Cobra King 3D Printed Agera Putter Review
In this Cobra King 3D Printed Agera putter review, we test it out on the golf course to see how this ground-breaking design performs
If you’re an inconsistent putter that usually employs a face-balanced design, we’d urge you to give this a go. It will be more forgiving than any putter you’ve ever tried before and the result will be fewer three putts, which can often turn an average round into a good one.
+
Possibly the most forgiving putter made in recent times
+
Impressive distance control
+
Overall consistency
Unorthodox design takes some getting used to
Putters don’t come much more futuristic in looks than the King 3D Printed Agera. It has the highest MOI of any Cobra putter thanks to its sheer size but also the multi-material construction utilizing a 3D printed nylon insert, aluminum and tungsten weights and has even been put in play out on the PGA Tour by Jason Dufner.
It is one of three, frankly peculiar mallet shapes (opens in new tab) where the focus has clearly been mostly placed on performance over visuals, but remember Cobra also has the new Vintage range for those seeking a more traditional look. At address, the shape is very square and there’s an awful lot going on - you can see the 3D Printed lattice structure poking out the sides.
The sightline is long but could have been made easier to see and the metallic piece on top actually produces glare from the sun on certain angles, which was a minor irritation. That said, the way it contrasts with the black strip at the front allows you to set the face squarely to your intended target.
Our first impression after making a few strokes was that it was surprisingly lightweight for such a large putter head. The second was how incredibly solid and stable it felt - to the point where you barely feel anything through your hands when you make contact with the ball, although the sound was fairly loud relatively speaking.
This translated into very consistent distances from long range. It was exciting that once you got to grips with how to square the face repeatedly, mid and long range putts often scared the hole or dropped because of how forgiving (opens in new tab) and user friendly the design is.
This was certainly helped by the SIK Face Technology, which uses descending loft to produce more consistent launch and we’ve found it to be a genuine asset in our testing so far. Another welcome component is the stock Lamkin Sinkfit Straight Connect grip, which matches up with the larger head size and really improves both the overall feel as well as the control of the clubface.
Overall this is an extremely forgiving putter, to the point where we also included it in our guides on the best putters for beginners (opens in new tab), and best putterS for high handicappers (opens in new tab). These players, who aren't as consistent in terms of strike, will really benefit from the forgiveness across the face and high MOI.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 87 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 3.3.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Titleist TSR3, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSR3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: TaylorMade P770, 4-7 iron, TaylorMade P7MC 8-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54° and a Titleist Vokey SM9 60° lob wedge
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2021 Titleist Pro V1x