Our guide to the best putters - including models from recent launches from the likes of Scotty Cameron, Odyssey, Ping and TaylorMade

Widely renowned as the most important club in the bag, the putter is where countless shots can be saved. Therefore finding the right one for you is imperative and because there are so many options and styles to choose from, we have put together this handy guide to tell you the best putters on the market.

Many manufacturers are actually reducing the number of head shapes in their ranges and focusing on improved looks, feel and roll from their more compact collections

Of course, there is still the choice to be made between different styles of putter – a blade, mid-mallet or mallet. Blade style putters tend to suit ‘feel’ players with a stronger arc to their putting stroke, moving up into mallets that suit golfers who require extra alignment assistance and/or have much less rotation in their putting stroke.

Additionally we have also created specific guides on the best mallet putters, the best women’s putters and if you are just starting up in the game, the best putters for beginners.

Scotty Cameron Special Select Newport 2 Putter

Legendary Putter Craftsmanship

+ Stunning, premium looks

+ Solid feed with excellent feedback

– The reputation affords premium prices

One of the best Scotty Cameron putters out right now, the Newport 2 is one of eight classic, tour-inspired shapes in the Special Select range.

It first came out in 1997 and the goal here was to make a new Newport 2 but not to reinvent it, just make it better. The width of the putter is quite a bit thinner and the, compared to the 2018 Select, is more stripped down and sleek. The topline had become thicker over the years to incorporate the weight but the tour stars wanted the putter to sit flatter on the ground and be thinner looking and this is the stunning result.

It’s subtle and Cameron says it’s the most tour-like product they’ve ever made for everyone. All that try it will love the solid feel, elegant looks and consistent performance.

Scotty Cameron Special Select Putters Review

Odyssey 2-Ball Ten Putter

Best For Alignment

+ Incredibly easy to line up

+ Very stable off centre

– Feel putters with arced strokes may want to look elsewhere

While this putter doesn’t swing itself, it pretty much does the rest for you. Odyssey’s 2-Ball Ten has added some incredibly useful alignment tools to a putter that is surprisingly lightweight, easy to roll and forgiving across the face

The new 2-Ball Ten comes with Odyssey’s famous 2-Ball alignment and it really helped us with making sure the ball was lined up correctly and the face came in square at the point of impact; a very useful tool for those who tend to push or pull lots of putts.

Being a mallet, this is also a very forgiving putter and mishits aren’t too punishing so this is ideal for the golfer who struggles with consistent strike. The feel off the face is nice and soft too and that feel is mirrored in the sound it makes off the face.

The 2-Ball Ten is also available with Odyssey’s Triple Track alignment and this works very well with Callaway’s Triple Track balls for even more help with alignment.

Odyssey 2-Ball Ten Putter Review

TaylorMade Spider EX Putter

Super Stable Off Centre

+ Forgiveness helps with consistency on longer putts

+ Vivid alignment aids assists on short putts

– All-white option is overpowering in sunlight

The TaylorMade Spider EX is another great addition to the incredibly popular Spider family of putters and there are some key inclusions that make it stand out.

The new True Path system on the top of the head makes it much easier to aim thanks to the reflective white dots that dominate the eye-line. These three dots between the dual rail also make lining up the ball super simple and also helps keep the face square at impact.

Away from alignment, the Spider EX is also a remarkably forgiving putter when you don’t strike it out of the centre. This is thanks to the aluminium frame and carbon composite head that increase the MOI for a more consistent roll and that all important forgiveness across the face.

The adjusted Pure Roll insert has a softer feel and the new Fluted Feel shaft made in conjunction with KBS has added to the altogether lovely and comfortable feel of this putter. It is slightly less angular than last year’s Spider X and if this suits you eye this is a very forgiving and easy to align mallet putter.

TaylorMade Spider EX Putter Review

Ping 2021 Anser 4 Putter

Great All Rounder

+ Nice combination of a soft feel and good speed

+ Lots of head shapes and grip designs to choose from

– Stock grip no longer adjusts shaft length

Ping’s new 2021 range comprises 12 models across blades, mid-mallets and mallets that also benefit from new levels of forgiveness thanks to use of at least three materials in each head.

To balance feel, roll and ball speed, Ping has introduced a new dual-durometer Pebax face insert. The front layer is softer for precision on shorter putts while the back layer is firmer to provide good speed and distance control.

The face also has shallow, uniform grooves said to provide more consistent distance control across the face and sit in between a solid flat face (seen on the Heppler range) and TR grooves (seen on Sigma 2 putters) in terms of ball speed from centred hits.

