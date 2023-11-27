Forget Cyber Monday, We Have Selected 7 Golf Products We Love So Much That We'd Pay Full Price
With so much great golf gear on the market, there are bound to be a few items you don't mind paying full price for... Here, we list just seven that we are mega fans of!
As I write this piece, it is 7.30pm on Cyber Monday. The rain is coming down outside, it's barely above freezing and I have spent the last two weeks of my life sat at a desk trawling through the internet to find golf deals...
Seeing X% off a pair of golf shoes, or a $100 discount on this particular item is all well and good but, sometimes, you have to wade through the bad to find the shining diamond, the perfect item with a sizeable discount that is available in multiple sizes, colors and looks.
This got me thinking, what items would you still purchase even if a discount wasn't added? It's an interesting thought, almost like which items could you not live without in your golf game?
Well, below, I have listed seven items that we highly rate at Golf Monthly and wouldn't mind if they were never reduced. Yes, you may think what is the point of this and, if you are still wanting discounts, we have listed all the Cyber Monday golf deals here. However, if you are interested in finding out what we are huge fans of, then feel free to scroll down below...
Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls
US: $54.99 @ Amazon
UK: £47.95 @ Amazon
Seeing as this is a piece about the best of the best, it's only right we begin with the Titleist Pro V1, which is, arguably, the most recognized golf franchise in the business.
The most used golf ball on the professional circuit, we found that Titleist has raised the bar again with its new Pro V1 design and, in our testing, it was the added consistency in the long game that shone through.
Read our full Titleist Pro V1 2023 Golf Ball Review
Garmin Approach S70 Golf Watch
US: $699.99 @ PGA TOUR Superstore
UK: £599.99 @ American Golf
We believe that the Garmin Approach S70 is the most user-friendly GPS golf watch to date, with a brilliant display and the ability to measure and analyze most anything during the course of a round.
Admittedly, it is more expensive than some of the best golf watches on the market, but the on and off course capabilities the S70 has are unbelievable. Along with the golf features, if you set it up with a smartphone, it can relay all your notifications so you're kept fully in the loop too.
Read our full Garmin Approach S70 Golf Watch Review
adidas ZG23 Golf Shoe
US: $200 @ adidas
UK: £160 @ Scottsdale Golf
During Cyber Monday, we have seen the adidas ZG23 with significant discounts and, in all honesty, we think it is one of the best golf shoes on the market, with its supreme comfort, stability and lightweight feel meaning it secured a four-and-a-half star rating in our review.
Although the looks may divide opinion, this is, pound-for-pound, one of the best spiked golf shoes of 2023, with the ZG range adidas' flagship golf shoe!
Read our full adidas ZG23 Golf Shoe Review
Strata Men's Golf Package Set
US: $399.95 @ Amazon
UK: £489.99 @ Amazon
This is a great value and expansive offering for beginner golfers and, in testing, the driver, hybrids and irons were super forgiving and offered plenty of distance. Such was the quality, we felt that it should be included in our best golf club sets guide.
Along with the clubs, the Strata Set also comes with a handy carry bag, which does a great job of keeping your clubs separated, as well as numerous pockets being able to store all your necessities. The only slight downside is that the putter isn't as forgiving as we would like, but that can be dealt with by replacing it with one of the best cheap putters.
Read our full Strata Men's Golf Package Set Review
Titleist TSR3 Driver
US: $599.99 @ Rock Bottom Golf
UK: £529 @ Scottsdale Golf
The TSR3 is a premium-looking and performing driver that is likely to outperform your gamer, especially if you go through a custom fitting.
In testing, we found that the feel of the TSR3 is powerful and it strikes the ideal balance of control with competitive ball speed and distance. Ranked as one of the best Titleist drivers on the market, it has a premium look but a fitting is crucial to maximise your results.
Read our full Titleist TSR3 Driver Review
Bushnell Tour V5 Shift Laser Rangefinder
US: $319.99 @ Amazon
UK: £329 @ Amazon
Receiving five stars in our review, the V5 Shift is one of the best Bushnell golf rangefinders on the market, with the exceptional clarity in the display a particular standout.
The Shift also has Slope Functionality, which can easily be disabled for competition play, with the enhanced accuracy via the new algorithm helping us understand the changes in distance elevation. What's more, its simplicity makes this such an appealing option but, in our opinion, with a little research you could find different models at cheaper prices.
Read our full Bushnell Tour V5 Shift Laser Rangefinder Review
FootJoy StaSof 2023 Glove
US: $23.99 @ PGA TOUR Superstore
UK: £22.98 @ Amazon
Another five star product, the StaSof is one of the best golf gloves money can buy, with it being the premium offering in Footjoy's broad range of golf gloves.
Offering exceptional grip, a super-soft feel and a surprising amount of durability if well looked after, the StaSof secured a spot in our Editor's Choice Awards for 2023, with the snug yet comfortable, adaptable fit meaning it wears, literally, like a glove!
Read our full FootJoy StaSof 2023 Glove Review
