest time for shoppers to find great deals on the web
By Tom Clarke •
-
Black Friday Golf Shoe Deals
The huge Black Friday sales are fast approaching. Here are the best deals on golf shoes...
By Dan Parker •