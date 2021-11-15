The package set is an affordable and effective way those new to the game to quickly get out on course with all the gear.

However, finding the right one can be a minefield and knowing which package sets have the right sort of clubs that will last for the right amount of time can be tricky.

Prices can vary greatly too, with some best golf club sets ranging from £300 to £1000. This set from Strata represents the value end of the market and we wanted to see what it offered to golfers coming in to the game.

As a left hander, I tested the left handed model, but it is also available in a right hand option too.

The 'ultimate set' with 11 golf clubs is the focus of this review, but there is a nine piece set available too if you want even more value.

Strata Men's Golf Package Set Review

(Image credit: Dan Parker)

To start, you get an impressive amount of equipment for your money. Included with the excellent stand bag - more on that later - is a driver, 3-wood, 4-hybrid, 5-hybrid and a set of six iron from 6-SW. You also get a 35" blade putter - much more on that later too - leaving you with 11 clubs in total for under £400

It's a very complete set from this perspective offering beginners golfers the right range of clubs to have all bases covered out on course.

With there being only 11 clubs, this leaves you options to add clubs to the maximum 14. Perhaps a lob wedge or a gap wedge could be added.

I was also incredibly impressed with the irons. The topline is nice and thick to inspire confidence at address while the generous amount of offset should suit those who tend to slice their irons. They come as standard with a regular flex shaft (there isn't a stiff option available), but this is the perfect set up for beginners.

Overall, the irons reminded us of the Callaway XR irons from a few years ago, and the quality of the grips and shafts are akin to a premium set of cavity back irons. For the price, it's impressive but I became frustrated with how quickly the faces scuffed up.

(Image credit: Dan Parker)

The driver is equally impressive, with the 460cc head and regular flex shaft offering the most forgiveness possible in the hardest club in the bag to hit. You can see a lot of the face at address and, combined with the large head, make it an appealing club to look down on.

Beginners will no doubt love this driver and during testing I thought it was one of the best sounding drivers I've hit from a package set. While the regular shaft is on the whippier side of regular, there's no doubt this will suit those beginning their golfing journey.

(Image credit: Dan Parker)

Now for some of the glaring issues with this package set - issues that stopped it from being one of the best out there.

To start with, the putter is a mess. To call it a clump of metal would be offensive to clumps of metal and it seriously damages the overall experience of this package set.

There's no milling or insert off the face so, no matter what ball you use, putts have a tendency to slide off the face left or right, rather than attacking the hole with any purpose.

Once a few putts fell flat off the face, I lost all confidence with it and struggled to hole any significant putts.

Not only this, but the black matte finish is cheap and started to chip away after just nine holes.

The putter also comes with no headcover, meaning the poor finish quality will easily get damaged as it clatters around the bag.

Most of the best package sets come with a mallet putter - which are far more forgiving by nature - and the blade in this set leaves a lot to be desired.

As you can probably tell from our tone, this is an incredibly frustrating feature and it's a cost saving measure that Strata has got wrong.

(Image credit: Dan Parker)

A final issue - albeit much less significant than the putter - is that the two hybrids in this set are fitted with steel shafts rather than traditional graphite.

This is obviously another cost saving measure and, while is doesn't hinder the experience as much as the putter, it's not ideal.

Both hybrids were decent to hit off the tee, but out of the fairway or rough, the lack of extra flex meant they flew very low and were hard to launch. For a set aimed at beginner golfers, steel shafted hybrids aren't ideal.

To end on a more positive note, the stand bag is very impressive.

It's lightweight, comes with plenty of pockets and has excellent club storage in the top. It's not waterproof, but you wouldn't expect that in a package set at this price.

Overall, this is a fun package set that should offer any beginner golfer great value for money and an enjoyable user experience.

The driver, 3-wood and irons are ideal for the golfer in mind and should last for a number of years comfortably.

Without a doubt the shoddy putter is frustrating, but that can easily be replaced at not too much cost.