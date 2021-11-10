TaylorMade RBZ Soft Ball Review

It's crucial to play the right golf ball for your game, the one piece of equipment we use on every shot.

Whilst premium golf balls are going to give you the best combination of distance, feel and control, there are some of us that need extra help in a certain area.

Thanks to its REACT Core, the TaylorMade RBZ Soft ball generates more speed on slower swing speeds, and it has a low drag aerodynamic cover for maximum distance performance.

So, if your swing lacks a bit of speed, this is one to try.

Although we didn't notice it during testing, it may launch too high for those who naturally hit it high already.

We were impressed with the distance - it did travel, but without feeling like a stone off the clubface, as some distance balls can.

The RBZ Soft is exactly that, incredibly soft, in fact.

It has an an ionomer cover which offers more responsiveness on and around the greens.

This was really noticeable, and it means you get a good amount of feel and feedback off the face.

This is not to say it offers quite the same level of spin as a premium ball, but there's enough there to allow you to play a variety of shots.

The soft feel was noticeable off the putter face, too, which was very much welcome, giving useful feedback.

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

It's a 2-piece ball that neither looks, or feels, like a non premium ball.

If there's one downside - and it must be said that this is a ball that sets out what it's designed to do very well - it didn't appear to be as hard-wearing as some of the other value golf balls we tested.

Given that one ball will set you back approximately £1.50, this is not really a major factor.

They're available in yellow, too, so if you are a little wayward, it's going to be easier to spot in the rough - which means they should last longer anyway.