TecTecTec KLYR Laser Rangefinder Review

Having a rangefinder or GPS device is a crucial piece of golf equipment and will certainly help you improve your golf. Knowing how far you have to greens or hazards is a quick-fire way to improving your distance control and understanding of your distances, both of which will improve your enjoyment of the game. Gaining understanding of how far you hit each club and then combining that with the on-course knowledge that the best GPS devices or rangefinders offer will inspire confidence and result in better golf shots.

I'm someone who has used a range finder since I started playing golf as I was told the importance of knowing my yardages from a young age. There are constantly more and more distance measuring devices coming into the market each year, some with differing tech and some that are available at a slightly cheaper price-point. I recently took the TecTecTec KLYR out on the course and it's safe to say the product didn't disappoint.

So what makes this product shine and why is it called the KLYR? Well the product is pronounced as "clear" and this is due to the crystal clear vision through the lens of the device, providing a vibrant picture and in-turn making it easy to pick out designated targets. It struck me quickly just how compact and lightweight this device is, weighing in less that 1.5lbs. The device has been designed by TecTecTec to measure in 30 percent smaller than other in the market space, despite remaining extremely sturdy and accurate when in use. It was quickly becoming apparent, this was one of the best golf accessories everyone should consider adding to their bag.

The KLYR laser rangefinder comes with a magnetic belt clip that allows golfers to attach the device to their belt during play. (Image credit: Golf Monthly)

When it comes to a laser rangefinder, accuracy is paramount, so that’s where I began my testing. To judge how accurate the KLYR was, I tested it against the Bushnell V4 Shift that I’ve most recently had in the bag and by using marked sprinkler heads at my home course. In terms of accuracy, I found no issues at all. The KLYR and the Bushnell came up with the same numbers more often than not and were never more than a yard or two apart, even at ranges well over 200 yards. More importantly, I never hit a shot where the result left me feeling like the KLYR had provided me with a questionable number.

That was also the case using the slope functionality that the KLYR offers, as I came away with the impression that adjusted yardages were on the mark as well. It should also be pointed out that the visual display of the KLYR in slope mode does a great job of differentiating between actual and adjusted yardages, the latter of which is more important and deservedly featured more prominently. Rest assured, however, that you can use this device in tournament play. There is a switch to turn slope off and also a mode option to not display adjusted yardages. You can also set the KLYR to display in yards or meters, depending on your preference.

The KLYR also stood out in terms of how fast it captured yardages and its range. Yardages were populated in the display almost immediately after shooting a target and the device features target lock vibration technology to provide reassurance that you have the correct number. I did occasionally have to hold the button longer to get the locking vibration from longer distances, but it always worked as intended.

The external magnet on the KLYR rangefinder provides easy access to the device when playing in a cart (Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Additionally, I had no problem getting fast and accurate yardages from ranges in excess of 400 yards, which was impressive. The KLYR is less expensive than many of its competitors and in my experience less expensive rangefinders can struggle from a performance standpoint as you get further from the target. That was not, however, the case with this device.

The KLYR offers some other features that add to its overall value as well. It comes in a nice carrying case that you can easily attach to your bag, and there’s a magnet on the device that allows it to be secured to a riding cart during play. Additionally, a magnetic belt clip is included so you can keep the KLYR attached to your belt while you play. It’s doubtful that I would actually go that route during rounds, but I did test the belt clip out and the device stayed in place even while making driver swings.

Kudos to the KLYR. It delivered all of the functionality that I would expect in a laser rangefinder and did so in a compact, stylish package, including the eye-catching yellow color that I tested. Add in the fact that this device retails for just $199.99, which is significantly less than some of its competitors, and you have a product that should warrant serious consideration from golfers who are in the market for a new rangefinder.