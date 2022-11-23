BagBoy T-660 Travel Cover deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $99.38 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $109.95 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab)

Bag Boy T-660 Travel Cover Review

One of the aspects of traveling with golf clubs I've always hated is when you have to repack your golf clubs in a travel cover. With some of them, especially older models, you feel like you're jamming your foot into a shoe that's a couple of sizes too small. You can get the shoe on, but it's going to take a lot of work.

With the Bag Boy soft travel covers by Dynamic brands, that's never a problem. That's because they have a wrap-around zipper that opens up the entire front of the travel cover. Then, you simply lay your golf bag in there and, unless it's oversized or severely overstuffed, it's pretty easy to get in and out of the bag. In fact this is a design feature we see on many of the best golf travel bags (opens in new tab) on the market.

(Image credit: Mike Bailey)

The new Bag Boy T-660 has that feature, but it all comes in a compact package. Folded up and not in use, you can easily fit it into a small space behind the seat of your rental car when you're traveling, or put it in the corner of the trunk. Some travel covers - especially the hard covers, of course - are bulky and take up a lot of room when not in use. What's more, the T-660 also weighs less than 6 pounds, so it's easy to maneuver when not in use and you can store it on a shelf at your house or in your garage without it taking up much space.

Club protection is also adequate, which is to be expected. It's nothing like the premium Bag Boy T-2000, which has much thicker padding and even foam padding to protect the stand mechanism on stand bags. It also has a swivel handle, which makes it much easier to maneuver while in the airport.

(Image credit: Mike Bailey)

The T-660 though, is a little less than half the price of the T-2000, which retails for around $250 so, given that, it's packed with value. It does have padding, as well as an internal compression strap to stabilize the bag during travel. It also has reinforced corners, a skid plate, skid bars, and a large front pocket at the bottom for your shoes or outerwear. It also comes with high quality inline skate wheels for smooth rolling. In short, it's everything you need in a basic golf travel cover at a great price.

You might want to consider removing your driver head when using this travel cover, but that's probably a good safety precaution for most soft covers. For anyone who doesn't fly with their golf clubs that often, this is a great choice.

However, if you're off once a month or more flying to golf destinations with your clubs, then upgrading to the Bag Boy T-2000 or a Club Glove model might be worth your while. That being said if you want some cheaper models then take a look at our list of the best golf travel bags under $100 (opens in new tab).