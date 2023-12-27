TecTecTec KLYR Laser Rangefinder Review
We discover what perfromance the TecTecTec KLYR laser rangefinder has to offer by testing it out on the course
The TecTecTec KLYR rangefinder provides golfer with everything they would need from a distance measuring device. The target lock and slope are two features that will appeal to the more serious golfer and the lightweight, compact nature of this device makes it extremely user friendly. At a competitive price point, this is a device worth considering if you're looking to improve your game.
-
+
Impressively vibrant display optics
-
+
Extremely accurate even from long range
-
+
Retrieves actual and adjusted yardages quickly
-
-
Not waterproof
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
TecTecTec KLYR Laser Rangefinder Review
Having a rangefinder or GPS device is a crucial piece of golf equipment and will certainly help you improve your golf. Knowing how far you have to greens or hazards is a quick-fire way to improving your distance control and understanding of your distances, both of which will improve your enjoyment of the game. Gaining understanding of how far you hit each club and then combining that with the on-course knowledge that the best GPS devices or rangefinders offer will inspire confidence and result in better golf shots.
I'm someone who has used a range finder since I started playing golf as I was told the importance of knowing my yardages from a young age. There are constantly more and more distance measuring devices coming into the market each year, some with differing tech and some that are available at a slightly cheaper price-point. I recently took the TecTecTec KLYR out on the course and it's safe to say the product didn't disappoint.
So what makes this product shine and why is it called the KLYR? Well the product is pronounced as "clear" and this is due to the crystal clear vision through the lens of the device, providing a vibrant picture and in-turn making it easy to pick out designated targets. It struck me quickly just how compact and lightweight this device is, weighing in less that 1.5lbs. The device has been designed by TecTecTec to measure in 30 percent smaller than other in the market space, despite remaining extremely sturdy and accurate when in use. It was quickly becoming apparent, this was one of the best golf accessories everyone should consider adding to their bag.
When it comes to a laser rangefinder, accuracy is paramount, so that’s where I began my testing. To judge how accurate the KLYR was, I tested it against the Bushnell V4 Shift that I’ve most recently had in the bag and by using marked sprinkler heads at my home course. In terms of accuracy, I found no issues at all. The KLYR and the Bushnell came up with the same numbers more often than not and were never more than a yard or two apart, even at ranges well over 200 yards. More importantly, I never hit a shot where the result left me feeling like the KLYR had provided me with a questionable number.
That was also the case using the slope functionality that the KLYR offers, as I came away with the impression that adjusted yardages were on the mark as well. It should also be pointed out that the visual display of the KLYR in slope mode does a great job of differentiating between actual and adjusted yardages, the latter of which is more important and deservedly featured more prominently. Rest assured, however, that you can use this device in tournament play. There is a switch to turn slope off and also a mode option to not display adjusted yardages. You can also set the KLYR to display in yards or meters, depending on your preference.
The KLYR also stood out in terms of how fast it captured yardages and its range. Yardages were populated in the display almost immediately after shooting a target and the device features target lock vibration technology to provide reassurance that you have the correct number. I did occasionally have to hold the button longer to get the locking vibration from longer distances, but it always worked as intended.
Additionally, I had no problem getting fast and accurate yardages from ranges in excess of 400 yards, which was impressive. The KLYR is less expensive than many of its competitors and in my experience less expensive rangefinders can struggle from a performance standpoint as you get further from the target. That was not, however, the case with this device.
The KLYR offers some other features that add to its overall value as well. It comes in a nice carrying case that you can easily attach to your bag, and there’s a magnet on the device that allows it to be secured to a riding cart during play. Additionally, a magnetic belt clip is included so you can keep the KLYR attached to your belt while you play. It’s doubtful that I would actually go that route during rounds, but I did test the belt clip out and the device stayed in place even while making driver swings.
Kudos to the KLYR. It delivered all of the functionality that I would expect in a laser rangefinder and did so in a compact, stylish package, including the eye-catching yellow color that I tested. Add in the fact that this device retails for just $199.99, which is significantly less than some of its competitors, and you have a product that should warrant serious consideration from golfers who are in the market for a new rangefinder.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Sam has worked in the golf industry for 12 years, offering advice on equipment to all levels of golfers and as Staff Writer, he tests and reviews equipment throughout the bag. Sam graduated from Webber International University in 2017 with a BSc Marketing Management degree while playing collegiate golf. His experience of playing professionally on both the EuroPro Tour and Clutch Pro Tour, alongside his golf retail history, means Sam has extensive knowledge of golf equipment and what works for different types of golfer.
Sam is a member of North Hants Golf Club in Fleet, Hampshire, where he won the club championship 3 times in succession from 2015-2017. His golfing highlight to date is shooting a round of 10-under 60 at his home club, narrowly missing a wedge shot for a magical 59.
Sam’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2, 9°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus, 15°
Hybrid: Ping G430 19°
Irons: Titleist T-100 4 iron, Titleist 620MB, 5-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54°, 62°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Select GoLo
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x 2021
-
How Many Tournaments LIV Golfers Won In 2023
Several tournaments beyond LIV Golf were won by its players in 2023, but which were they?
By Mike Hall Published
-
Golf Monthly Awards 2023 - Best Players, Best Shot And Breakout Star
Who were the best players? What was the best shot? We hand out our awards for the 2023 golfing year
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Pro Details Fascinating Q-School Cost Breakdown (And It’s Expensive!)
Hannah Gregg recently graduated onto the Ladies European Tour via Q-School and explained how much "the most expensive" event of the year costs to play
By Jonny Leighfield Published