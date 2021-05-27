Callaway Supersoft Golf Ball

With golf being as popular as ever right now, it’s imperative that you have the right equipment, with the golf ball being one of the biggest and most important factors you should look at first.

One of the most popular choices of golf ball over the last few years is the Callaway Supersoft, a ball designed to increase distance off the tee and added control around the green.

For 2021, Callaway have introduced a new hybrid cover which allows for a versatile, multi-material construction and it certainly feels highly effective, especially when you’re hitting approach shots into the green.

Another important aspect is its soft compression core, which helps increase ball speeds while also promoting a high launch and low spin. Once again, we found that it benefitted the longer clubs in your setup, seeing some receptiveness with approach shots, especially longer irons and hybrids.

One feature of the ball that we were particularly impressed with was the black background on the Supersoft name that provided a great alignment tool.

The background, which helps get you lined up whilst putting, was extremely useful. By having the background, it meant that you would not have to spend time applying a line with a sharpie.

The last important and impressive factor is the cost of the Supersofts. Coming in at around £22, they offer fantastic value for money, especially as best premium golf balls are near the £50 mark, over double the cost.

When testing, we felt the durability of the ball was above moderate. When we did encounter the odd stray shot (or five or six) the ball did mark a little bit, but not enough to effect performance or flight.

Another factor which could have been improved was the look of the ball. The Callaway and Supersoft logo were very smart. However, the tester personally felt the ball could have had slightly deeper dimples.

The reason as to why is due to the ball looking quite smooth, like when you get the odd range ball that has no dimples on it. Although the ball wasn’t obviously affected, it may put off a few players at address.