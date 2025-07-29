TaylorMade Make The Coolest Special Edition Bags For Women's Majors, And The 2025 AIG Women's Open Version Might Be The Best Yet

Over the last few years TaylorMade has regularly put out special edition golf bags around both men's and women's Major Championship golf tournaments. Designed to celebrate the host course and country, the bags usually stand out and in my opinion, look fantastic. For example the two U.S. Open bags unveiled earlier this year looked great, and in particular the women's bags really get a lot of traction online, with people asking where to get them. Well the issue in the past has been that because these bags are special editions, it often meant we couldn't get our hands on them. But not anymore as clearly TaylorMade has made a concerted effort to sell the bags in 2025, with the 2025 AIG Women's Open bag being the latest to do so...

TaylorMade Dragonborn Staff Bag: $599.99 at TaylorMade The 2025 AIG Women's Open bag has a multitude of touches and design features that celebrate the country of Wales, including the colors, fabrics, textures and other details. Of course for a bag of this quality it comes in at the top end of the price spectrum, at $599.99.

As mentioned the bag pays homage to the country of Wales, where the host venue Royal Porthcawl is situated. As such it celebrates the country's rich history and tradition, featuring a red, green, and white aesthetic after the flag of Wales. Additionally there is a regal gold featured throughout the design as well.

The bag then has a kind of scaled texture to it which references the importance of dragons in Welsh culture, and daffodils feature because they are Wales' official flower.

The small design touches continue throughout the design. For example a spoon appears on the handle where it commemorates the Welsh tradition of exchanging love spoons that dates back to the 17th century.

CYMRU is printed on the bag as well which spells Wales in the native tongue, and the staff bag’s interior pocket linings draw inspiration from Prince of Wales texture.

Finally the golf course, Royal Porthcawl, is referenced in the design. For example the year 1909 appears on the backside valuables pocket where it signifies the year the host course received Royal recognition from King Edward VII. Additionally I love the wave design on the bottom of the bag which references the sea and how every hole on the course offers a view of the Bristol Channel.

I think the design really celebrates the course and country beautifully and it is fantastic to see we can also buy this bag. Additionally you can also get wood headcovers and putter covers with the 'Dragonborn' theme at the TaylorMade website as well.