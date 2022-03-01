Cleveland CBX ZipCore Wedge Review

Joining the CBX Full-Face and CBX 2, Cleveland has added another model to its impressive line-up in the CBX ZipCore wedge. The brand continues to produce some of the best wedges on the market, so I was keen to find out how the latest release stacked up in comparison.

As the name suggests, it is a cavity back wedge, and as such, wasn’t as good looking as other Cleveland wedges of a muscleback design like the RTX ZipCore. However, that is all forgotten when standing over the ball as the classic teardrop shape and chrome finish inspire bags of confidence. Another thing I liked from a visual standpoint was the all-black Catalyst Spinner graphite shaft - something I’ve never used before in a wedge.

That confidence-inspiring aesthetic translates into performance as well. Throughout testing, I found it extremely easy to hit and surprisingly easy to flight, something that’s likely a consequence of the low density ZipCore that sits at the heart of this wedge to shift the centre of gravity and raise the MOI for maximum forgiveness.

Andy testing Cleveland's new CBX ZipCore wedge on the course (Image credit: Golf Monthly)

On longer-range shots, the feel was really impressive. Solid is the word I think best sums it up, while it also gave great feedback on strike. And another thing that enabled me to extract performance was the overall balance. Although the swing weight felt a little light because of the graphite shaft - which is something to consider for those with a high swing speed - the balance was excellent.

Moving closer to the green and again, it looked great behind the ball, meaning I was able to get into a rhythm quickly. Although the sole is wide - which might not give the immediate impression that it’ll be useful when faced with a delicate shot - I found the gap wedge, with its 12 degrees of bounce, to be up there with the very best wedges for chipping because the shape of it means it plays narrower than it looks.

As someone who has a tendency to get a little diggy, that extra margin for error meant I was able to avoid hitting those costly and frustrating chunk shots that plague so many golfers when greenside.

The UltiZip grooves provide loads of spin no matter the length of shot (Image credit: Golf Monthly)

And thanks to the sharp UltiZip grooves, there was plenty of spin on offer. The only slight criticism is that the sound at impact on short shots is a little clicky, giving the impression that the face is quite firm. Other than that, this is a brilliant all-round performer that would suit every level of golfer.

The Cleveland CBX ZipCore is available in three grinds - V, S and C - and lofts from 44° through to 60°. It goes on sale in the UK and Ireland on May 1st.