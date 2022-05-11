Adidas Summervent Women's Golf Shoe Review
Carly Frost takes a look at the features that make adidas’s signature women's summer shoe special.
A summer shoe that offers superior trainer-like comfort, is incredibly lightweight and designed to keep your feet cool on a warm day. The sole literally puts a spring in your swing and leaves you bouncing up the fairway, plus it’s made from recycled materials that are environmentally-friendly.
-
+
Ideal for summer golf, designed to keep your feet cool on a hot day
-
+
You enjoy the superior comfort of a trainer-style golf shoe
-
-
If there’s a chance it could rain! Get caught out in a heavy summer shower or walk through morning dew in the rough and expect your socks to be damp.
-
-
Too much exposure to water and the mesh fabric can stain.
Adidas Summervent Women's Golf Shoe Review
Summer will soon be upon us, so whether you are planning a warm-weather golf break abroad or are just optimistic that the great British weather will be kind to us this year, now is the time to invest in that all-important pair of summer shoes. The aptly-named adidas Summervent is a fabulously lightweight shoe and one of the best women's spikeless golf shoes we've tested this year. From the moment I first slipped my feet into these shoes for a round at my home course Parkstone GC they felt feather-light to walk in. The mesh air venting fabric really does allow your feet to breathe, keeping them cool and comfortable especially on a very hot day. The shoe fabric is even soft enough to wear without socks if you want to keep your feet even cooler.
The chunky trainer-style sole is designed with bounce cushioning to put a spring in your step and aid stability in the swing. I was instantly impressed with the sporty feel as I walked and felt strong in my set-up and swing. Compared with the more traditional styling of the FootJoy Traditions or G/FORE Women's Gallivanter shoe, these are a lot more casual and we like that.
It became very apparent to me that adidas has used the same 'Boost technology' that you’ll find in their signature running shoes when I offered to run back to the green on the previous hole for a playing partner who had left her putter behind. Sharing knowledge between sports is a huge benefit. In fact, the Summervent has been specifically designed to be worn both on and off the course, letting you get in a round in the morning before running errands without needing to bring a change of shoes.
Adidas has made a real commitment to environmentally-friendly manufacturing by making the Summervent upper from at least 50% recycled materials, which is definitely something to applaud. I think that this is a trend we’ll see more and more over the next few years as all the leading golf brands come under pressure to find solutions to help end plastic waste.
Historically I’ve regretted wearing lightweight summer shoes too early in the golf season as I've found that they lack support and swing stability if the fairways are anything but bone dry. I can honestly say that this is not the case with the adidas Summervent. The moulded sole offers plenty of turf traction and my grip with the ground was excellent - no slipping at all.
The only downside to this well-ventilated pair of golf shoes is that they let water in easily through the mesh fabric. Get caught out by an unexpectedly heavy downpour and you'll have soggy socks when you take your shoes off after your round. I also regretted picking a classic white shoe (there are three more colourful choices: pretty mauve/grey, jazzy lime/black/mint and trendy grey/metallic silver/light purple) as the mesh fabric stains - my beautiful golf shoes are now an unsightly shade of off-white. The good news is they can go in the washing machine.
Carly Frost is one of the golf industry’s best-known female writers, having worked for golf magazines for over 20 years. As a consistent three-handicapper who plays competitive club golf at Parkstone and the Isle of Purbeck courses in Dorset every week, Carly is well-versed in what lady golfers love. Her passion for golf and skill at writing combine to give her an unbeatable insight into the ladies game.
Carly’s role at Golf Monthly is to help deliver thorough and accurate ladies equipment reviews, buying advice and comparisons to help you find exactly what you are looking for. So whether it’s the latest driver, set of irons, golf ball, pair of shoes or even an outfit, Carly will help you decide what to buy.
Over the years Carly has been fortunate to play some of the greatest courses in the world. Her view ‘from the ladies tee’ is invaluable. She ranks Sea Island, Georgia, USA, where she met her husband, world-renowned golf coach Dan Frost, among her favourite golf resorts. Their aptly-named eight-year-old son Hogan is already hitting the ball as far as Mum and will undoubtedly be a name to watch out for in the future.
Carly is a keen competitor and her list of golfing achievements are vast. She is a former winner of the South West of England Ladies Intermediate Championship, a three-time winner of the European Media Masters and she once beat an entire start-sheet of men to the title of Times Corporate World Golf Champion. She has played for both the Dorset and Surrey County Ladies first teams and is known for her excellent track record at matchplay.
Carly holds the ladies course record (68) at her home club Parkstone and her lowest competition round (seven-under-par 65) was carded in the pro-am of the Irish Ladies Open at Killeen Castle, playing alongside Solheim Cup superstar Anna Nordqvist. Although her current handicap index has crept up to 3.7 since Covid she has her sights firmly set on achieving that elusive scratch handicap and hopefully playing for her country when she’s 50.
Carly’s current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Callaway Epic Max, 10.5°
Fairway wood: TaylorMade SIM2, 15°
Hybrids: Titleist TS2, 19°, 21°, 24°
Irons: Mizuno JPX900, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX, 52°, 56° and 58°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Futura X5
Ball: 2021 Callaway Ladies SuperSoft
-
