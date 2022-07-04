Callaway Chev Dry Stand Bag review

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Whilst we all like to focus our attention on clubs, apparel and tech, one of the most important items for any player is their golf bag. Finding one that meets your own individual needs, offering enough storage without being too big and helping you organise your equipment in the best way possible is the holy grail. Most avid golfers have made costly mistakes on this front over the years so doing your homework is a must.

For those looking to carry their clubs, the Callaway Chev Dry stand bag is designed for simplicity and ease of use. If you like to take the kitchen sink with you onto the golf course, then one of the best cart bags and a good electric golf trolley is probably a better way to go. For me, I’ve always preferred the freedom of carrying my clubs and having tested this bag over the last few weeks, there is a lot to like.

(Image credit: Future)

First and foremost it is very light. Callaway has done a good job of removing any unwanted bulk and streamlining the Chev Dry stand bag. The side pockets are big enough to store waterproofs or an extra layer but you will need to choose wisely what to carry with you before you play - there’s not endless amounts of storage. I like this as it prevents me from carrying too many unnecessary items.

One common feature among the best golf stand bags is a good strap. I’ve had bags over the years where I’ve felt like I’m always fighting with the straps either to untangle them or find a comfortable carry set-up. I’m happy to report that I had no such issues here. The simple design seems to work in making the straps very easy to slide onto your shoulders without becoming twisted.

As you’d expect from the name, the fabric is waterproof. The pockets also have a waterproof seal so I’d expect this bag to do a good job of keeping all my gear dry in the wet (sadly, I didn’t have the chance to test it in the rain). The stand too, did a good job of providing a stable base for the bag.

(Image credit: Future)

My only gripe with the Callaway Chev Dry stand bag is that it is lacking one small pocket for tees, markers, Sharpies etc. There is a mesh compartment within the main golf ball pocket but this didn’t really cut it for me.

Having said that, I was pleased that with this bag Callaway has erred on the side of under-complicating things. By streamlining the Chev Dry bag, Callaway has made it lightweight and very easy to use. For those in the market for a well-made, light stand bag, this is well worthy of consideration.