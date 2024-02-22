adidas Tour360 24 golf shoe review

To me, there are only two golf shoe franchises worth talking about as true icons. The FootJoy Pro/SL - which has seen a 2024 updated in the form of the new Pro/SLX - and the adidas Tour360. adidas' flagship performance golf shoe is approaching its 20th anniversary, a show of stunning longevity like no other golf shoes, and its latest version, the Tour360 24, has benefitted from a complete redesign from the inside out, introducing new technology into the familiar, well loved silhouette. After spending some time chatting with the Adidas team at the shoe's global launch in early January and now having played in some dry and wet conditions over the last six weeks testing the new shoe, I'm happy to report adidas' Tour360 24 has taken the 19 year old franchise another leap forward for spiked golf shoe design.

As I've already mentioned, this shoe has benefitted from a total redesign from the inside out. Despite the pleasingly familiar looks, lots has changed as part of the Tour360 24 in an attempt to make it one of the best golf shoes for a huge variety of golfers. When I spoke with the developers of Tour360 24, they were happy to acknowledge some of the aspects of Tour360 22 needed some work, despite its success. The old spikes moulded into the outsole, while offering more grip, weren't replaceable and the materials used in the heel area also needed some tweaking. adidas listened closely to the feedback from the generation, with the fit, performance and durability key areas of focus when it came to building this shoe as one of the best spiked golf shoes in its class.

Image 1 of 2 I think the shoes look superb from the player's point of view. (Image credit: Future) The premium leather upper can crease slightly, so be sure to use shoe horns when storing. (Image credit: Future)

I'll start with the biggest and best improvement in my eyes - new 'T-Shape' suede microfiber heel. This new design is a three-piece construction combining a soft, anti abrasive sandwiched textile, running from the inside heel to the top of the collar. This is a significantly softer material than we saw in Tour360 22 and I could immediately feel the difference. Those who may have had blistering or wear issues with previous Tour360 models can now wear with confidence and, for me, its the best upgrade to the shoe. I deliberately wore some low ankle socks during my first two rounds in the Tour360 to see how this material would feel and I experienced no rubbing and no soreness after walking 36 holes - adidas' work here has really paid off. Not only does this reconstructed heel offer loads of comfort, but it'll be longer lasting too in an area of wear and tear all of the best golf shoes will succumb to.

One of the most unique design elements of Tour360 24 you may have noticed is the area adidas has dubbed the Torsion Bridge. This area, highlighted in green in the hero colorway I tested, sits across the mid foot and forefoot and is designed to improve stability as golfers load and unload power through the golf swing. For Tour360 24, it has been made more rigid through the top plate and more flexible in the bottom plate. During the rounds I played, I could really feel the bridge area working through the swing, offering a confidence inspiring sensation that allowed me to feel like I was really unloading my full power through the swing. When combined with the 360Wrap - the extended materials coming from the three stripe logo - there is a superb sensation of support surrounding your entire foot through the swing.

Adidas worked closely with BOA in its BOA Tour360 24 variant. (Image credit: adidas Golf)

I'll be honest in saying adidas isn't the first golf shoe brand you think of when it comes to out and out comfort. Often its the best Ecco shoes or best FootJoy shoes that come to mind for this purpose. However, immediately after slipping on the new shoe there was a real sense of premium comfort. I think it was mainly a mixture of the new suede heel area, the softness of the leather used in the upper and the sheer quality of the fit surrounding my whole foot that instantly made me very at home in the shoe. The insole has been reshaped from the last generation and I could instantly feel more arch support and heel support which certainly added to the levels on comfort when combined with the rest of the shoe. While the Under Armour Drive Pro - another excellent spiked golf shoe to have been released this year - had a similarly excellent fit, the feel was nowhere near as premium or soft as the Tour 360 24, which is a nod to adidas' quality construction as one of the most comfortable shoes I've tested.

Image 1 of 2 Testing the shoes on the extremities of the teeing up position! (Image credit: Future) I felt truly confident to unload my swing to the fullest in the new Tour360. (Image credit: Future)

Further adding to comfort, but also bolstering performance, is adidas' midsole technology - Lightstrike and Jet Boost. I used Lightstrike for the first time in last year's ZG23 golf shoe and this year adidas has combined that with Jet Boost to create a more all-rounded midsole. While Lightstrike has been used in the forefoot, Jet Boost, which is slightly more energy returning, has been used in the heel - creating what the brand hoped was the ideal blend of cushioning and stability. It has certainly come to fruition and the shoe offers firm support where you need it through the swing, but good levels of softness that you need when you're walking. Some golf shoes I've tested have offered great support but little walking comfort with some model offering superb walking comfort, but aren't supportive enough and leave my foot rolls around in the shoe during the swing. Neither are ideal and so adidas' solution on Tour360 24 has struck the right balance in my opinion.

The outsole is another area adidas has given a lot of thought to, and it has really paid off when you're out on the course. The outsole has been given an extra 7th spike - one more than the six on the adidas ZG23 and Tour360 22 - that has been positioned in the toe area with the aim to allow better toe-off performance through the swing and improve the power a player can harness from the ground. While that's hard to precisely quantify on the golf course, I can report the grip and security through the foot is second to none.

Image 1 of 2 The outsole is comprehensive and well laid out. The addition of the toe spike was an important one and the Torsion Bridge offers a satisfying sensation through the swing, (Image credit: Future) A detailed look at the outsole shows the 360Wrap going underneath the Torsion Bridge. (Image credit: Future)

The secondary traction is also greatly improved over the last generation with new flex grooves that offer superb grip working in tandem with the seven spikes. The outsole has also been given a gloss finish, a clever detail I loved as it stops the outsole clogging with dirt as easily. Such is the premium nature of the leather used the upper, it will need some looking after to keep it in its best form. I struggle to see this is a real negative, as the materials brilliant, but its worth noting that the Tour360 24 will need a decent amount of taking care of to keep in good condition. After a few rounds, I noticed I'd need to be making sure I use shoe horns when I'm storing them and making sure to give them a good clean to make sure mud didn't become trapped in the creased areas. This really is a very minor point, but one I thought would be worth making to understand what Tour360 24 is like to use day to day.

Overall Tour360 24 is everything golfer's want and need from a golf shoe, with a premium look, feel and attention to detail that allows me to confidently say this is one the best golf shoes I've ever tested in my three years doing this job. The holistic approach adidas has gone into to create this shoe has paid dividends and clearly no stone has been left unturned in the design and execution. The development team has clearly thought carefully about every moment a golfer spends with a golf shoe and have created a model that is a joy to use day to day. When I'm not testing other golf shoes, the Tour360 24 will be my absolute go-to shoe for this season and I'm incredibly excited to spend the season in them.

Tour360 24 will be available from February 29th, with a standard laced and BOA option available in both men's and women's styles. It arrives with an RRP of £160/$220.