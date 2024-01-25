Arccos Link Pro Review

As an avid user of Arccos Caddie shot tracking, I’ve really reaped the benefits of the insights it provides. For the last couple of years I’ve paired my sensors with the Link device, which clips on to the outside of the lead pocket so I don’t need to have my phone on my person. While this has been convenient enough, it does look a bit naff and often leads me to have to frequently explain to new playing partners what the gizmo I’ve got attached to my slacks is.

The battery life on the Arccos Caddie Link also had a lot of room for improvement - I could only get two rounds max out of it and it sometimes ran out of juice towards the end of a round if I forgot to charge it beforehand, leading to missed shots and a frustrated golfer. Using the Apple Watch did solve this problem, but I’m not a big fan of playing wearing any sort of watch, even a golf GPS watch.

(Image credit: Future)

These minor gripes looks set to be fixed, however, with the launch of the Arccos Link Pro. This nifty little golf gadget is the size of a car key fob and crucially can work inside a golfer’s front pocket, not interfering with the look or swing while also efficiently capturing on-course data without using a phone. So reason one is convenience.

Perhaps most importantly is that it comes with a wireless charging case, providing up to 12 rounds of power on a single charge, which is a drastic improvement. The case itself is compact but fairly weighty, slipping into most golf bag pockets with ease. The dimensions of the Link Pro are almost identical to the original Link but the on/off button as moved to the side and become a sliding mechanism, which is a little fiddly but means there’s no chance of accidentally turning it on or off. Reason two = much better battery life.

(Image credit: Future)

Arccos users will be relieved to know the pin position marker feature carries over on to the Link Pro, albeit in a slightly different position. The button is now much smaller and located on the side and from my testing, is easily pressable while inside your pocket - there’s a much more tactile ‘click’ and an audible sound to go with it to let you know the button has been pressed.

The functionality seems to have improved too thanks to the new GPS chip and multi-mic configuration - I noticed the shot locations have been more accurate and missed shots have become less frequent, almost non-existent in fact, although I was also using a brand new set of Gen3+ Smart Sensors for testing. Reason three - improved shot detection.

The Link Pro unquestionably addresses the main concern golfers had with the Link device in providing smartphone-free shot tracking. This enhanced visual and playing experience definitely makes the Arccos shot tracking system even more appealing for any standard of golfer that was statistical analysis of their performance and a pathway to lower scores.

What’s also interesting is that Arccos has now been permitted for use in PGA Tour events. While I doubt you’ll see the best players in the world with a Link Pro in their pocket because they have access to Shot Link, players on the smaller tours like the Korn Ferry and Challenge Tour may decide to give it a try for better insights into their competition play.

If you’re used to having your phone on you while you play, the $225 price tag of the Link Pro may not seem overly enticing, but for those all-in on Arccos (and there are millions of golfers that are) it’s certainly a worthwhile investment for the added convenience and accuracy it provides.