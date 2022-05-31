Sun Mountain 2022 Speed Cart V1R Push Cart Review
In this Sun Mountain 2022 Speed Cart V1R review, we take a look at the newest release in what has been the most iconic push cart franchise of all time
Sun Mountain’s Speed Cart franchise has been the dominant force in the push cart market for more than two decades and the new V1R will do nothing to diminish that legacy. The latest Speed Cart release is exceptionally stable, highly functional, and easy to maneuver around the course. Most importantly, however, it makes walking more enjoyable for golfers.
Incredibly stable during play
Moves effortlessly across flat or uneven terrain
Highly functional accessories and storage areas
User friendly design
Excellent color options to choose from
Not the most compact when folded
Sun Mountain released the first iteration of its Speed Cart in 1999 and the revolutionary product forever changed the push cart market. To put the impact that the Speed Cart has had into perspective, probably the closest comparison you can find across any other golf category in terms of innovation, market domination, and longevity would be the Titleist Pro V1 golf ball, which was first introduced a year after the Speed Cart.
The Speed Cart and the Pro V1 not only dramatically altered the landscape in their respective markets, they left their competition playing from way behind in the years that followed their introductions. To be fair, others have closed that gap in recent years, which has been good for golfers in terms of the number of great options they now have. But make no mistake about it, the Speed Cart and the Pro V1 have set the bar for the better part of two decades.
The latest version of the Sun Mountain Speed Cart is the V1R, which was released in January of this year. I recently had the chance to test the newest Speed Cart and admittedly did so with the highest of expectations given the product line’s storied history and reputation, as well as the positive, albeit limited, experiences I’ve had with previous Sun Mountain Speed Carts. Did the V1R deliver the performance I expected? It did … and then some.
Initially, however, I did have a few minor concerns. Upon unboxing the Speed Cart V1R, I was surprised by its ample weight, which further research revealed to be just under 18 pounds, and its overall size when folded. There are certainly lighter and more compact golf carts available. That said, you’re also not going to play golf with any push cart in its folded position.
On the flip side, the V1R was incredibly easy to set up for play and to put away after rounds, and I say that as someone who’s mechanically challenged. There are two simple steps involved, the first related to the cart’s handle and the second to the front tire, both of which can be adjusted or released through the use of knobs that tighten and untighten those components.
Once the V1R was set and up and ready for play, it was as if a magic trick had taken place. The weight that had concerned me when I first took the cart out of the box was gone and it felt as light as a feather as I wheeled it around my driveway to get a feel for it. From there it was off to Atlanta National Golf Club for the first of several testing sessions, each of which was conducted using a Callaway Hyperlite stand bag. And it was on the course where the V1R flexed its muscles.
First and foremost, my golf bag was easy to put on the cart and the upper and lower leg brackets did an exceptional job of keeping the bag secure during play. I expected some inevitable twisting as I navigated the sometimes hilly, uneven terrain at Atlanta National but my golf bag stayed firmly in place throughout each round of testing.
Beyond that, I was legitimately shocked by how little effort was required on my part to move the V1R across the golf course even with the bag in place. Certainly walking up hills was more taxing than going downhill or walking on flat parts of the course. But given the actual weight of the cart, as well as the weight of the golf bag and its contents, the V1R was a joy to navigate and left me wondering why anyone would actually still carry their golf bag.
The stability provided by the V1R during play was another standout feature. While the cart “feels” light as you walk, it doesn’t bounce around during use. Its three-wheel design seemingly hugged the turf, gliding over whatever conditions it encountered. The V1R also exuded a high level of quality in its construction, which wasn’t a surprise. Sun Mountain Speed Carts have long been praised for their durability, and my testing left me with little doubt that the V1R would not only make walking more enjoyable but also prove to be a great investment.
While its performance is what sets the V1R apart, it also comes with some nice features. There’s a mesh basket positioned below the handle that can be used for headcovers or golf balls, and there’s also a storage tray that’s a great spot for a scorecard, phone, or wallet. The V1R also comes with a drink holder and an attachable umbrella holder, and there are 10 color options available. I tested the V1R in the Steel/Platinum colorway, which was subtle yet stylish, but there are more vibrant choices available as well.
In summary, the Speed Cart V1R is an exceptional product and a continuation of what has simply been an incredible franchise for Sun Mountain. The V1R also features a highly competitive price point in its category, as it retails for $269.99. As mentioned earlier, there are more great push cart options available than ever before as they continue to grow in popularity, especially in the United States. But the Speed Cart remains the gold standard in the category and should be a serious contender for anyone who’s in the market for a push cart.
