TaylorMade P7MC 2023 Iron Review
TaylorMade's most played iron on tour has had a revamp - but what did irons expert Joel Tadman make of the changes?
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
For highly-competent ball strikers looking for a more user-friendly alternative to a blade, the P7MC is certainly an iron to consider. It lacks forgiveness and speed, but stirs the senses with its jaw-dropping looks and buttery soft feel.
-
+
Beautiful looks
-
+
Soft feel with a hint of spring
-
+
Affords shot-making creativity
-
-
Lacks speed and forgiveness
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
TaylorMade P7MC 2023 Iron Review
The P7MC is TaylorMade’s most played iron model on tour which tells you the type of player this is aimed at… Ball strikers. If you’re not confident in finding the middle of the clubface most of the time, you’d probably want to look at an iron with more help built in - like the impressive 2023 P770. But if you’re an elite player and enjoy a blade-like look and feel on your approach shots, you’ll enjoy what the latest P7MC has to offer.
Versus the prior generation, the changes are almost all visual and even then, they’re pretty minor. The head size looks a fraction smaller, as is the muscle cavity section behind the hitting area, while the raised lines no longer extend all the way across the back. In short, this is a beautiful-looking iron arguably only bettered aesthetically by the P7MB, both of which are among the best irons for low handicappers.
Testing this iron indoors on the Foresight Sports GCQuad launch monitor with Titleist Pro V1x golf balls, it was clear this iron isn’t built for out and out distance. It has a 7-iron loft of 34° and doesn’t have the technology or firepower built in to propel the ball colossal distances or rescue a significantly poor strike - you’ll have to bring the energy with your swing. As a result, the P7MC will feel like hard work for some, but compared to and out-and-out blade like the P7MB, the P7MC does have a little more spring to it. It slots in nicely between the P770 and P7MB in terms of carry distance and generates a little more spin than the P770 to hold greens better.
The lack of forgiveness means you’re able to work the ball, both laterally and up and down. When you’re on your game, it affords a high level of creativity. A hint of assistance gives you some margin for error, but if you mishit a shot you’ll certainly know about it. That said, the feel out of the middle is sensational - better than many of the best TaylorMade irons. Along with the arresting looks, it makes you want to put a full set in the bag and just deal with the consequences. In reality, however, the majority of club golfers won’t deliver the club to the ball consistently enough to warrant a set of P7MCs. Consequently, a combo set is certainly a viable option here to get them in the bag in some form, perhaps in conjunction with the more forgiving P770s, but this is a decision I took two years ago and have since regretted.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 87 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 3.3.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Titleist TSR3, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSR3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: TaylorMade P770, 4-7 iron, TaylorMade P7MC 8-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54° and a Titleist Vokey SM9 60° lob wedge
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2021 Titleist Pro V1x
-
QBE Shootout Purse, Prize Money And Field
Two LPGA players join the field for the 54-hole team competition at Tiburon Golf Club in Florida
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Alfred Dunhill Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field
Christiaan Bezuidenhout aims to replicate his success of two years ago, but faces plenty of stiff competition
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Tampa Police Chief Resigns After Trying To Avoid Golf Cart Ticket
Mary O'Connor left the position after she was stopped in the golf cart and flashed her badge to avoid a ticket
By Mike Hall • Published