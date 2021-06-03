Looking for a new pair of spiked golf shoes? Here we list the best shoes on the market offering great grip

Best Spiked Golf Shoes

There was a time when the best golf shoes in the game were unquestionably spiked. With the growth in spikeless models many Tour professionals have switched but that isn’t to say the best spiked golf shoes don’t offer best-in-class traction in all different kinds of conditions when you’re out on the course.

They definitely do because a good pair will offer grip and stability on wet surfaces, bunkers, sloping lies and just about any stance golf throws at you.

To help you narrow your search in this regard, below we have listed some of the best models currently on the market.

Alternatively if you would rather get a spikeless pair, check out our guide on the best spikeless golf shoes. We also have guides on the best golf shoes for walking and the best golf shoes for winter as well.

FootJoy Tour X Shoes

+ Superb stability and grip

+ Well-fitting and comfortable

– Limited colour options available

FootJoy claims to literally deliver the ‘X’ Factor in the Tour X shoes by combining the best of Tour S with the leading features of D.N.A. Helix and Fury. By also seeking out feedback from the world’s best players, Tour X claims to deliver the best of everything in terms of grip, comfort, stability and protection. As such it is unquestionably one of the best golf shoes out there right now.

In testing, we couldn’t have been more impressed. Combining every performance characteristic you could want, it’s hard to see where FootJoy goes from here. When you put them on and lace them up, two things quickly become apparent: the comfort on offer and the feeling of stability provided by the PowerStrap across the midfoot.

Onto the course and that’s where the nine spikes come into their own. Not only were our feet comfortable and locked in, but we had so much confidence in the grip provided. It really is one of the most well-rounded shoes we’ve ever tested.

FootJoy Tour X Shoe Review

Adidas ZG21 Golf Shoes

+ Extremely lightweight

+ Six specifically placed spikes offer great levels of grip

– Some sections of the shoe are tricky to clean

Inspired by Formula 1 cars and built to be lightweight and comfortable, the new ZG21 shoe from adidas is undoubtedly one of the best golf shoes on the market. Tipping the scales at just 13 ounces and featuring adidas’ Boost technology as well as a new Lightstrike cushioning, we were blown away by the feeling of weightlessness provided.

But despite being so lightweight, the new Sprint Skin four-layer upper means the ZG21 is waterproof, something we were also keen to put to the test. We weren’t disappointed.

In terms of grip, adidas used heat-map studies to target the specific areas where stability is needed most, resulting in six strategically placed cleats on the outsole. We’re not experts on where spikes should go but can attest to the excellent levels of grip and support this shoe offers. It’s little wonder it has been such a hit since its release.

Adidas ZG21 Golf Shoe Review

Under Armour HOVR Drive Shoes

Under Armour’s line of HOVR shoes continues to go from strength to strength. This edition, the HOVR Drive, features new, lower profile Rotational Resistance spikes (RST 2.0) that maximise traction and provide all-day comfort. It also has a breathable Clarino microfibre upper which is both lightweight and waterproof to keep your feet cool and dry at all times. The HOVR technology supports the natural movement of the foot throughout your swing, while inside, the compression mesh energy web moulds a foam insole to your foot for maximum comfort step after step.

Ecco Biom G3 Shoes

Ecco’s Biom G3 model utilises a range of technologies to deliver performance that will last round after round, while hard-wearing Ecco YAK leather uppers and a waterproof Gore-Tex construction keep feet dry and comfortable in even the wettest weather. During construction the upper and outsole unit are bonded together, creating a one-piece shoe without the use of glue or stitching. The benefits of this process include flexibility, durability and a lightweight construction.

Ecco Biom G3 Shoe Review

Puma Ignite Pwradapt Caged Shoes

One of the best Puma golf shoes out right now, the Puma Ignite Pwradapt Caged footwear is said to deliver the optimum blend of comfort, style, and locked-in stability no matter how hard a golfer swings. It has a sporty sneaker style look to it which we really like and you’ll notice the underfoot cushioning from the Ignite foam providing a spring in your step while also letting you feel relatively low to the ground.

