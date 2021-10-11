Black Friday is the busiest time for shoppers to find great deals on the web, there are plenty of golf deals that are on offer on the day and before and after
Black Friday Golf Deals 2021
Are you looking to treat yourself to some new golf gear or buy some Christmas presents for the golfers in your life?
Black Friday is the time to pick up the very best bargains and the shopping event of the year is almost here.
This year, Black Friday takes place on 26th November but we expect the deals to start rolling in from the 1st November before ramping up to the main event.
There is also Cyber Monday of course, too, on Monday 30th.
Golf Black Friday
Whilst the day may be synonymous for picking up the best tech and gadgets at low prices, we’ve seen more and more golf deals over the past couple of years.
Last year, big discounts were available on items like the Callaway Mavrik range to Titleist TS metals, with discounts across nearly every manufacturer in every product category.
Golf Black Friday Sale
Whether it’s a new driver, a golf bag, some shoes, apparel, balls, GPS, tech or more – Golf Monthly will have you covered with the best Black Friday golf deals across the internet this year.
Amazon Prime Day was huge this June and we’re sure to see more great golf deals from Amazon this Black Friday as well as retailers on both sides of the pond including Golf Galaxy, Rock Bottom Golf, Worldwide Golf Shops, Scottsdale Golf, American Golf and Sports Direct.
The sports brands themselves will likely run their own Black Friday sales too so keep an eye on golfmonthly.com for the best golf deals from Nike, adidas, Puma, Under Armour, Skechers and more.
Golf Deals For Black Friday – early deals spotted already
Black Friday Golf Deals – US
Callaway Mavrik Driver
$499.99 $299.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops
Callaway’s Mavrik was one of the best golf drivers of 2020 and it is still a beastly driver, featuring Jailbreak technology and an AI-designed Flash Face. Pick it up for just $299.99 right now and start hitting bombs.
Cobra King Grandsport 3D Printed Putter
$348.95 $280.95 at Amazon
Save a massive $68 on the Grandsport 3D Printed putter from Cobra in 35 inches of length. The new 3D Printed putters from Cobra have been a very welcome addition to the putter market this year and you can pick up a tidy discount with Amazon right now.
Izzo Ultra Lite Stand Bag
$129.99 $78.66 at Amazon
Need a new lightweight stand bag? This Izzo model is a bargain at just $78.66 with Amazon!
Callaway Laser Rangefinder
$299.99 $180.13 at Amazon
The 300 Pro from Callaway is $180 right now right Amazon, saving almost $120 on the RRP! It features slope technology, pin vibration and is magnetic for easy cart use.
Black Friday Golf Deals – UK
adidas Autumn Offers Up to 40% off golf apparel, footwear and accessories
Get yourself autumn/winter ready with this superb sale from adidas, where dozens of items are heavily discounted by up to 40%.
Titleist U500 and U510 Utility Irons
£249 £199 at Scottsdale Golf
Both the U500 and U510 utility irons can be picked up for less than £200 right now, down £50 from the usual £249 price tag. A great deal on what are two of the best utility irons on the market.
Titleist U500 Utility Irons Review
Skechers GO Golf Pivot Shoes
£89.99 £59.99 at Scottsdale Golf
Lots of sizes available in the Skechers GO Golf Pivots for just £59.99! Skechers is known for its comfort and this spikeless model is both stylish and waterproof too.
FootJoy Winter Mittens
£24 £18.99 at Scottsdale Golf
Get yourself winter-ready with this £5+ saving on the FJ winter mittens. Keeping your hands warm is crucial to playing good golf in cold weather.
Mileseey Laser Rangefinder
£119.99 £76.49 at Amazon
A real bargain could well be the Mileseey laser if the reviews are anything to go by. We’re yet to test Mileseey but they’re a big-selling laser brand on Amazon and worth picking up at this price if your budget is small.