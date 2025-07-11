Amazon Prime Day Ends Tonight - Here Are 25 Deals I'd Buy Before It's Too Late

Amazon Prime Day week is a great time for golfers looking to pick up a bargain, but finding them can be tricky and time consuming. Allow me to save you the trouble of sifting through the mountains of deals on Amazon by presenting to you some of the best ones found by myself and my colleagues here at Golf Monthly.

There are great savings to be had on some products, as well as smaller savings on others that are still worth pulling the trigger on. Golf balls are always one to keep an eye on during these sales events and and there are some excellent bargains in the golf ball market. My personal favorite deal is a saving of 15 dollars on a box of Legato LTX 3085 balls. You won’t find a better value for money golf deal anywhere this week in my opinion.

There are savings to be had on all manner of things though, including shoes, clubs, rangefinders, launch monitors and watches amongst other things. So without further ado, here are 25 of the most relevant deals we’ve found for you. Hopefully you’ll find something and treat yourself on the final day of the sale, and it is worth saying that these discounts won't be around forever! Also, be sure to keep an eye on our Prime Day Golf Deals live blog as if any other deals pop up before the sale event is over we'll be sure to let you know.

US Deals

Strata Package Set: was $499.99 now $339.99 at Amazon After testing the Strata Package sets a few years ago, we continue to believe they are some of the best golf sets for beginners because of the ease of use, choice of set composition and undeniable value. Additionally what is great to see is the significant 32% discount on the 12-piece set as well, whilst the other configurations have varying discounts. Read our full Strata Men's Golf Package Set Review

Strata Women's Package Set: was $499.99 now $339.99 at Amazon The women's Strata sets are also on offer as well. The 11-piece and 14-piece sets have 32% and 29% off respectively which are significant discounts. It would be great to see the Ultimate 16-piece set go on offer during Prime Day as well.

PXG 0311 Black Ops Irons: was $1,043 now $847.82 at Amazon An astonishingly good deal for a set of irons that only came out last year. The 0311 Black Ops irons are aimed at the mid-to-higher handicappers looking a true performance iron for taking their golf game to the next level. With this in mind, PXG have all boxes ticked in terms of head size, and forgiveness, and they certainly pack a punch distance-wise. Premium looks and a lovely soft feedback when struck make this a really well-rounded set of irons that little bit more appealing, especially with nearly $200 knocked off the price. Read our full PXG 0311 Black Ops Irons Review

adidas Codechaos 25 Spikeless Golf Shoe: was $160 now $110.59 at Amazon One of the best spikeless shoes on the market, the Codechaos shoes boast a stylish, modern look and combines it with excellent on-course performance. The outsole provided tremendous grip during our testing and they are lightweight and comfortable. The price on offer varies a little depending on what colorway you opt for, but you can get up to 31% off - the lowest price I've seen for this shoe since release. Read our full adidas Codechaos 25 Golf Shoes Review

adidas Adizero ZG Golf Shoe: was $180 now $122.12 at Amazon Our top spikeless golf shoe currently on the market, you can currently get a pair with as much as 32% off in select sizes and colors at Amazon. This is amazing considering this shoe came out just a few months ago! The new outsole design is the true standout feature and offers as close to a classic spiked grip as we've found on a spikeless outsole. The lightweight build reduces leg and foot fatigue, yet the shoe still feels solid and premium all over. Read our full Adidas Adizero ZG Golf Shoe Review

FootJoy HyperFlex Carbon Golf Shoes: was $99.95 now $69.95 at Amazon It may be a couple of years old now but we continue to plug the Hyperflex Carbon because it is a really good golf shoe. One of the best in fact. It is a well-rounded spiked golf shoe excels in stability and we especially like the midsole design because of the instant and long-lasting comfort it provides. Getting this level of golf shoe for around 70 bucks right now might be the best value deal in this list. Read our full FootJoy Hyperflex Carbon Golf Shoes Review

PXG Xtreme Tour X Golf Ball: was $49.99 now $34.99 at Amazon The Tour X is the spinnier, softer version of the Xtreme Tour and delivers higher launch and flight as a result. It also produced a little more ball speed for us during testing and delivers impressive distance output as a result. It's a firm feeling premium golf ball that may be too firm for some, but improved durability makes it a significant upgrade on previous PXG golf balls. Read our full PXG Xtreme Tour X Ball Review

UK Deals