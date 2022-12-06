TaylorMade P7MC 2023 Irons deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

TaylorMade P7MC 2023 Iron Review

The P7MC is TaylorMade’s most played iron model on tour which tells you the type of player this is aimed at… Ball strikers. If you’re not confident in finding the middle of the clubface most of the time, you’d probably want to look at an iron with more help built in - like the impressive 2023 P770. But if you’re an elite player and enjoy a blade-like look and feel on your approach shots, you’ll enjoy what the latest P7MC has to offer.

(Image credit: Future)

Versus the prior generation, the changes are almost all visual and even then, they’re pretty minor. The head size looks a fraction smaller, as is the muscle cavity section behind the hitting area, while the raised lines no longer extend all the way across the back. In short, this is a beautiful-looking iron arguably only bettered aesthetically by the P7MB, both of which are among the best irons for low handicappers.

The old P7MC (left) and the new version (Image credit: Future)

Testing this iron indoors on the Foresight Sports GCQuad launch monitor with Titleist Pro V1x golf balls, it was clear this iron isn’t built for out and out distance. It has a 7-iron loft of 34° and doesn’t have the technology or firepower built in to propel the ball colossal distances or rescue a significantly poor strike - you’ll have to bring the energy with your swing. As a result, the P7MC will feel like hard work for some, but compared to and out-and-out blade like the P7MB, the P7MC does have a little more spring to it. It slots in nicely between the P770 and P7MB in terms of carry distance and generates a little more spin than the P770 to hold greens better.

(Image credit: Future)

The lack of forgiveness means you’re able to work the ball, both laterally and up and down. When you’re on your game, it affords a high level of creativity. A hint of assistance gives you some margin for error, but if you mishit a shot you’ll certainly know about it. That said, the feel out of the middle is sensational - better than many of the best TaylorMade irons. Along with the arresting looks, it makes you want to put a full set in the bag and just deal with the consequences. In reality, however, the majority of club golfers won’t deliver the club to the ball consistently enough to warrant a set of P7MCs. Consequently, a combo set is certainly a viable option here to get them in the bag in some form, perhaps in conjunction with the more forgiving P770s, but this is a decision I took two years ago and have since regretted.