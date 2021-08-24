In this Ping Glide Forged Pro wedge review, Joel Tadman hits it out on the course to discover what performance golfers can expect

Ping Glide Forged Pro Wedge Review

The Glide Forged Pro is a tour inspired wedge designed to maximise versatility and shot making while also producing high levels of spin control.

We tested a 54° sample in the S sole shape out on the course and on the Foresight Sports GC2 launch monitor to capture some performance data.

At address, you’ll notice the more rounded shape verses the Glide 3.0 and also the slightly shorter blade length and lighter finish.

It’s by no means intimidating and looks as premium and elegant as any other wedge out there – we much prefer the cleaner, sleeker look.

The S sole on the Glide Forged Pro is much narrower than on Glide 3.0 and it has less bounce, which provides more scope for golfers to manoeuvre the clubface and hit different shots around the green without the leading edge rising up too high.

You also have the option of the T sole, a more aggressive design with less bounce in three lofts up to 62° for players that like to get even more creative.

You might think this isn’t enough (most brands offer at least three) but in reality, you can hit 95 per cent of shots with these.

Nip a few chips away and the feel really impresses – there a soft click as the club strikes the ball and then as the shots get longer it moves into feeling and sounding like a muscleback iron. The ball comes off low and then checks up, so you can fly the ball further than you might expect – an ideal solution if you short side yourself.

The consistency of the spin performance and resulting distance really stood out. Even in slightly damp conditions, the ball flight repeated itself time and time again and the ball seemed to react in the same way on the green when it landed.

This wedge will deliver on full shots, but it’s on those awkward in between pitch shots where it comes into its own – sliding under the ball with ease.

It’s arguably not as forgiving as Glide 3.0 and you could make a case for this wedge being aimed more towards the better player, although there isn’t a great deal of difference between how both of these wedges play.

Golfers once again have the option of the 59° EYE2 wedge, distinguished by the high-toe design with a blended hosel and a more traditional sole design than the original with less bounce than the other “S” grind lofts.

