In this Bushnell Tour V5 Slim Laser Rangefinder review, Joel Tadman puts it in play out on the course to assess what golfers can expect

Bushnell Tour V5 Slim Laser Rangefinder Review

The Slim version of the Bushnell Tour V5 laser rangefinder doesn’t represent a huge leap forward in technology or features from what we saw with the original models, merely a smaller, more ergonomic shape that should be easier for more golfers to use.

This is the version without Slope functionality (there’s also a Tour V5 Shift Slim that adjusts for changes in elevation) and while it might seem like a lot of money for a point-and-shoot device – you’ll struggle to find a laser that picks out your target as quickly or easily as this new Tour V5 Slim.

The smaller size was arguably a better fit in our hand than the previous version, helping us keep it steady and the clarity through the display is exceptional. Objects over 300 yards away become crystal clear and the speed at which distances appear once you press the button is almost immediate.

It’s easy to switch between yards and metres using the button on the side and the focus toggle on top of the eyepiece is really simple to adjust.

On most cases, the flashing red ring appeared around the scope along with the Jolt vibration when the flag was picked out from a busy background. There were occasions when this didn’t happen, but by switching between the flag and background you’re still able to get clarity on the correct distance.

We didn’t have much cause to use the magnetic Bite feature but if you play a lot of your golf in buggies you will certainly find it comes in handy by being more easily accessible through not having to use the case.

Speaking of which, the premium carry case is eye-catching but also functional, with the elasticated strap ensuring you don’t have to secure it with the zip every time, which would be frustratingly time consuming.