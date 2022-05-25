Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

BIG MAX Dri Lite Tour Cart Bag Review

The BIG MAX Dri Lite Tour Cart Bag is one of five golf bags in the Dri Lite range that combine water repellent fabric with 100% waterproof zips. The company says tongue-in-cheek that most other golf bag brands would call the Dri Lite bags waterproof, but as BIG MAX also has its own line of 100% waterproof bags, they are happy to stick with water repellent! The Dri Lite Tour is unmistakably designed for top equipped golfers. It was used over multiple rounds, so here’s a review and video for you to judge whether it ranks as one of the best cart bags on the market.

For a large tour bag weighing in at 2.4kg, the first thing I noticed was that it is surprisingly light, even when holding a full set of clubs. Transporting it was easy too, thanks to the two carry handles at the top and a heavy-duty handle at the front. A strap is also attached should you (or a caddie) want to carry it.

It looks extremely durable and well-made and the three-color styling of black, charcoal and merlot is classy looking and just enough of each color with one being dominant to make it easy on the eyes. It is also available in six other color options.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Nothing has been left to chance in terms of what golfers might want from a bag of this size, which follows BIG MAX’s philosophy of designing bags to cover most needs, as everyone is different and has different requirements. It has nine pockets in total including two full-length pockets on either side that have the capacity to store plenty of additional clothing.

A larger than expected integrated cooler pocket is nicely located at the front of the bag, so without any fuss you can grab a drink and a sandwich. Other notable features are the towel holder that sits directly below a Velcro glove holder, at the back of the bag is a separate pocket for the rain hood, and not forgetting an umbrella holder.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

When selecting a club, it was good to see them clearly in the oversize top, there was no hiding underneath each other, and also knowing that they were fully protected by the 14 full-length dividers, plus there is a separate putter well. This bag really does cater for your every need and it looks good, so you won't go far wrong with this one if it's a tour size bag that you're after.