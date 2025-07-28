Tour Edge C725 Driver vs Vice Golf VGD01+ Driver: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict

Tour Edge Exotics C725 Driver $369.55 at Amazon $399.99 at Walmart $399.99 at PGA TOUR Superstore This is an excellent driver and the price makes it even more appealing. The combination of ball speed, adjustability, looks, and feel on offer here is fantastic, and when you consider it is available at $200 less than many of the major manufacturers, it is a mightily compelling proposition. Pros Lively impact feel

The best drivers are often the most expensive club in the bag, which makes this head-to-head especially relevant to those looking for a premium product without the associated price tag. This is because the Tour Edge C725 and Vice Golf VGD01+ are noticeably cheaper than drivers from their big gun rivals.

Fans of senior tour golf, be it the Legends or the Champions, will likely have seen Tour Edge equipment in play, while Vice has gained traction in the market with its golf balls and apparel range. But how do these drivers perform and more importantly could they be a good fit for your game? I’ve tested both clubs rigorously and here I will detail how they compare in a battle of the best budget drivers.

Technology

The C725 from Tour Edge is an interesting proposition. While the tech features are designed to create a low-spin/low launch driver they’re also aiming to deliver plenty of stability too, something that's not always associated with the low spin driver category.

To achieve its aims, Tour Edge has equipped the C725 with its 3D Diamond Face and its 360-degree Ridgeback. According to the brand, the face has 61 diamond-shapes of variable thicknesses placed behind it, which create an interwoven pattern comprising seven different 3D thicknesses. The idea is to create faster ball speeds while also expanding the sweet spot.

(Image credit: Future)

The Ridgeback design, which uses both titanium and carbon, is said to act as a brace for the clubhead, offering more support on off-center strikes. There’s also a Power Channel, which sits behind the face on the sole of the club and is created to add forgiveness while maximizing ball speed and reducing spin.

Customization comes courtesy of a weight port in the front of the head to allow the spin to be fine-tuned to your preference as well as a hosel with eight settings that alter the lie, loft, and face angle.

(Image credit: Future)

Likewise, the Vice Golf VGD01+ driver comes equipped with plenty of tech. Its thin titanium face is there to generate lots of ball speed while also promoting a high launch angle. The CG location and aerodynamic head shape are designed to offer forgiveness and consistency across the face.

As with the C725, there's an adjustable hosel and an interchangeable weighting system, combined it allows you to fine tune the loft and lie as well as create a draw or fade bias to help create your desired shot shape.

Looks

Much of this is subjective but I think that the Tour Edge Exotics C725 driver cuts a fine figure. From the carbon fiber crown to the strip of matte black along the leading edge it looks every bit the premium offering even its price tag says otherwise.

(Image credit: Future)

As for the shape, it’s very rounded, which may or may not suit your eye - I liked it. That’s not the case for the loft adapter however. It stops rather abruptly at the shaft, lacking the tapered ferrule that many brands use to deliver a more pleasant aesthetic. But that said it’s a relatively small detail and overall the drive is nicely understated, with a clean, straightforward look that should have a wide appeal.

(Image credit: Future)

Vice takes a different approach with its VGD01+ driver. The patterned crown is likely to divide opinion but we appreciated its uniqueness that helps the driver to stand out from the crowd.

Similarly, the sole is pretty radical in design, with a futuristic look that again will probably have its share of supporters and detractors. As for the shape, its squat yet rounded head looks great at address and should provide plenty of confidence before you bomb away.

Feel

The feel of the C725 impressed me during my testing. It delivers a lively combination of power and feedback, which is just what we’re looking for from our driver. The relatively low spin rates resulted in a nice penetrating ball flight that perfectly complemented the solid feel and acoustics, which parallel those of a premium priced driver.

(Image credit: Future)

The same is true of the VGD01+. The deep impact sound and feel off the face resonated with me, supplying immediate feedback on the quality of the strike. It’s a sensation that adds up to a driver that delivers bags of confidence and is great fun to hit because of that.

Performance

This is the category that matters the most and the C725 didn’t disappoint during my testing. I’ve previously mentioned the spin rate and in terms of numbers we averaged around 2250 rpm, which helped create that aforementioned penetrating ball flight. I also found that the weight port proved effective in allowing the fine-tuning of spin rates, which combined with the hosel means you can cook up pretty much any shot shape or ball flight you require

(Image credit: Future)

All told, the numbers from our FullSwing KIT launch monitor were pleasing. While I didn’t quite achieve the speed and carry numbers we achieve with our gamer drivers, they were close. Add in the great feel and the attractive price tag and the C725 is a genuinely impressive driver that shouldn't be overlooked in favor of the more expensive options from the biggest brands.

We found that the VGD01+ spin rates were similar to the Tour Edge offering. We averaged around 2200 rpm, which is similar to the numbers we achieve with both the TaylorMade Qi35 LS and Callaway Elyte TD. It makes for a strong ball flight that should appeal to those looking for a driver with lower spin and launch.

(Image credit: Future)

Ball speeds were good and it proved to be relatively forgiving when I didn’t flush it, with ball speeds remaining up, with a pretty tight dispersion rate, too. All in all, the data showed a performance level that’s comparable to top-tier drivers from the game’s biggest names. That it’s considerably cheaper only adds to its appeal.

Which one should you choose?

Choose the Tour Edge Exotics C725 Driver if…

- You want plenty of adjustability

- You appreciate a clean, round head design

- You want low spin and stability

Choose the Vice VGD01+ Driver if...

- You want a driver that stands out from the crowd

- You're a high swing speed player looking for lower spin and launch

- You enjoy a deep impact sound