Puma Ignite Pwradapt Caged Shoe Review

Nike React Vapor 2 Golf Shoes

Featuring a hybrid outsole to combine spikes and Integrated Traction to deliver robust grip in a variety of conditions on the course. There’s plenty of technology to keep your feet stable, locked in and comfortable and a two year waterproof warranty comes with purchase. We also think they look great.

Duca Del Cosma Masters Golf Shoes

Not only is the Masters shoe from Duca del Cosma crafted to the highest standard, but it offers excellent performance, which is why is makes the list. The mix of nappa and patent leather on the upper gives the shoe a soft, premium feel, while the ‘bootie’ membrane is both breathable and waterproof. Comfort comes from the anti-bacterial Arneflex insole that acts like a memory foam bed around your foot and seven soft spikes offer excellent stability throughout your swing. Additionally, and unlike traditional spikes, they are extra friendly to putting surfaces.

FootJoy Fury Golf Shoes

The Fury is a sporty, athletic offering from FJ with a big focus on comfort without sacrificing performance. The comfort comes from multiple sources, the first being a one-piece Inner Fit Sleeve – a tongue system that wraps around the top of the foot to keep it in place. There’s also an FTF+ midsole and a dual-layer FitBed, which features a memory foam layer that moulds to the shape of your foot.

FootJoy Fury Shoe Review

Under Armour Charged Draw RST Shoes

Another offering from Under Armour in this category, the Charged Draw RST shoe once again features the new Rotational Resistance spikes that deliver supreme grip and traction in all conditions. The shoe is also breathable and is fitted with an anti-microbial sockliner and a cushioned midsole for great comfort responsiveness. Additionally, this shoe is suitable even for athletes with wider feet.

Adidas Tour360 XT Shoes

The Tour360 XT from adidas is easily one of the best-looking golf shoes and it doesn’t skimp on performance either. Thanks to the X-shaped traction system and eight cleats, the shoe provides good multi-directional grip and create a stable base for your stance and feet. We also love the combination of the predominantly leather uppers and clean toe section with the modern Boost cushioning underneath.

Mizuno Nexlite GS Spiked Golf Shoes

Delivering stability in all conditions, the spiked edition of the Nexlite GS is well worthy of its place on our list. The EVA midsole provides the support and feel of a running shoe, while the soft-touch Kuraray upper is fully waterproof and fitted with Mizuno’s BOA system. At just 280 grams per shoe, it’s an extremely light offering but it still delivers excellent grip regardless of conditions thanks to Mizuno’s IG5 spike design.

Skechers Go Golf Pro V4 Shoes

A shoe design worn by Matt Kuchar, the Pro V4’s from Skechers have protection from the elements covered thanks to Skechers’ H2GO waterproof technology which provides 100% waterproof protection from all weather conditions. It is this performance which forced us to include the V4 in our guide on the best waterproof golf shoes. Not only that the ‘Ultra Flight’ cushioning and Resamax insoles created a comfortable fit and the grip is provided by a dynamic diamond traction plate and replaceable Softspikes cleats.

Under Armour Spieth 4 Gore Tex Shoes

The Spieth 3 shoe was great and the newer Spieth 4 is even better, adding in Gore-Tex technology, while a new plastic heel section really helps to lock the heel in place.

During testing we found them to offer an extremely stable base and Under Armour has gone to great lengths in terms of design and testing to ensure this shoe performs while also being comfortable. The soft feeling from the Dual Durometer EVA footbed is immediately noticeable. Take a few steps and you feel surprisingly low to the ground for a cleated shoe and while it has quite a rigid feel overall, walking between shots wasn’t a stressful experience.

Under Armour Spieth 4 GTX Shoe Review

Adidas Golf Tour360 XT Primeknit Shoes

The Tour360 XT Primeknit is one of the most comfortable golf shoes on the market and some would say one of the best-looking too. It’s fully waterproof and offers plenty of grip through X-Traxion lugs and Thintech EXP cleats. The 360Wrap locks in and supports the foot on the course.

FootJoy DryJoys Tour Golf Shoes

A must-have for a classic shoe lover, the DryJoys Tour is an ageless classic that looks great and performs with ultimate stability and waterproof qualities. It is made with a supple, lightweight and waterproof ChromoSkin leather, developed by Pittards of England.