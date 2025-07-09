Arguably The Best New Golf Ball Of 2025 Is Currently Discounted At $2.66 Per Ball, And It Isn't A Titleist Pro V1

The world of golf balls has been dominated by a pretty consistent force for many years now, specifically the Titleist Pro V1. However in the Mizuno Pro X, which I tested at the start of this year, it has another worthy contender to deal with in my opinion. I will go into the specific performance characteristics further down in this piece but I will quickly say that one area the Mizuno has the Titleist is price. At full price it is a brilliant option when you consider the overall performance of the ball, and this undeniable value goes even further because right now you can get a stunning deal with Carl's Golfland, as you can see below...

Why is the performance of the Mizuno ball so good? Well it replaces the RB Tour and has a new construction to it with a thinner cover and thicker mantle layer, all in the name of ball speed without compromising soft feel. Well I put Mizuno's claims to the test hitting shots with different clubs with launch monitor data, and then played a number of rounds to see on-course performance too.

To put it mildly, I was astounded at the numbers. With the driver I was getting a ball speed of 156.2mph, which compared to the premium Srixon Z-Star Diamond ball, and yet the Mizuno launched higher with less spin so it flew further. It was seven yards longer than the Titleist 2023 Pro V1x and I will say I was noticing the extra distance out on the course too. It is hard to quantify that, but I was further down some holes than I normally am.

(Image credit: Future)

In my testing the iron shots flew higher and faster as well whilst the descent angle was close to 50 degrees for stopping power as well. Despite the extra distance, I also liked the feel of the ball too. It feels firm but not excessively so, giving enough response on putts and wedge shots to feel in control. I actually thought it was comparable to the Titleist Pro V1x which is a ball used by many of the world's best players, so this was praise indeed.

So what’s the catch? I genuinely don’t know if there is one. Coming in at $47.99 a dozen is noticeably cheaper than models like the Pro V1 and other premium balls on the market, and then when you consider the deal above, it is a bit of a no-brainer, especially because I cannot see any trade-off in performance or durability. Speaking of which, the cover held up surprisingly well.

I think with the price of golf balls becoming increasingly more difficult to justify, the Mizuno Pro X provides a more affordable alternative that can compete with, and in some areas outperform, the so-called market leaders. In short, I expect this ball to be popular, and this deal to not be around very long!