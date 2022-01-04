TaylorMade Stealth Iron Review

Joel Tadman tests the new TaylorMade Stealth iron on the golf course

Rarely do game improvement irons provide an elegant, aspirational look but this is clearly the route TaylorMade went down in creating the Stealth iron. It replaces both the SIM2 Max and SIM2 Max OS in becoming the single game-improvement iron option in 2022, which simplifies the range nicely for golfers that want even more distance and forgiveness than what is on offer in the P790 model.

While the enclosed cavity concept continues, the Cap Back design has evolved to where the mid section of the toe has been completely removed to lower the CG of the iron, assisting with both ball speed and launch.

The outgoing TaylorMade SIM2 Max iron (left) and new Stealth iron at address (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Down at address, the Stealth still has all the hallmarks of an iron aimed at the higher handicapper - offset, a thick topline, generous length from heel to toe - in a marginally more refined package than SIM2 Max. From the rear, the shelf appeal is through the roof. With its mix of satin and chrome sections and the carbon fibre effect detailing, it looks like an iron from the future that would have a super premium price tag.

We tested the Stealth on the Foresight Sports GCQuad Launch monitor at Girton Golf Club with Titleist Pro V1x golf balls and the data suggested a shift in the performance. The Stealth 7-iron has a loft of 28°, so half a degree stronger than SIM2 Max and a degree weaker than SIM2 Max OS (the P790 7-iron is 30.5°).

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Our indoor testing showed that Stealth was 0.5mph faster than SIM2 Max, launched one degree higher and had 900 rpm less spin. This is a large and slightly concerning reduction, but our strikes during testing will play a part and the fact this iron is faster and flies higher through the air should maintain an element of stopping power. That said, long iron shots will be travelling into the green hot - something to be wary of in the dry summer months.

(Image credit: Future)

On average, Stealth was five yards longer than SIM2 Max - much of which will be down to the lofts and the lower spin - but with a similar descent angle into greens. The standout feature of the Stealth was its accuracy. We hit eight shots in a row on the GCQuad and the furthest offline we were was five yards - incredible really. This was replicated when we tested the iron outdoors where we hit three shots that landed online with the pin within a yard of each other.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Yes, the archer has a lot to do with where the arrow goes, but the combination of the forgiveness in the head from the progressive ICT and the feel of the KBS shaft no doubt helped control our left-to-right dispersion to a level we haven’t seen before. Off the face, this iron remains powerful from a wide area and doesn’t have any harsh or obviously clicky acoustics to it thanks to the lengthened Echo Damping system - a strip of polymer that has increased contact points with the face - to dampen down unwanted vibrations at the point of strike.

The sole appears a touch wider but the trailing edge has actually been removed on Stealth so it plays narrower than it looks, meaning it doesn’t feel clunky through the turf. These irons are fast, forgiving and easy to create a soft draw. You appear to be getting a longer, more forgiving and better looking iron for £50 less than SIM2 Max - the RRP is £849 for a 7-piece set - but you’ll have to wait until April before they go on general sale (fittings are available from Feb 16th).