TaylorMade 2024 TP5x Golf Ball Review
Joe Ferguson takes a deep dive into TaylorMade’s most popular, tour validated golf ball, which has been updated for 2024
There are genuine, tangible improvements in this ball from the previous iteration. TaylorMade has achieved an increase in speed throughout the bag while somehow providing a softer feel and maintaining spin characteristics. Exceptionally stable in the wind and impressively durable, this is a golf ball right out of the top drawer.
-
+
Increased speed from previous iteration
-
+
Lovely soft feel
-
+
Very stable in windy conditions
-
-
I’m struggling here! It does everything I want a ball to do!
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
As someone who has intermittently gamed the TaylorMade TP5x over the past few years, I was very interested to see how a very impressive tour-validated golf ball could be significantly improved, and whether it could cement its position as one of the best golf balls.
My intrigue was further piqued when reading the technology information from TaylorMade. Essentially, the brief that its R&D team were working towards was to create a ball that produced more speed but somehow felt softer! Those two performance characteristics are usually mutually exclusive.
So how has TaylorMade tackled this challenge? Well the big tech story is the new ‘Speed Wrapped Core’ which is essentially a new lower density acoustic material that makes up the core of the ball before the three further layers of surlyn are added, and finally the urethane cover. This new core sounds much softer in its original state than previous iterations which according to TaylorMade, allows it to be made harder and faster without compromising feel or acoustics.
The finish of the standard TaylorMade 2024 TP5x is very clean, and the alignment aid on the side is subtle but useful. I was fortunate enough to visit the TaylorMade ball plant in South Carolina and witnessed first hand the attention to detail in the construction process, so the precision and quality of finish came as no surprise to me.
In terms of performance, I was genuinely impressed. In testing, I found everything that TaylorMade had claimed to be absolutely correct. Before I had even collated any data, I could immediately detect the improvement in feel throughout the bag, with a lovely soft impact and muted audio to rival any of the best premium golf balls. In terms of golf balls, feel is absolutely critical so this was a great start.
The launch monitor data did nothing but reinforce my feelings that I was hitting a much improved product from the previous iteration. Throughout the bag my ball speeds went up. This ranged from around 1.5 mph in my irons all the way up to 3 mph with the driver.
I found spin levels in my long game to be almost identical to the previous generation TP5x, and the familiar stable flight in the wind was still very much present. If you need extra spin around the greens then the standard 2024 TP5 model will be the one for you, but there is still ample grip on any short game shot with the TP5x.
I have now played three PGA tournaments with the TaylorMade 2024 TP5x and have been particularly impressed with the durability of the ball. I am a pretty high speed player, and as such have a lot of wedges into greens but the cover stood up admirably to any punishment my wedge grooves dished out.
With golf balls, there usually isn’t too much to say about the looks, but that isn’t the case here. TaylorMade has invested heavily in what it calls visual technology.
There is a new Pix version of both the TP5 and TP5x ball which has a noteworthy change to its appearance. The familiar triangle pattern has now been updated to a square and the orange accent color has been made even more vibrant based on player feedback.
TaylorMade is also adding never before seen customisation options by elevating its TP5 Pix limited edition programme, and adding a new MySymbol collection in Europe. MySymbol will offer a large range of fresh, individual logo options for consumers to choose from.
The TP5x comes in both white and yellow and is available at a recommended retail price of £44.99 and the pix version at £47.99.
This is a seriously impressive golf ball and based on my testing and tournament results already, I am going to be putting it into play myself. The additional speed is always useful but to achieve that with a notably softer feel and zero compromise on any other performance characteristics is excellent.
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Ping G430 Max 10K 9 degree - Fujikura Ventus Red 6X 45.75"
Fairway wood: Taylormade M2 Tour 2017, 13.5° - Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Pro White shaft 70TX
Irons: Callaway Apex CB 24' 3-11 - Project X LS 6.5 shafts
Wedges: Taylormade MG4 54 and 60 degree - Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts
Putter: Odyssey Toe Up #9
Ball: 2023 Titleist Pro V1x
