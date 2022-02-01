Cobra LTDx Max Fairway Review

Cobra LTDx Max Review

Cobra’s LTDx fairway metal line-up features three adjustable models with progressive designs built to suit golfers of all ability levels. The LTDx fairway metals replace the Cobra Radspeed fairways, which last year ranked top overall performer in our annual test of the best fairway woods. There’s the Cobra LTDx LS (low-spin) version aimed at better players, Cobra LTDx standard in a traditional head shape and Cobra LTDx Max – the most forgiving option with added draw bias.



(Image credit: Matthew Moore)

I tested the Cobra LTDx Max on TrackMan and on course at Brancepeth Castle Golf Club with a HZRDUS Smoke iM10 60g stiff shaft, set to 15°, using Titleist Pro V1x golf balls. All three Cobra LTDx fairways feature the technology designed for the LTDx driver family, including a carbon fiber crown and Cobra’s PWR-COR and H.O.T. FACE technologies.

Engineers were able to redistribute weight and move the CG lower and forward in the head for faster ball speeds, increasing MOI for greater forgiveness and stability. At address, the carbon fiber crown has a muted black matt finish which is right on trend and looks great behind the ball. It’s more compact than you’d expect for a Max head.

There are two adjustable weights (12g and 3g) in the head, one positioned back for a higher launch and the other deep towards the heel for a draw-biased shot shape. This is the kind of help that makes it easier to launch the ball higher, dampen down a slice or create a high powerful draw.

Two adjustable weights give a draw-bias to the Cobra LTDx Max fairway (Image credit: Matthew Moore)

The Cobra sole rails from the Radspeed range have been left out of the LTDx Max head. They were a major reason why Radspeed rated so highly in last year's test and made it easier to achieve good contact from cuppy lies and rough. I'm surprised Cobra has left it out in the new LTDx Max fairway head in what is likely to be a popular model for mid-high handicap players in the 3-wood.

On the course, I loved the feel off the face and as with the Cobra LTDx fairway, it feels as good as any 3-wood I’ve hit this year. Cobra replaced its E9 face from Radspeed with a variable thickness design called H.O.T Face. It’s thinner, feels fast and energetic.

Artificial intelligence was used to design Cobra's new H.O.T FACE technology in the LTDx fairway range (Image credit: Cobra Golf)

Teeing it up, I liked its mid-trajectory flight that provided lots of carry distance although it is difficult to gauge roll-out having tested it on a parkland in Winter. The draw-bias weighting did enhance my natural draw shape and favoured the left side of fairways. I’m not ideally suited to this club as I have no trouble moving the ball right to left, but faders will hopefully enjoy seeing a more neutral flight.

The HZRDUS Smoke iM10 felt stable, light and lively in the mid-section. The head and shaft combination was extremely forgiving and the compact low profile makes it easier to sweep the Max off the deck.

(Image credit: Cobra Golf)

On TrackMan, results didn’t favour a draw shape as much as I expected. The test shots were tightly grouped around the centre line with some right of target, indicating that even with draw-biased weighting, you can still fade, push or slice a club if the delivery and club to path are leaning that way.

Given that the Cobra LTDx Max is the most forgiving option in a family of three, it’s aimed at the majority of mid to high handicap players who are likely to favour one of the most forgiving fairway woods. For anyone struggling with consistency of strike, a low ball flight or too much slice, the Cobra LTDx fairway is a great option. The feel off the face is outstanding and it was among the most accurate fairway metals we’ve tested this year.

The LTDx Max is available in Satin Black/Gold colour head with the option of a UST Helium Nanocore (4F2 – lite) or a HZRDUS Smoke iM10 60 shaft in regular or stiff with an RRP of £249.