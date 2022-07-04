Callaway Chev Dry Stand Bag Review
In this Callaway Chev Dry stand bag review, Neil Tappin takes it out onto the course to see what you get for your money
An excellent lightweight stand bag that has been created with simplicity and ease of use in mind. Ideal for those who prefer to pack light for the course.
Comfortable, well-designed straps
Lightweight
Attractive modern styling
Lacking a pocket for tees and markers
Slimline design might lack storage for some
Whilst we all like to focus our attention on clubs, apparel and tech, one of the most important items for any player is their golf bag. Finding one that meets your own individual needs, offering enough storage without being too big and helping you organise your equipment in the best way possible is the holy grail. Most avid golfers have made costly mistakes on this front over the years so doing your homework is a must.
For those looking to carry their clubs, the Callaway Chev Dry stand bag is designed for simplicity and ease of use. If you like to take the kitchen sink with you onto the golf course, then one of the best cart bags and a good electric golf trolley is probably a better way to go. For me, I’ve always preferred the freedom of carrying my clubs and having tested this bag over the last few weeks, there is a lot to like.
First and foremost it is very light. Callaway has done a good job of removing any unwanted bulk and streamlining the Chev Dry stand bag. The side pockets are big enough to store waterproofs or an extra layer but you will need to choose wisely what to carry with you before you play - there’s not endless amounts of storage. I like this as it prevents me from carrying too many unnecessary items.
One common feature among the best golf stand bags is a good strap. I’ve had bags over the years where I’ve felt like I’m always fighting with the straps either to untangle them or find a comfortable carry set-up. I’m happy to report that I had no such issues here. The simple design seems to work in making the straps very easy to slide onto your shoulders without becoming twisted.
As you’d expect from the name, the fabric is waterproof. The pockets also have a waterproof seal so I’d expect this bag to do a good job of keeping all my gear dry in the wet (sadly, I didn’t have the chance to test it in the rain). The stand too, did a good job of providing a stable base for the bag.
My only gripe with the Callaway Chev Dry stand bag is that it is lacking one small pocket for tees, markers, Sharpies etc. There is a mesh compartment within the main golf ball pocket but this didn’t really cut it for me.
Having said that, I was pleased that with this bag Callaway has erred on the side of under-complicating things. By streamlining the Chev Dry bag, Callaway has made it lightweight and very easy to use. For those in the market for a well-made, light stand bag, this is well worthy of consideration.
In his current role, Neil is responsible for testing drivers and golf balls. Having been a part of the Golf Monthly team for over 15 years and playing off a handicap of 3, he has the experience to compare performance between models, brands and generations. For 2022 he thinks the main trend in drivers is: "In a word, consistency. Whilst all the brands are talking about ball speed (and the new drivers are certainly long), my biggest finding has been how much more consistent the ball flights are. Mishits don't seem to be causing the same level of drop-off or increase in the spin numbers. This means that more shots seem to be flying the way you want them to!" As far as golf balls are concerned the biggest development is in the, "three piece, non-Tour, urethane-covered section. For regular golfers, these models offer superb performance at both ends of the bag without denting your wallet quite as much as the premium Tour-played options."
Originally working with the best coaches in the UK to produce instruction content, he is now the brand's Digital Editor and covers everything from Tour player interviews to gear reviews. In his time at Golf Monthly, he has covered equipment launches that date back well over a decade. He clearly remembers the launch of the Callaway and Nike square drivers as well as the white TaylorMade driver families, such as the RocketBallz! If you take a look at the Golf Monthly YouTube channel, you'll see his equipment videos dating back over a decade! He has also conducted 'What's In The Bag' interviews with many of the game's best players like Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm. Over the years, Neil has tested a vast array of products in each category and at drastically different price-points.
Neil is currently playing: Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus Fairway Wood: Titleist TSi2 Hybrid: Titleist TS3 Irons (4-9): Mizuno JPX 919 Forged Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 46˚, 50˚, 54˚, 60˚ Putter: Odyssey Triple Track Ten Ball: Titleist Pro V1X
