Odyssey Eleven Putter Review

The Odyssey Eleven Putter continues the larger headed mallet shape shown in the Odyssey 2-Ball Ten putter review.

However the Odyssey Eleven is more than a shape as it is composite design that comprises a steel crown with a lightweight TPU & aluminium under-body and heavyweight steel weights in each of the back corners.

This keeps the CG forward and Callaway claim it is ¼ inch further forward than other leading mallets. This is combined with a very high MOI of 5,168 g/cm2 so this is a very stable putter that will get the ball rolling well.

The shape takes inspiration from the classic Odyssey #7 putter style and is maybe more function than form, but it looks better than the Odyssey 2-Ball Ten.

The face is the traditional Odyssey White Hot insert which gives very good feel and seems to suit mallet putters very well.

(Image credit: MHopley)

The shaft is the new version of the composite Odyssey Stroke Lab which combines a graphite top section with a steel tip to improve stroke consistency, accuracy and stability. It is lighter than a steel shaft and works well with the Eleven head the excellent new Pistol grip.

The Odyssey Eleven comes with a choice of hosel to suit your preference. The short offset hosel creates a 40 degree mid toe-hang putter and really helps the visuals at address as it stays out of the way.

The Double Bend has a 10 degree toe hang and if you want your face balanced then there is also a centre shaft version too. However the head of the Eleven has such high MOI that most of the models have deliberately got some toe hang to help the face square at impact more easily so test them out to see which works best for you.

There are three designs of head starting with the Tour Lined version with a full length single alignment line. Whilst there is no line on the plain version, in the right light you can see a subtle one created by the light reflecting off the raised centre of the crown which is a cool touch.

(Image credit: MHopley)

The wider red, white and blue Triple Track alignment design comes on a black head, presumably to make it stand out more and works well with the Triple Track ball if you need assistance getting everything pointing in the right direction at address. This version looks a lot more striking at address with the contrast with the darker head in contrast to the other models.

The Odyssey Eleven is a high MOI putter that delivers on its aim for maximum stability in a head shape that is pleasing to look at. The head combined with the shaft packs a lot of technology to help you align at address and hole more putts.