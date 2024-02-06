Titleist 2024 AVX Golf Ball Review
Joe Ferguson takes the latest iteration of this low-spin offering from Titleist out on to the course to see how it performs
The Titleist AVX remains a really solid option for those looking for low spin in their long game, whilst maintaining a premium feel. It feels softer than the last iteration but could be a touch more responsive around the greens. The alignment aid on the side certainly helps with aim too. This is a ball that offers notable value.
Extremely low spinning, penetrating flight
Slightly softer than previous versions
Handy alignment aid on the side
Relatively niche offering in terms of players it will suit
The Titleist AVX has always been somewhat of a confusing offering for me in terms of its positioning amongst the other balls in the Titleist ball range. When I first heard of it back in 2018, I sorted it in my head at least as the Pro V1 for those with excessive long game spin, which I don’t think was miles off the mark, but it has now been repositioned somewhat, at least from a price point of view.
The Pro V1x Left Dash seems to have taken the mantle as the premium option for those looking to spin the ball less, and the AVX now comes in at a fairly significantly lower price point than the Pro V1 family. Let’s see if it can sit alongside some of the best golf balls on the market…
So what is Titleist telling us? Well, firstly it is suggesting that the new AVX provides more distance than before from a new high gradient, high speed core. Secondly, it claims that the new thin flexible casing layer has reduced spin further than before, while the newly designed soft urethane cover makes it feel softer and provides more greenside spin than the previous iteration.
More distance, softer feel, less long game spin, but more short game spin - this sounds promising…
I am happy to report, I found the long game claims absolutely spot on. The ball flight was as penetrating as anything I have tried and the distance output was admirable. For context, I put the AVX up against the Pro V1x on a fairly long, straight par 5 at Saunton Golf Club and hit twelve balls with each. Both - as you would expect from Titleist balls - delivered very consistent distance and it was almost impossible to separate them on average distance, however the AVX actually produced the longest drive of the bunch.
There was little to no wind when I did this initial test, so I waited until things picked up a touch in the afternoon and found another hole with a decent headwind. Here the penetrating flight of the AVX came into its own, and my longest five drives were all from the AVX albeit only by a matter of 3 or 4 yards.
I enjoyed the feel of the long shots and would again agree with the claims that AVX has gotten somewhat softer this time around, although it is a minimal change.
In terms of the shorter shots, I’m not sure I can corroborate the claims of additional spin. I found them a touch lively for me around the greens and really couldn’t impart the level of grab I wanted all the way from mid pitch shots to short green side chips. I just found the contact a little too jumpy, like the ball wasn’t on the face for quite long enough, and my shorter shots just ran out a few feet more than normal.
Don’t confuse lively with firm however, they do feel relatively soft and produce a nice muted, impact noise which I really enjoyed.
I also found the AVX to be particularly durable. I played 18 holes with the same ball (a rarity for me!) and I could nearly have put it back in the packet undetected! Having hit a good number of wedge shots with grooves only a few weeks old, this was particularly impressive.
Whilst the AVX didn’t necessarily tick all of my boxes, I think it could be my winter ball of choice moving forward. I spin the ball on the higher end of the spectrum and play a lot of my golf by the coast in windy conditions, so I very much fit the criteria to play this ball. I think when the greens firm up a touch I would be looking for a few more rpm on my shorter shots, but while there is still some moisture in them, the AVX looks like an excellent choice for me.
This is no a doubt a niche offering but it is also a high quality ball at a good price point of £42 per dozen. If you struggle to control your spin in the long game, the Titleist AVX is a must try.
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Ping G430 Max 10K 9 degree - Fujikura Ventus Red 6X 45.75"
Fairway wood: Taylormade M2 Tour 2017, 13.5° - Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Pro White shaft 70TX
Irons: Callaway Apex CB 24' 3-11 - Project X LS 6.5 shafts
Wedges: Taylormade MG4 54 and 60 degree - Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts
Putter: Odyssey Toe Up #9
Ball: 2023 Titleist Pro V1x
-
