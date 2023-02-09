Wilson Dynapower Fairway Review

With the abundance of new product releases over the past month all boasting new technology, it can be particularly hard to stand out. However Wilson with the return of the Dynapower franchise is looking to do just that. Dynapower came to fruition seventy years ago with an iron that was extremely popular, now Wilson looks to rekindle the popularity of the franchise by getting the fairway woods and drivers in the hands of their tour players such as new signing Kevin Kisner.

(Image credit: Future)

The Wilson Dynapower fairway is a generously sized, pear shaped head that comes in a satin black finish with red detailing around the perimeter. The aesthetics were refined after consulting contracted tour players to design a club that would appeal to all levels of golfer. The face appears fairly shallow and the sole hugs the ground tightly which will inspire confidence behind the ball, particularly when hitting off the deck. It actually reminded me a lot of the Srixon ZX Mk II fairway wood in terms of how the club looked at address which was one of my favorite releases of 2023.

The sole of the Dynapower fairway features Wilson’s trademark shield logo as well as its iconic brand name. There is a 12g weight situated towards the rear of the sole which helps produce a high MOI and stable clubhead while increasing the launch and forgiveness. Some of the fairway woods I compared the Dynapower directly to were the Yonex Ezone Elite 4 and the Mizuno ST-Z 230 due to their high launch characteristic and forgiving nature. In testing I found the Dynapower launched high with very little effort, both off the tee and the fairway. In fact, it achieved some of the highest ball flights from a fairway wood in recent testing which meant the carry gains, especially from the fairway, were impressive.

The Dynapower fairway flew visibly higher than the Mizuno which peaked at 39.8 yards (119ft) which would already be considered a very high ball flight. The combination of increased spin and height did mean the Dynapower often fell a couple of yards short of the Mizuno which averaged 235 yards of carry. In terms of forgiveness, the Dynapower was very similar to the ST-Z 230, a fairway which blew me away with how straight it was on miss-hits, making them both perfect fairway woods for higher handicappers. The Dynapower rarely drifted more than 15 yards off target, even when testing in a cross-wind. The Ezone Elite 4 was more comparable in terms of it all over DNA and even felt very similar on off-centre strikes, both of which are some of the most forgiving fairway woods we have tested.

Through impact the Dynapower provided good turf interaction and performed strongly out of the first cut while delivering a fairly muted ‘thud’ through impact, one I prefer over a more ‘tinny’ sound.

(Image credit: Future)

There was a good sense of forgiveness on the Dynapower fairway with poorly struck shots not wandering too far offline. I tested a 15° model, which as I mentioned previously was perfect for those seeking height and carry, however when playing into a breeze, lowering the trajectory became difficult. Where a bonded head reduces weight in the hosel and can be used effectively elsewhere to increase performance, the lack of adjustability does hinder the ability to be able to tune in a certain ball flight or fight against a typical miss. However, if properly custom fitted and placed in a correct shaft and loft combination you will reap the rewards from the Dynapower fairway.

(Image credit: Future)

Dynapower A.I. Technology has been used to create a PKR2 face which allows for varying thickness across the face resulting in faster and more consistent speeds on off-center hits. More complex face thickness patterns on the face is a common trend I have seen in the release of fairway woods so far in 2023 and a welcome one, especially on what is often perceived to be the hardest club to hit in the bag.

The Wilson Dynapower fairway is one that has been designed with the majority of golfers in mind, both visually and performance wise. A confidence-inspiring head is backed up by its power and forgiveness, resulting in a fairway wood that wouldn’t be out of place in both high-handicappers and tour professionals bags this season. For its versatility and clean looks, I believe the Wilson Dynapower fairway is one of the best fairway woods released this year. The Dynapower irons, hybrid and driver all impressed us while testing and would make up a very strong set for a mid-high handicapper coming into the new golfing season.

The Dynapower fairway comes in marginally under some of the other premium brands at £220, which I feel is extremely good value and will be available early March 2023.