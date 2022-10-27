Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Cobra King 3D Printed Agera Putter Review

Putters don’t come much more futuristic in looks than the King 3D Printed Agera. It has the highest MOI of any Cobra putter thanks to its sheer size but also the multi-material construction utilizing a 3D printed nylon insert, aluminum and tungsten weights and has even been put in play out on the PGA Tour by Jason Dufner.

It is one of three, frankly peculiar mallet shapes (opens in new tab) where the focus has clearly been mostly placed on performance over visuals, but remember Cobra also has the new Vintage range for those seeking a more traditional look. At address, the shape is very square and there’s an awful lot going on - you can see the 3D Printed lattice structure poking out the sides.

The sightline is long but could have been made easier to see and the metallic piece on top actually produces glare from the sun on certain angles, which was a minor irritation. That said, the way it contrasts with the black strip at the front allows you to set the face squarely to your intended target.

Our first impression after making a few strokes was that it was surprisingly lightweight for such a large putter head. The second was how incredibly solid and stable it felt - to the point where you barely feel anything through your hands when you make contact with the ball, although the sound was fairly loud relatively speaking.

This translated into very consistent distances from long range. It was exciting that once you got to grips with how to square the face repeatedly, mid and long range putts often scared the hole or dropped because of how forgiving (opens in new tab) and user friendly the design is.

This was certainly helped by the SIK Face Technology, which uses descending loft to produce more consistent launch and we’ve found it to be a genuine asset in our testing so far. Another welcome component is the stock Lamkin Sinkfit Straight Connect grip, which matches up with the larger head size and really improves both the overall feel as well as the control of the clubface.

Overall this is an extremely forgiving putter, to the point where we also included it in our guides on the best putters for beginners (opens in new tab), and best putterS for high handicappers (opens in new tab). These players, who aren't as consistent in terms of strike, will really benefit from the forgiveness across the face and high MOI.