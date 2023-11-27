Forget Cyber Monday, We Have Selected 7 Golf Products We Love So Much That We'd Pay Full Price

With so much great golf gear on the market, there are bound to be a few items you don't mind paying full price for... Here, we list just seven that we are mega fans of!

The Bushnell V5 and Garmin S70 watch
(Image credit: Future)
Matt Cradock
By Matt Cradock
published

As I write this piece, it is 7.30pm on Cyber Monday. The rain is coming down outside, it's barely above freezing and I have spent the last two weeks of my life sat at a desk trawling through the internet to find golf deals...

Seeing X% off a pair of golf shoes, or a $100 discount on this particular item is all well and good but, sometimes, you have to wade through the bad to find the shining diamond, the perfect item with a sizeable discount that is available in multiple sizes, colors and looks.

This got me thinking, what items would you still purchase even if a discount wasn't added? It's an interesting thought, almost like which items could you not live without in your golf game?

Well, below, I have listed seven items that we highly rate at Golf Monthly and wouldn't mind if they were never reduced. Yes, you may think what is the point of this and, if you are still wanting discounts, we have listed all the Cyber Monday golf deals here. However, if you are interested in finding out what we are huge fans of, then feel free to scroll down below...

US: $54.99 @ Amazon

Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls
US: $54.99 @ Amazon
UK: £47.95 @ Amazon

Seeing as this is a piece about the best of the best, it's only right we begin with the Titleist Pro V1, which is, arguably, the most recognized golf franchise in the business. 

The most used golf ball on the professional circuit, we found that Titleist has raised the bar again with its new Pro V1 design and, in our testing, it was the added consistency in the long game that shone through. 

Read our full Titleist Pro V1 2023 Golf Ball Review

View Deal
Garmin Approach S70 Golf Watch $699.99 @ PGA TOUR Superstore

Garmin Approach S70 Golf Watch
US: $699.99 @ PGA TOUR Superstore
UK: £599.99 @ American Golf

We believe that the Garmin Approach S70 is the most user-friendly GPS golf watch to date, with a brilliant display and the ability to measure and analyze most anything during the course of a round.

Admittedly, it is more expensive than some of the best golf watches on the market, but the on and off course capabilities the S70 has are unbelievable. Along with the golf features, if you set it up with a smartphone, it can relay all your notifications so you're kept fully in the loop too.

Read our full Garmin Approach S70 Golf Watch Review

View Deal
adidas ZG23 Golf Shoe $200 @ adidas

adidas ZG23 Golf Shoe
US: $200 @ adidas
UK: £160 @ Scottsdale Golf

During Cyber Monday, we have seen the adidas ZG23 with significant discounts and, in all honesty, we think it is one of the best golf shoes on the market, with its supreme comfort, stability and lightweight feel meaning it secured a four-and-a-half star rating in our review.

Although the looks may divide opinion, this is, pound-for-pound, one of the best spiked golf shoes of 2023, with the ZG range adidas' flagship golf shoe!

Read our full adidas ZG23 Golf Shoe Review

View Deal
US: $399.95 @ Amazon

Strata Men's Golf Package Set
US: $399.95 @ Amazon
UK: £489.99 @ Amazon

This is a great value and expansive offering for beginner golfers and, in testing, the driver, hybrids and irons were super forgiving and offered plenty of distance. Such was the quality, we felt that it should be included in our best golf club sets guide.

Along with the clubs, the Strata Set also comes with a handy carry bag, which does a great job of keeping your clubs separated, as well as numerous pockets being able to store all your necessities. The only slight downside is that the putter isn't as forgiving as we would like, but that can be dealt with by replacing it with one of the best cheap putters.

Read our full Strata Men's Golf Package Set Review

View Deal
US: $599.99 @ Rock Bottom Golf

Titleist TSR3 Driver
US: $599.99 @ Rock Bottom Golf
UK: £529 @ Scottsdale Golf

The TSR3 is a premium-looking and performing driver that is likely to outperform your gamer, especially if you go through a custom fitting. 

In testing, we found that the feel of the TSR3 is powerful and it strikes the ideal balance of control with competitive ball speed and distance. Ranked as one of the best Titleist drivers on the market, it has a premium look but a fitting is crucial to maximise your results.

Read our full Titleist TSR3 Driver Review

View Deal
Bushnell Tour V5 Shift Laser Rangefinder  $319.99 @ Amazon

Bushnell Tour V5 Shift Laser Rangefinder 
US: $319.99 @ Amazon
UK: £329 @ Amazon

Receiving five stars in our review, the V5 Shift is one of the best Bushnell golf rangefinders on the market, with the exceptional clarity in the display a particular standout.

The Shift also has Slope Functionality, which can easily be disabled for competition play, with the enhanced accuracy via the new algorithm helping us understand the changes in distance elevation. What's more, its simplicity makes this such an appealing option but, in our opinion, with a little research you could find different models at cheaper prices.

Read our full Bushnell Tour V5 Shift Laser Rangefinder Review

View Deal
FootJoy StaSof 2023 Glove $23.99 @ PGA TOUR Superstore

FootJoy StaSof 2023 Glove
US: $23.99 @ PGA TOUR Superstore
UK: £22.98 @ Amazon

Another five star product, the StaSof is one of the best golf gloves money can buy, with it being the premium offering in Footjoy's broad range of golf gloves.

Offering exceptional grip, a super-soft feel and a surprising amount of durability if well looked after, the StaSof secured a spot in our Editor's Choice Awards for 2023, with the snug yet comfortable, adaptable fit meaning it wears, literally, like a glove!

Read our full FootJoy StaSof 2023 Glove Review

View Deal
Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.


Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.


Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

