Amazon Prime Day Ends Tonight - Here Are 25 Deals I'd Buy Before It's Too Late
We've been trawling through Amazon to find the best deals on the final day of Amazon Prime, but I recommend acting quickly as they won't be around forever.
Amazon Prime Day week is a great time for golfers looking to pick up a bargain, but finding them can be tricky and time consuming. Allow me to save you the trouble of sifting through the mountains of deals on Amazon by presenting to you some of the best ones found by myself and my colleagues here at Golf Monthly.
There are great savings to be had on some products, as well as smaller savings on others that are still worth pulling the trigger on. Golf balls are always one to keep an eye on during these sales events and and there are some excellent bargains in the golf ball market. My personal favorite deal is a saving of 15 dollars on a box of Legato LTX 3085 balls. You won’t find a better value for money golf deal anywhere this week in my opinion.
There are savings to be had on all manner of things though, including shoes, clubs, rangefinders, launch monitors and watches amongst other things. So without further ado, here are 25 of the most relevant deals we’ve found for you. Hopefully you’ll find something and treat yourself on the final day of the sale, and it is worth saying that these discounts won't be around forever! Also, be sure to keep an eye on our Prime Day Golf Deals live blog as if any other deals pop up before the sale event is over we'll be sure to let you know.
US Deals
After testing the Strata Package sets a few years ago, we continue to believe they are some of the best golf sets for beginners because of the ease of use, choice of set composition and undeniable value. Additionally what is great to see is the significant 32% discount on the 12-piece set as well, whilst the other configurations have varying discounts.
Read our full Strata Men's Golf Package Set Review
The women's Strata sets are also on offer as well. The 11-piece and 14-piece sets have 32% and 29% off respectively which are significant discounts. It would be great to see the Ultimate 16-piece set go on offer during Prime Day as well.
The head shape will most certainly not be to everyone's taste, but truth be told, within a dozen shots, the visual softens, and the levels of forgiveness and accuracy offered here are noteworthy. Excellent feel from good and bad strikes alike make this a very impressive, well-priced driver.
Read our full Cleveland HiBore XL Driver Review
The TaylorMade Qi10 fairway is the perfect all-rounder, combining forgiveness and power to create a multi-use fairway wood that performs well from the tee and the fairway. One for golfers of all skill levels. There are several models on offer at the moment as well, with as much as 12% off.
Read our full TaylorMade Qi10 Fairway Wood Review
An astonishingly good deal for a set of irons that only came out last year. The 0311 Black Ops irons are aimed at the mid-to-higher handicappers looking a true performance iron for taking their golf game to the next level. With this in mind, PXG have all boxes ticked in terms of head size, and forgiveness, and they certainly pack a punch distance-wise. Premium looks and a lovely soft feedback when struck make this a really well-rounded set of irons that little bit more appealing, especially with nearly $200 knocked off the price.
Read our full PXG 0311 Black Ops Irons Review
While only a modest discount, this is worth mentioning because we consider it one of the best golf wedges out there, especially for higher handicap players . It's an especially forgiving wedge, but more experienced players will love the versatility on offer - especially the consistent spin and playmaking abilities it provides in adverse weather. A new low bounce option adds to the full range of lofts and grinds so there should be one for everyone.
Read our full Cleveland RTX 6 Zipcore Wedge Review
The Garmin Approach S62 GPS Watch is, undoubtedly, one for the gadget lover who wants the very latest features and the ability to use it both on and off the golf course. It's feature list is long and you can save a modest 8% at the moment.
Read our full Garmin Approach S62 GPS Watch Review
In testing, we felt that the Nikon Coolshot Pro II Stabilized Laser Rangefinder was one of the best rangefinders on the market, with top-quality optics and fast, accurate yardages, making it a great investment at 28% off.
Read our full Nikon Coolshot Pro II Stabilized Laser Rangefinder Review
A strong contender for our favorite rangefinder of 2024, the Titan Elite Laser from Precision Pro provided us with some real wow factor. Producing swift, accurate yardages with a crystal clear display, along with some excellent features such as MySlope, and Find my Precision Pro, make the Titan Elite a serious player in the rangefinder category.
Read our full Precision Pro Titan Elite Laser Rangefinder Review
This is a product that provides exceptional value for money. The display screen is clear, construction feels robust and it provides all the features of rangefinders two or three times the price.
