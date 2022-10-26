SkyCaddie LX5 GPS Watch Review
Technical Editor Joel Tadman tests out SkyCaddie's cutting-edge LX5 GPS Watch in this review
The LX5 may not track your shots but it may well save you a few, giving accurate distances you can rely on and crystal clear hole maps that enable you to see what lies ahead in great detail. It's a little bulky, but is light and comfortable to wear without impeding the swing.
Crystal clear color hole maps
Abundance of information to assist with strategy
Ability to score and measure shots
A little chunky on your wrist
Navigating the hole maps can be a touch fiddly
SkyCaddie LX5 GPS Watch Review
The LX5 has a 3.5cm HD color touchscreen and comes pre-loaded with over 35,000 ground-verified worldwide courses. Golfers get the exact green shape and yardages from their approach angle, while multiple yardage arcs overlaid on fairway landing areas and greens assist with club selection. Other features include a Step Counter, Heart Rate Monitor and five watch faces to choose from when wearing the LX5 away from the course.
Many golfers choose a GPS (opens in new tab) watch for at-a-glance simplicity, but there is nothing basic about the LX5. It is a shrunken down version of the impressive handheld SX400 and SX550, cramming in an enormous amount of detail and features into a wearable device.
The best golf watches (opens in new tab) need to have good screens, and thankfully the stand-out feature on the LX5 is the touchscreen. Bright and crystal clear, it is easy to read in different conditions and without having to hold it close to your face. From the main Big Numbers screen, which displays bold front, middle and back distances, you swipe in different directions to see the hole map, hazard list, enter your score or measure your shot distance.
The definition on the hole graphics is truly stunning, allowing you to see every detail of what lies ahead, and we like how the LX5 will recommend the optimum driving position based on feedback from the SkyCaddie mappers who have walked the holes.
Moving the crosshair is a little fiddly, and your finger always seems to be slightly in the way, but the generous screen size helps to negate this. It really comes into its own in situations where rangefinders fall down, like on blind shots and when hazards aren’t visible, and will be very useful on new courses.
We also like a lot of other things about the watch too. It is lightweight (65g) and comfortable to wear. The styling, along with the fitness features, encourage you to wear it away from the course, too. The battery life comfortably lasted two rounds and the three-year Worldwide Membership plan included adds value and longevity to the investment. You can also add performance stats, like putts taken and fairways hit, which can then be synced to the SkyGolf360 app for easier analysis.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 87 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 3.3.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Titleist TSR3, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSR3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: TaylorMade P770, 4-7 iron, TaylorMade P7MC 8-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54° and a Titleist Vokey SM9 60° lob wedge
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2021 Titleist Pro V1x
