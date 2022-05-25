Big Max Dri Lite Tour Cart Bag Review
If you want to be fully equipped like a pro, then the Dri Lite Tour Cart Bag from BIG MAX might be just what you are looking for
It's difficult to fault this bag as it's an attractive design and has every feature that you could possibly want to ensure your equipment and accessories are well protected and easily accessible during 18 holes of golf. Of course, not everyone wants a bag of this size, but if you play a lot of competitive golf, then this one is definitely worth considering.
Highly durable
Lightweight
Numerous pockets and holders
On the bulkier side
BIG MAX Dri Lite Tour Cart Bag Review
The BIG MAX Dri Lite Tour Cart Bag is one of five golf bags in the Dri Lite range that combine water repellent fabric with 100% waterproof zips. The company says tongue-in-cheek that most other golf bag brands would call the Dri Lite bags waterproof, but as BIG MAX also has its own line of 100% waterproof bags, they are happy to stick with water repellent! The Dri Lite Tour is unmistakably designed for top equipped golfers. It was used over multiple rounds, so here’s a review and video for you to judge whether it ranks as one of the best cart bags on the market.
For a large tour bag weighing in at 2.4kg, the first thing I noticed was that it is surprisingly light, even when holding a full set of clubs. Transporting it was easy too, thanks to the two carry handles at the top and a heavy-duty handle at the front. A strap is also attached should you (or a caddie) want to carry it.
It looks extremely durable and well-made and the three-color styling of black, charcoal and merlot is classy looking and just enough of each color with one being dominant to make it easy on the eyes. It is also available in six other color options.
Nothing has been left to chance in terms of what golfers might want from a bag of this size, which follows BIG MAX’s philosophy of designing bags to cover most needs, as everyone is different and has different requirements. It has nine pockets in total including two full-length pockets on either side that have the capacity to store plenty of additional clothing.
A larger than expected integrated cooler pocket is nicely located at the front of the bag, so without any fuss you can grab a drink and a sandwich. Other notable features are the towel holder that sits directly below a Velcro glove holder, at the back of the bag is a separate pocket for the rain hood, and not forgetting an umbrella holder.
When selecting a club, it was good to see them clearly in the oversize top, there was no hiding underneath each other, and also knowing that they were fully protected by the 14 full-length dividers, plus there is a separate putter well. This bag really does cater for your every need and it looks good, so you won't go far wrong with this one if it's a tour size bag that you're after.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and in addition to writing, overseeing all content and developing industry relationships, she was the go-to voice for TV and radio to comment on breaking women’s golf stories. Alison is also the Editorial Director of Glorious, the new digital platform devoted to elevating women’s sport and that includes golf! She is a 14-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
