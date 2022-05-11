Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Adidas Summervent Women's Golf Shoe Review

Summer will soon be upon us, so whether you are planning a warm-weather golf break abroad or are just optimistic that the great British weather will be kind to us this year, now is the time to invest in that all-important pair of summer shoes. The aptly-named adidas Summervent is a fabulously lightweight shoe and one of the best women's spikeless golf shoes we've tested this year. From the moment I first slipped my feet into these shoes for a round at my home course Parkstone GC they felt feather-light to walk in. The mesh air venting fabric really does allow your feet to breathe, keeping them cool and comfortable especially on a very hot day. The shoe fabric is even soft enough to wear without socks if you want to keep your feet even cooler.

(Image credit: Future)

The chunky trainer-style sole is designed with bounce cushioning to put a spring in your step and aid stability in the swing. I was instantly impressed with the sporty feel as I walked and felt strong in my set-up and swing. Compared with the more traditional styling of the FootJoy Traditions or G/FORE Women's Gallivanter shoe, these are a lot more casual and we like that.

It became very apparent to me that adidas has used the same 'Boost technology' that you’ll find in their signature running shoes when I offered to run back to the green on the previous hole for a playing partner who had left her putter behind. Sharing knowledge between sports is a huge benefit. In fact, the Summervent has been specifically designed to be worn both on and off the course, letting you get in a round in the morning before running errands﻿ without needing to bring a change of shoes.

(Image credit: Future)

Adidas has made a real commitment to environmentally-friendly manufacturing by making the Summervent upper from at least 50% recycled materials, which is definitely something to applaud. I think that this is a trend we’ll see more and more over the next few years as all the leading golf brands come under pressure to find solutions to help end plastic waste.

Historically I’ve regretted wearing lightweight summer shoes too early in the golf season as I've found that they lack support and swing stability if the fairways are anything but bone dry. I can honestly say that this is not the case with the adidas Summervent. The moulded sole offers plenty of turf traction and my grip with the ground was excellent - no slipping at all.

The only downside to this well-ventilated pair of golf shoes is that they let water in easily through the mesh fabric. Get caught out by an unexpectedly heavy downpour and you'll have soggy socks when you take your shoes off after your round. I also regretted picking a classic white shoe (there are three more colourful choices: pretty mauve/grey, jazzy lime/black/mint and trendy grey/metallic silver/light purple) as the mesh fabric stains - my beautiful golf shoes are now an unsightly shade of off-white. The good news is they can go in the washing machine.