We tested the Ketch and Anser 4 and have been suitably impressed so far with the looks but also the soft feel off the face married with good speed and roll properties.

Ping 2021 Anser 4 Putter Review

Odyssey White Hot OG Putter

Wide Range Of Models

+ Iconic face insert with plenty of models to choose from

+ Stroke Lab shaft aids feel and timing

– Slightly more retro look might not appeal to all

The White Hot moniker is the stuff of legend in golf and the original White Hot putters made by Odyssey are still some of the best putters that have ever been made.

Odyssey has brought the White Hot name and its legendary appeal back for 2021 with a range of putters that are made to feel, sound and perform like the White Hot putter of old, but with today’s technology.

The original feel and sound of the old insert has been maintained with the two-part urethane insert bringing the putter right into the 21st century.

There is also a much more premium aesthetic on these putters thanks to the silver PVD finish.

The family is available in a blade style with the #1 and #1WS or a mallet style in the 2-Ball, #5 or #7 head. All come with the same fantastic insert so it’s all about picking the head shape that works best for you.

Odyssey White Hot OG Putters Review

TaylorMade Spider FCG Putter

Easy Alignment

+ Blade-like feel with mallet-like assistance

+ Grooved face assists with roll

– Limited options

Another great addition to the Spider family of putters, the Spider FCG is a great option if you like the looks and feel of the Spider EX or Spider X, but want something to look and feel a bit more blade-like.

The T-shape alignment on the top of the club is arguably easier to aim than other models in the Spider family and it definitely easier for the eye to focus on the less busy putter head.

FCG stands for forward centre of gravity and this is made true by the copper weight close to the blade that gives the FCG the feel and release of a blade, while having the MOI of a mallet.

The adjustable weights in the sole allows golfers to create a very precise and specific feel with this putter which isn’t available in many others on the market. It is probably less forgiving than a traditional mallet, but if you are after a putter that neatly incorporates the best features of a blade and the best features of a mallet, this is a great option.

TaylorMade Spider FCG Putter Review

Ping Heppler Fetch Putter

Best Design To Stand Out

+ Consistent and easy to align

+ Will suit those wanting a firmer feel

– Copper look and flat face won’t be for everyone

The Heppler putters have solid, machined faces with no grooves and as such the ball will come off a bit firmer and faster. There are nine shapes to choose from to suit different tastes.

One of the best Ping putters in this range is the Fetch which has been a really big success for the brand and Lee Westwood has used it. The centre cut-out means you can pick the ball out of the hole (when we’re finally allowed to take the flagstick out) and this and the colour contrasting are great to help with your alignment.

Ping Heppler Putters Review

Bettinardi Studio Stock 7 Putter

High-Quality Craftsmanship

+ Beautiful from all angles and expertly crafted

+ Grooves provide a super soft feel

– Not many blade options available

Expertly handcrafted, the Bettinardi Studio Stock 7 putter is the ideal for the player looking for a mid-mallet putter with strong visual cues on the green.

There aren’t that many mid-mallet options on the market, with brands either going for a full blade or a full mallet, and Bettinardi have created one of the best examples of why this can be such a great style of putter.

The half-moon shape makes it very easy to line up the ball and also provides the sort of stability through the stroke you’d expect from a full mallett.

Made with impeccable attention to detail, this putter feels comfortable and effortless to use. Being a Bettinardi, it also comes with a Lamkin Sink Fit grip and a smart headcover to match.

Axis 1 Rose Putter

As Used By Justin Rose

+ Forgiving on slight mishits

+ With practice, squares up consistently at impact

– Unusual hosel design takes some getting used to

When this was launched it was said to be the world’s first ‘Perfect balance/Torque free’ mallet putter. This was done by placing the centre of gravity exactly in the centre of the face and in line with the axis of the shaft which is said to create a perfectly balanced putter.

Justin Rose said of the putter: “I’d been wanting to use Axis 1 for a couple of years but hadn’t been able to. That was a big part of my decision and why I changed equipment (from TaylorMade to Honma).”

The putter remains in the bag, unlike Rose’s association with Honma, and he was the best putter at the 2021 PGA Championship, leading the field in Strokes Gained Putting, so it must work.

Wilson Staff Infinite Buckingham Putter

Ideal For Beginners

+ Impressive performance at a lower price

+ Lots of shapes available in the range

– Quite a large and busy putter head which won’t suit all

This putter is an addition to the excellent Wilson Staff Infinite range of putters and very recognisable head shape that has become increasingly popular in mallet putters across the market.

