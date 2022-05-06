Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Motocaddy Pro Series Cart Bag Review

It's only natural that the manufacturers of some of the best golf carts on the market also make some of the best cart bags on the market too. Much like its excellent range of carts, the Pro Series cart bag from Motocaddy once again meets the very high standards expected from the brand. It has a 14-way divider as well as a separate 'jumbo' putting well for optimal club organisation. For the multiple rounds we've used this bag on the golf course, I never had an issue clubs crossing over and becoming stuck in the bag and a 14-way divider is, in my opinion, the best way to store golf clubs in any kind of bag.

A highlight of the Pro Series is without a doubt the premium materials used throughout. It uses a combination of PU and nylon fabrics that make for a premium looking and feeling bag. The zips feel very sturdy and the material used over the club dividers won't cause any wear on your club shafts either. This bag looks the part on any golf cart too and the three colour options - red, blue and lime - will allow you to match the Pro Series accordingly.

Overall there's nine pockets which in reality is probably too many, but if you like to carry the kitchen sink with you round the course the Pro Series has you covered. To carry food and drink on the Pro Series is easy too with two bottle holders on either side of an insulated cooler pocket that keeps food and drink at a good temperature on a warm day.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 2 The Pro Series as seen on the Motocaddy S1 electric trolley (Image credit: Future)

The Easilock pins at the bottom of the bag work fantastically with any Motocaddy cart. Easilock negates the need for a strap to go around the bottom of the bag as it locks it directly into the base of the cart. Obviously you'll have to own a Motocaddy cart of some description to get the most out of this, but I was really impressed with hoe easily the bag fixed itself into the holes on the Motocaddy S1 I was testing it with. Don't think you have to own a Motocaddy cart to use the Pro Series however as the anti-twist base means this bag will fit onto pretty much any non-Motocaddy cart.

(Image credit: Future)

It's worth bearing in mind that this is one of the heavier cart bags on the market right now. This weight is most likely down to the heavier, premium materials used throughout as well as the jumbo putter well that exists to house and protect your putter on the side of the bag. This section has been made so even oversized putter grips can fit into it, which is a great touch of detail. If you like the idea of a separate putter well, you'll have to put up with the added weight of the Pro Series. If the putter well isn't a deal breaker, something like the Motocaddy Dry Series, Powakaddy Dri Tech or Sun Mountain C-130 will offer similar storage with more lightweight materials. It's worth noting that any golf bag that is fully waterproof is generally lighter due to the type of materials used.

Overall, if you currently own a Motocaddy cart of any kind, investing in a Motocaddy cart bag is a no brainer in our opinion and the Pro Series is a brilliant cart bag. Even if you don't own a Motocaddy cart, the Pro Series is still a user-friendly bag that will fit universally onto other golf carts and provide you with plenty of storage and club organisation on course.