Read our full GoGoGo Sport VPro GS03 Laser Rangefinder Review
One of the best spikeless shoes on the market, the Codechaos shoes boast a stylish, modern look and combines it with excellent on-course performance. The outsole provided tremendous grip during our testing and they are lightweight and comfortable. The price on offer varies a little depending on what colorway you opt for, but you can get up to 31% off - the lowest price I've seen for this shoe since release.
Read our full adidas Codechaos 25 Golf Shoes Review
This deal is only available in the US and features adidas' comprehensive redesign of its flagship performance golf shoe. The redesign certainly paid dividends in what is, to us, the complete all round spiked golf shoe. There are varying discounts at the moment but you can find select colors and sizes with as much as 32% off currently.
Read our full adidas Tour360 24 Shoe Review
Our top spikeless golf shoe currently on the market, you can currently get a pair with as much as 32% off in select sizes and colors at Amazon. This is amazing considering this shoe came out just a few months ago! The new outsole design is the true standout feature and offers as close to a classic spiked grip as we've found on a spikeless outsole. The lightweight build reduces leg and foot fatigue, yet the shoe still feels solid and premium all over.
Read our full Adidas Adizero ZG Golf Shoe Review
It may be a couple of years old now but we continue to plug the Hyperflex Carbon because it is a really good golf shoe. One of the best in fact. It is a well-rounded spiked golf shoe excels in stability and we especially like the midsole design because of the instant and long-lasting comfort it provides. Getting this level of golf shoe for around 70 bucks right now might be the best value deal in this list.
Read our full FootJoy Hyperflex Carbon Golf Shoes Review
A worthy inclusion on our best putting mats guide, the Breaking Balls mat could help you improve your putting by working on putts with break. This mat adds another dimension to your at-home practice experience, especially if you want to hone in on drilling those sliding 6ft putts that can make or break your rounds.
Read our full Breaking Balls Putting Mat review
If you can commit to the training schedule, there is genuine clubhead speed and distance to be gained here. The neuromuscular training this kit provides means you don't have to bulk up like Bryson DeChambeau if you want to start hitting the ball further.
Read our full SuperSpeed Golf Training Set Review
This model features more data points than any other SkyTrak monitor to date whilst also delivering a wonderfully fun simulator experience with the ability to play upwards of 10,000 courses., enhanced by a brilliant app for optimal performance feedback and information.
Read our full SkyTrak+ Launch Monitor Review
Legato is a name you might not be familiar with, but don't let that put you off as the LTX 3085 performs excellently and matches up well against more expensive balls in the same mid-handicap category.
Read our full Legato LTX 3085 Golf Ball Review
Arguably the pick of the bunch when it comes to total performance from Srixon’s premium balls from the 2023 line, the Diamond is also on offer. It is fast and low spinning with the driver, controlled with irons and provides extreme spin with wedges as well as a soft yet responsive feel through the bag.
Read our full Srixon Z Star Diamond Golf Ball Review
The Tour X is the spinnier, softer version of the Xtreme Tour and delivers higher launch and flight as a result. It also produced a little more ball speed for us during testing and delivers impressive distance output as a result. It's a firm feeling premium golf ball that may be too firm for some, but improved durability makes it a significant upgrade on previous PXG golf balls.
Read our full PXG Xtreme Tour X Ball Review
The look may divide opinion, but we found this to be an excellent all-round golf ball that offers performance close to the Tour-level models. The distance was good, as was the greenside spin and control, whilst those seeking help with alignment could definitely see improvements via the Stripe design.
Read our full TaylorMade Tour Response Stripe Golf Ball Review
If you're looking for an inexpensive travel cover that's easy to use, the Bag Boy T-660 is a good choice. Lightweight, easy to maneuver and with plenty of storage, it ticks all the right boxes for the infrequent traveller.
Read our full Bag Boy T-660 Travel Cover Review
UK Deals
An impressive all-rounder that is ideal for the mid-handicap golfer, the Wilson Triad delivers good distance in the long game and a great feel on and around the greens, especially with the putter, as well as ample short game control.
Read our full Wilson 2025 Triad Golf Ball review
If you are looking for something very simple that works well from the off, the Garmin Approach S12 ticks the box. The yardages are accurate and well-displayed albeit on a fairly basic, black and white screen.
Read our full Garmin Approach S12 GPS Watch Review
One of the best cheap golf launch monitors on the market is now reduced. In our testing, we gave the PRGR five stars out of five, with accurate and consistent numbers making this a fantastic offering.
Read our full PRGR Portable Launch Monitor Review