As with all the Infinite range, the Buckingham features counterbalance technology which combines a heavier head and grip weights, moving the balance point closer to the hands for a smoother and more controlled putting stroke.

The Buckingham also comes with an oversize grip as standard which is great for golfers who use a claw grip, or golfers who find themselves gripping too hard on a thin grip and want a softer feel.

At a very competitive retail price with a premium look and feel, the Wilson Staff Infinite Buckingham is a great option at a fractional price.

Mizuno M.Craft 2 Putter

Best For Looks

+ Elegant looks with a soft feel

+ Three finish options available

– A putter many will wrongly dismiss before trying

Mizuno are back in the premium putter market with three M-Craft models. The 1 is a square back with a mid slant neck to help with an exaggerated putting arc, this is the 2 which is a classic heel-toe with plumber’s neck and is suited for a moderate putting arc. The 3 is a face-balanced mid-mallet so suitable for those with less arc in their stroke.

They are all forged from premium carbon steel and then beautifully CNC-milled and the results are exquisite – there are also adjustable sole weights for added customisation.

You might not have considered a blue finish before but this might change your mind.

Mizuno M.Craft Putters Review

TaylorMade Spider SR Putter

Stable Through The Stroke

+ Incredibly stable and creates a consistent roll off the face

+ Cavity design optimises alignment assistance

– Not suited well to arced putting strokes

The third member of the Spider putter family to make our best putters list, the Spider SR is designed to be one of the most stable putters in the Spider range.

SR stands for Stability Refined and the stability comes from the Tour-inspired winged shape which features two back weights for the highest MOI performance.

The Spider SR has the same TPU Pure Roll face insert that is used in the Spider EX, making for a soft feel with consistent roll allowing golfers to maximise their pace control on the greens.

The biggest difference between the Spider SR and the rest of the Spider range is of course the looks and the SR’s arrow alignment tool is very helpful at keeping the blade square through impact. If you’re after a forgiving mallet and like the shape of the Spider SR its an ideal putter.

TaylorMade Spider SR Putter Review

Scotty Cameron Phantom X 11.5 Putter

Best Premium Putter

+ Easy to align and the wingback design makes it very stable

+ Popular on tour

– Doesn’t perform noticeably better than less expensive options

Scotty Cameron is the go-to putter for those who want a hand crafted and premium putter in their bag.

The Scotty Cameron Phantom X 11.5, one of the most forgiving putters out there, is the newest addition to the acclaimed, high-tech Phantom range and is a wingback, mallet designed for stability throughout the putting stroke.

This is an ideal mallet putter for those who like to have an arc in their putting stroke as the low bend shaft creates a nice amount of toe flow mixed with stability. There is further stability from the wings and despite its larger profile, these wings are not distracting to the eye and the clean white line running through the crown is a great alignment tool.

If you don’t tend to have an arc on your putting stroke, we’d recommend the Scotty Cameron Phantom 11, which is identical in the head to the Phantom X 11.5 but with a different shaft that creates a face balance.

Scotty Cameron Phantom X Putters Review

Odyssey Toulon Chicago Putter

Exceptionally Beautiful Design

+ Premium, elegant finish

+ Soft feel off the face with good speed and roll

– Some may prefer to have more stability

The Toulon range all feature Odyssey’s Stroke Lab technology and each putter comes with a 20-gram weight – and there are 7 and 40-gram options depending if you want a lighter or heavier feel. There are nine models and this is a very simple and beautiful wide blade which is inspired by Odyssey’s One Wide.

The deep diamond grooves create a soft but crisp feel and a lovely roll while the stunning charcoal smoke finish is a feature of the Toulon family. Given the outstanding quality, the Toulon Design models are definitely the best Odyssey putters you can buy.

Evnroll ER11V Putter

Best For Forgiveness

+ Sky high forgiveness assistance

+ Plenty of shapes in the range to choose from

– Futuristic design won’t please traditionalists

The flagship model in the new Evnroll V Series putters is the ER11V, which is a high-performance mallet offering forgiveness and stability with a clean and compact look.

All Evnroll putters come with patented ‘Sweet Face Technology’, an innovative and unique mill pattern engineered to deliver uniform performance across the entire hitting area. You can really feel this at work in the ER11V too, making it an ideal option for a golfer who struggles with consistent roll and pace control.

