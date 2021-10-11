Black Friday is the busiest time for shoppers to find great deals on the web, there are plenty of golf deals that are on offer on the day and before and after

Black Friday Golf Deals 2021

Are you looking to treat yourself to some new golf gear or buy some Christmas presents for the golfers in your life?

Black Friday is the time to pick up the very best bargains and the shopping event of the year is almost here.

This year, Black Friday takes place on 26th November but we expect the deals to start rolling in from the 1st November before ramping up to the main event.

There is also Cyber Monday of course, too, on Monday 30th.

Golf Black Friday

Whilst the day may be synonymous for picking up the best tech and gadgets at low prices, we’ve seen more and more golf deals over the past couple of years.

Last year, big discounts were available on items like the Callaway Mavrik range to Titleist TS metals, with discounts across nearly every manufacturer in every product category.

Golf Black Friday Sale

Whether it’s a new driver, a golf bag, some shoes, apparel, balls, GPS, tech or more – Golf Monthly will have you covered with the best Black Friday golf deals across the internet this year.

Amazon Prime Day was huge this June and we’re sure to see more great golf deals from Amazon this Black Friday as well as retailers on both sides of the pond including Golf Galaxy, Rock Bottom Golf, Worldwide Golf Shops, Scottsdale Golf, American Golf and Sports Direct.

The sports brands themselves will likely run their own Black Friday sales too so keep an eye on golfmonthly.com for the best golf deals from Nike, adidas, Puma, Under Armour, Skechers and more.

Golf Deals For Black Friday – early deals spotted already

Black Friday Golf Deals – US

Callaway Mavrik Driver $499.99 $299.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops

Callaway’s Mavrik was one of the best golf drivers of 2020 and it is still a beastly driver, featuring Jailbreak technology and an AI-designed Flash Face. Pick it up for just $299.99 right now and start hitting bombs. View Deal

Cobra King Grandsport 3D Printed Putter $348.95 $280.95 at Amazon

Save a massive $68 on the Grandsport 3D Printed putter from Cobra in 35 inches of length. The new 3D Printed putters from Cobra have been a very welcome addition to the putter market this year and you can pick up a tidy discount with Amazon right now. View Deal

Izzo Ultra Lite Stand Bag $129.99 $78.66 at Amazon

Need a new lightweight stand bag? This Izzo model is a bargain at just $78.66 with Amazon! View Deal

Callaway Laser Rangefinder $299.99 $180.13 at Amazon

The 300 Pro from Callaway is $180 right now right Amazon, saving almost $120 on the RRP! It features slope technology, pin vibration and is magnetic for easy cart use. View Deal

Black Friday Golf Deals – UK

FootJoy Winter Mittens £24 £18.99 at Scottsdale Golf

Get yourself winter-ready with this £5+ saving on the FJ winter mittens. Keeping your hands warm is crucial to playing good golf in cold weather. View Deal