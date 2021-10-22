The huge Black Friday sales are just around the corner, here are the best deals on golf shoes...

Black Friday Golf Shoe Deals

Getting the right golf shoe can mean the difference between a comfortable round of golf or one where your feet and legs ache toward the end of the round.

As Black Friday approaches, we’ve found plenty of great offers on some of the best golf shoes.

From the best waterproof golf shoes to keep you dry this winter to the best spikeless golf shoes to wear if you’re going on holiday, there’s a wide range of great offers to take advantage of this Black Friday.

Keep up to date with our Black Friday deals here.

Black Friday Golf Shoe Deals

Black Friday Deals – US

New Balance Golf Fresh Foam Links Pro Golf Shoe $119.95 $74.99 at Amazon

This spiked shoe has a waterproof microfiber upper to keep you dry out on course. This is an ideal shoe for the winter with its black finish and Exoskeleton TPU outsole to provide excellent grip in even the wettest conditions. View Deal FootJoy Fury Golf Shoe $169.99 $99.96 at Amazon

This athletic inspired shoe features full grain leather and a mesh upper to provided plenty of breathability alongside waterproof protection (with a two year warranty). This shoe gives great support around the ankle thanks to FootJoy’s one piece Inner Fit Sleeve. Available in Black/Red, White/Red, Charcoal/Green & Navy/Grey. View Deal Adidas Adicross Bounce 2 Golf Shoe $120 $72 at Amazon

This is a more casual golf shoe, but we think it’s a great look on and off course. The more trainer style design means ample comfort and the Cloud Foam design is there to provide an ultra-soft step. Available in three colour, we love the red/burgundy look pictured here. View Deal Under Armour HOVR Drive Golf Shoe $159.96 $119.97 at Rock Bottom Golf

One of the best golf shoes made by Under Armour, the HOVR Drive comes with plenty of traction thanks to the RST 2.0 spike system. The full length HOVR midsole supports the golf swing and there is plenty of cushioned support too. View Deal Puma Grip Fusion Sport 2.0 Golf Shoe $80 $64.99 at Walmart

This athletic spikeless shoe is ideal for drier days out on the golf course. The low profile look and feel is exceptionally comfortable and these are available in a number of colors too. View Deal

Black Friday Deals – UK

Stromberg Vector Athletic Spikeless Golf Shoe £79.99 £34.90 at Online Golf

These excellent spikeless golf shoes are now better than half price, with two colours and plenty of sizes currently available. The Vector has a leather upper which is super soft as well as a mesh lining which wicks moisture away. Combine this with the Phylon shock absorbing midsole and you’ve got a great shoe for on and off the course. View Deal

Rife RF-09 Delta Golf Shoe £69.99 £54.90 at Online Golf

This is a proper golf shoe for proper winter conditions. An all black and spiked shoe is a must-have for the muddy conditions you’ll experience over the winter months. The Rife RF-09 shoes are fully waterproof (with a one year guarantee) and are wipe clean. These are a long-lasting golf shoe, so invest now while they’re on offer and these will last for plenty of winters to come. View Deal

FootJoy Contour Golf Shoe £109.99 £79.99 at Scottsdale Golf

FootJoy shoes are some of the best in the sport and this is a great deal for a low profile spiked pair of FootJoys. It uses an Ergo-Sole for maximum comfort and cushioning while the NappaLuxe leather makes it a very soft shoe. For good grip, the Contour has a Pulsar cleats for good grip and a comfortable walk. Available in Navy, Black, Grey or White. View Deal

Skechers Go Golf Pivot Golf Shoe £89.99 £59.99 at Scottsdale Golf

Skechers shoes are renowned for being some of the most comfortable shoes on the market and the Go Golf Pivot is no different. It uses Skechers’ super comfortable Goga Max cushioned insole as well as a grippy spikeless outsole. A synthetic upper is water-resistant too. View Deal

Ecco Golf Biom G3 Goretex Golf Shoe £210 £169 at Golf Support

These excellent winter shoes use Gore-Tex technology to ensure they are 100% waterproof and built to last. They are use the finest Yak leather to ensure this hard wearing shoe lasts you for as long as possible. Fitted with Zarma Tour spikes, these shoes are great for grip in wet conditions too. Currently available in plenty of sizes and four colours: Magnet Grey, Black, Navy & White. View Deal