The other putters in the V Series have the same innovative technology in the head and come with a number of different shaft bends so golfers can find an Evnroll putter that suits their putting stroke precisely.

Rife Riddler Putter

Best Value Putter

+ Has a quality finish and is easy to align

+ Rolls the ball noticeably well

– Lacks off-centre forgiveness

The Rife Riddler is made from 304 stainless plumbers blade steel and has Rife’s milled face system known as Roll Groove Technology, both of which are designed to ensure roll and consistency.

We love the black PVD finish and the value on offer here is second to none, making it unquestionably one the best putters you can buy at this price.

Rife Riddler Putter Review

Ping Sigma 2 Anser Putter

Iconic Putter Design

+ Looks amazing and guaranteed to inspire

+ Soft feel matches well with firm golf balls

– Not as forgiving as many so you’ll need a tidy stroke

The Anser has always been crucial to the Ping family – the model turned 50 in 2016 – and this is the Sigma 2 version. This features the traditional heel-toe ballast and is so easy on the eye it’s always a delight. The alignment line sees you set up to the ball easily and, while it might not boast huge forgiveness, that’s not really why you’d be giving this a go. If you want to feel good about yourself standing over a putt and looking down on something special this ticks that box. Also comes in a Stealth finish.

In terms of the whole Sigma range, we love the fact you can make subtle adjustments to the putter’s length until you settle on what feels the best. On all of the models too the soft feel is noticeable whilst also feeling solid when needed.

Ping Sigma 2 Putters Review

What to consider when buying a new putter?

When it comes to arguably the most important golf club in the bag, you need to think about what you want and what you like to use when it comes to the putter. A confidence-inspiring design that suits your eye and suits your stroke can save countless shots on the greens and a good flatstick is often a quick way of bringing the handicap down. So then what are the things you need to mull over before purchasing?

Head Design

Putters come in a traditional blade, mid-mallet or a mallet design. All three styles have positives and negatives to them for every player and luckily lots of brands implement technologies across all three.

Mallet putters tend to be much larger than blades and they usually come in various shapes and sizes. This helps in a number of ways. A lot of the time most of the weight in a mallet putter can be found in the club face however because of its design, weight can then be redistributed to other parts of the head which can help stabilise your stroke. The weight of the putter in the perimeter of the club-head offers better balance than what can be offered from a blade putter.

Mallet putters tend to also have a larger sweet spot which can be beneficial if you are a player who struggles to consistently strike your putts out of the middle of the face. The weight in the club-head also helps here because it diminishes the twisting of the putter throughout the stroke too.

Additionally if you struggle with alignment, a mallet putter could be the way to go. Alignment plays a crucial part in putting because it is all about accuracy and a mallet putter can be beneficial here by helping your eyes line up the putt.

A blade putter is a lot simpler in terms of design and will suit the traditionalists amongst you a lot more than some of the mallet putters pictured above. Blade putters also tend to suit players with an arc in their putting stroke because of the toe-weighted nature of the club-head.

Feel

Here, we’re talking not just about the feel and sound the ball makes coming off the face but how the putter feels in your hands.

A quieter sound contributes to a softer feel, whereas a louder sound usually translates into a firmer feel. A firmer feel is often the product of shallow grooves or no grooves at all on the face, where sound can’t be dissipated as effectively. They work better with softer feeling golf balls, where as soft-feeling putters work best with firmer golf balls.

You can get putters with adjustable weights in the sole that will alter the feel of the putter. For example, if your stroke is quite smooth and slow, a heavier putter will encourage that more. Jerky putters may prefer a lighter putter, although opting for more weight may reduce it, depending on what your goals are.

The putter grip plays a huge roll in the confidence you feel with a putter. Get one that feels right and sits in your hands comfortably while allowing you to return the putter back to the ball squarely and consistently.

Looks

The you should get a putter that you like the look of. Aesthetics can play a role in inspiring or diminishing confidence on the greens.

Blades won’t offer as much alignment assistance, but are still popular because of how they feel and the levels of forgiveness are increasing every year.

Mallet putters have more real estate, and can therefore provide more help to set the face squarely. Mid mallets are somewhere in the middle, offering a decent level of assistance without looking too cumbersome.

Value

Our final tip is to think about price because whilst there are some premium designs out there, there are also some models which offer excellent value. All putters will propel the ball towards the hole, but they do it in different ways. If performance is more important than looks or feel, there are lots of cut-price options out there that will do a good job and you can spend more money on other areas of your bag.

We hope you enjoyed this guide on the best putters.