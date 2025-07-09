Arguably The Best New Golf Ball Of 2025 Is Currently Discounted At $2.66 Per Ball, And It Isn't A Titleist Pro V1
Earlier this year I tested out a golf ball which astounded me with its performance, and it is discounted beautifully right now as well.
The world of golf balls has been dominated by a pretty consistent force for many years now, specifically the Titleist Pro V1. However in the Mizuno Pro X, which I tested at the start of this year, it has another worthy contender to deal with in my opinion. I will go into the specific performance characteristics further down in this piece but I will quickly say that one area the Mizuno has the Titleist is price. At full price it is a brilliant option when you consider the overall performance of the ball, and this undeniable value goes even further because right now you can get a stunning deal with Carl's Golfland, as you can see below...
At Carl's Golfland you can get this outstanding golf ball in a 3 dozen for the price of 2 deal. This ultimately means you are getting 36 golf balls for $95.98 which works out at around $2.66 per ball, whereas at full price it would cost $3.99 per ball. It's an awesome deal I cannot recommend enough. To see the discount simply 3 dozen to your cart and the discount will come off automatically.
Why is the performance of the Mizuno ball so good? Well it replaces the RB Tour and has a new construction to it with a thinner cover and thicker mantle layer, all in the name of ball speed without compromising soft feel. Well I put Mizuno's claims to the test hitting shots with different clubs with launch monitor data, and then played a number of rounds to see on-course performance too.
To put it mildly, I was astounded at the numbers. With the driver I was getting a ball speed of 156.2mph, which compared to the premium Srixon Z-Star Diamond ball, and yet the Mizuno launched higher with less spin so it flew further. It was seven yards longer than the Titleist 2023 Pro V1x and I will say I was noticing the extra distance out on the course too. It is hard to quantify that, but I was further down some holes than I normally am.
In my testing the iron shots flew higher and faster as well whilst the descent angle was close to 50 degrees for stopping power as well. Despite the extra distance, I also liked the feel of the ball too. It feels firm but not excessively so, giving enough response on putts and wedge shots to feel in control. I actually thought it was comparable to the Titleist Pro V1x which is a ball used by many of the world's best players, so this was praise indeed.
So what’s the catch? I genuinely don’t know if there is one. Coming in at $47.99 a dozen is noticeably cheaper than models like the Pro V1 and other premium balls on the market, and then when you consider the deal above, it is a bit of a no-brainer, especially because I cannot see any trade-off in performance or durability. Speaking of which, the cover held up surprisingly well.
I think with the price of golf balls becoming increasingly more difficult to justify, the Mizuno Pro X provides a more affordable alternative that can compete with, and in some areas outperform, the so-called market leaders. In short, I expect this ball to be popular, and this deal to not be around very long!
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 15 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all equipment and video content at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader or viewer find exactly what they are looking for.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 86 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 3.1.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Titleist GT3, 9°, Fujikura Ventus Black 6 S shaft.
Fairway wood: Titleist TSR3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: Titleist T150, 4-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM10, 50°, 54° and 58°
Putter: LAB Golf DF3
Ball: 2025 Titleist Pro V1x
