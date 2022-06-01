Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

FootJoy Pro SL Sport Golf Shoe Review

The FootJoy Pro SL family of golf shoes has been with us since 2016 and quickly became one of the best golf shoes money can buy. With the success of the franchise, it's no wonder FootJoy sought to add another model to the lineup . The latest iteration sees an all new upper material used for the first time, giving the Pro SL the sportier, more athletic look the name suggests. Perhaps aiming itself at the younger, trendier golfer, is there now a Pro SL for everyone?

My first impression of the Pro SL Sport out of the box was how good they looked. Already a good looking silhouette, the new upper has refined the looks of the shoe even more in my opinion. The cross hatching and textured effect across the whole shoe elevates the look even more, making for easily the best looking spikeless golf shoe of 2022. I think the looks have been elevated even further by the brilliant colour palette used in the White/Blue/Navy colorway I was testing. There's a White/Grey/Orange option available too which look equally as sharp. I've tested a lot of golf shoes this year, but it's safe to say the Pro SL Sport had the biggest positive reaction amongst my fellow golf enthusiasts of any shoe this year.

(Image credit: Future)

While looks are subjective, performance is not. One of the key differences between the 'standard' Pro SL and the new Pro SL Sport is how much lighter the latter is. It uses an all-new performance material upper, utilising mesh and using an ultra thin TPU hotmelt top layer that is significantly lighter. You can feel it in your hand as soon as you lift them out of the box, but the most significant benefit of this comes after walking 18 holes. Wearing such a lightweight shoe makes walking the course that little bit easier on the legs and I certainly felt less foot fatigue than normal thanks to the lightweight nature of the Pro SL Sport.

It's worth noting that the loss of the all-leather upper from the standard version does not correlate a loss in breathability and waterproofness. I tested these on a couple of very warm days on the golf course and found my feet to remain at a comfortable temperature for the entirety of both rounds. I would go as far to say that the Pro SL sport is probably more breathable than the standard version, such is the brilliance of the new upper.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 2

The Pro SL Sport uses the same Infinity spikeless outsole as the 2022 updated Pro SL and once again provides brilliant traction in multiple conditions. While I've only been able to test the shoe in dry conditions so far, our previous testing of this outsole has proven it to be a stable performer even in wet conditions. I would say only the outsole on the impressive Under Armour HOVR Tour SL better that of the Pro SL Sport.

There's something about the Pro SL Sport - and all Pro SL shoes in general - that just make you feel like a proper golfer. Maybe it's the fact there's a lot of players on Tour wearing these or the fact they've been around for so long, but I just felt like a pro in these shoes. I know that basing my opinion on 'vibes' isn't the kind of expert advice you come to the Golf Monthly website for, but that is truly how I felt with the Pro SL Sport on. However, these vibes can be backed up with some serious performance on offer and brilliant looks.

If you've already got a pair of Pro SLs from the last couple of years, I wouldn't rush to get a pair of these just yet as the differences are negligible. However, if your current pair are looking a bit worse for wear or if you've never invested in a Pro SL golf shoe, the Pro SL Sport is one of the finest examples of an iconic golf shoe.